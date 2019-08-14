Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

David Ragan turning to part-time NASCAR racing in 2020

August 14, 2019 2:39 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Veteran NASCAR driver David Ragan plans to scale back his racing schedule starting next season.

Ragan said Wednesday in a statement from Front Row Motorsports that he will race on a part-time basis in 2020 in NASCAR and other series. The 33-year-old Ragan cited his desire to spend more time with his wife and two daughters in walking away from the 38-race, full-time job as a NASCAR driver.

Said Ragan: “My children are growing up quickly, and I want to concentrate my time in being the best father and husband I can be.”

Ragan made his Cup debut in 2007. He has 457 career Cup starts, with two victories. The Georgia-born Ragan was NASCAR’s rookie of the year in 2007.

Advertisement

Front Row did not announce who will replace Ragan in the No. 38 Ford.

        Insight by CenturyLink: Learn how GSA, SBA and USCIS are managing IT complexities to deliver a better customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/apf-AutoRacing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Defense Government News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|11 APCO 2019 - Association of...
8|13 Certified Government Meeting...
8|13 Human Performance & Biosystems...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Navajo Code Talkers Day

Today in History

1935: FDR signs Social Security Act