D.C. United 3, Montreal 0

D.C. United 3 0 — 3 Montreal 0 0 — 0

First half_1, D.C. United, Kamara, 2, 20th minute; 2, D.C. United, Arriola, 6, 23rd; 3, D.C. United, Kamara, 3 (Brillant), 32nd.

Second half_None.

Goalies_D.C. United, Bill Hamid, Chris Seitz; Montreal, Evan Bush, Clement Diop.

Yellow Cards_Camacho, Montreal, 18th; Mora, D.C. United, 21st; Urruti, Montreal, 56th.

Referee_Allen Chapman. Assistant Referees_Adam Wienckowski, Jeremy Kieso, Kevin Terry Jr. 4th Official_Elvis Osmanovic.

A_18,285.

Lineups

D.C. United_Bill Hamid; Steve Birnbaum, Frederic Brillant, Joseph Mora; Russell Canouse, Felipe Martins, Junior Moreno, Lucas Rodriguez, Ulises Segura (Leonardo Jara, 90th); Paul Arriola (Luciano Acosta, 87th), Ola Kamara (Quincy Amarikwa, 87th).

Montreal_Evan Bush; Rudy Camacho (Zachary Brault Guillard, 87th), Daniel Lovitz, Jukka Raitala, Bacary Sagna; Lassi Lappalainen (Shamit Shome, 78th), Samuel Piette, Saphir Taider; Bojan Krkic, Orji Okwonkwo (Ballou Tabla, 72nd), Maximiliano Urruti.

