The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Cubs activate reliever Cishek from IL

August 20, 2019 7:36 pm
 
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs have activated reliever Steve Cishek from the 10-day injured list.

The 33-year-old Cishek was sidelined by left hip inflammation. The right-hander is 3-5 with seven saves and a 3.58 ERA in 54 games this season.

The Cubs’ bullpen is getting healthy again after dealing with a string of injuries. Pedro Strop, Brandon Kintzler and closer Craig Kimbrel also have been activated from the IL in the past couple weeks.

Infielder David Bote was optioned to Triple-A Iowa on Monday to make room for Cishek.

The Cubs also announced Tuesday that infielder Ben Zobrist will play for Double-A Tennessee on Thursday and Triple-A Iowa on Friday and Saturday.

Zobrist has been on the restricted list since May 8. He has been dealing with a divorce.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

