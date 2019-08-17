Listen Live Sports

Danladi scores in 92nd minute, Minnesota ties Orlando 1-1

August 17, 2019 10:23 pm
 
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Abu Danladi smashed home a close-range putback in second-half stoppage time and Minnesota United salvaged a 1-1 draw with Orlando City on Saturday night.

Ike Opara header-flicked Romain Métanire’s long throw-in and it bounced off a pair of Orlando defenders before falling to Danladi, who buried a right-footed volley for his first goal since April 6.

Nani opened the scoring with a penalty kick for Orlando City (9-11-7) in the 70th minute. Nani also drew the penalty, getting taken down by Opara on a breakaway in the area. Goalkeeper Vito Mannone guessed the right way, but Nani’s shot got inside the left post.

Minnesota is 12-8-6.

