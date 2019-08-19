Listen Live Sports

Cubs option INF Bote to Triple-A Iowa

August 19, 2019 9:31 pm
 
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs have optioned infielder David Bote to Triple-A Iowa.

Bote hasn’t played very much in August, batting .400 (8 for 20) in 14 games. He also committed a costly error while playing shortstop in the ninth inning of Thursday night’s 7-5 loss at Philadelphia.

The Cubs announced the move on Monday’s off day. They will announce a corresponding move before Tuesday night’s series opener against San Francisco.

The 26-year-old Bote made his major league debut last year, batting .239 with six homers and 33 RBIs in 74 games. He agreed to a $15 million, five-year contract with Chicago in April, covering 2020-24.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

