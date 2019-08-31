Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Cubs activate Zobrist off restricted list following divorce

August 31, 2019 9:56 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs have activated Ben Zobrist from the restricted list to help with their postseason push.

The 38-year-old Zobrist has been out since May 8 while going through a divorce. The 2016 World Series MVP is batting .241 with 10 RBIs in 26 games this year.

Infielder David Bote was optioned to Triple-A Iowa on Saturday night. Outfielder Mark Zagunis was designated for assignment to create a spot on the 40-man roster.

Zobrist is a .266 career hitter with 166 homers and 761 RBIs in 1,630 games. He won the World Series in 2015 with Kansas City and 2016 with Chicago. He played 12 minor league rehab games, hitting .189 with two homers across four levels.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Trezza Media Group: Labor Department, U.S. Marshals Service, SBA and VA address IT modernization in this free webinar.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|3 2019 ISC(D) All-Hands Event (invited...
9|4 Tech Expo at Fort Meade
9|4 Intelligence & National Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Former NHL player Daryl Evans teaches sailors during LA Fleet Week

Today in History

1789: Congress founds US Treasury