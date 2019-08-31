Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Cubs’ Rizzo returns after missing 4 games with tight back

August 31, 2019 2:00 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CHICAGO (AP) — Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo has returned to the lineup after missing the past four games because of a tight back.

He was batting cleanup Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field. He took batting practice Friday and texted manager Joe Maddon the next morning saying he was ready. Maddon says Rizzo felt good after a lot of swings, calling that a “big litmus test.”

Rizzo also missed four games in May with a back ailment, although the team says that was in a different part of his back.

The three-time All-Star was hitting .290 with 25 homers and 82 RBIs entering the game. He hadn’t played since last Saturday when he left in the fifth inning against Washington.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Trezza Media Group: Labor Department, U.S. Marshals Service, SBA and VA address IT modernization in this free webinar.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|3 2019 ISC(D) All-Hands Event (invited...
9|4 Tech Expo at Fort Meade
9|4 Intelligence & National Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Puerto Rico National Guard prepares for Dorian

Today in History

1789: Congress founds US Treasury