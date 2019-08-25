Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Delle Donne scores 22, Mystics beat Liberty 101-72

August 25, 2019 5:19 pm
 
< a min read
WASHINGTON (AP) — Elena Delle Donne had 22 points and 10 rebounds on Sunday and the Washington Mystics led from the opening basket in a 101-72 rout of the New York Liberty.

Washington (21-8) built a 31-14 advantage by the end of the first quarter and led by double digits the rest of the way.

Delle Donne was 8 of 13 from the field and the Mystics shot 53 percent overall. Tianna Hawkins added 15 points on 6-of-9 shooting. Emma Meesseman and Aerial Powers scored 14 points each.

Kia Nurse scored 24 points, making 6 of 10 from 3-point range for the Liberty (9-20). Bria Hartley and Tina Charles added 16 points apiece.

The Mystics’ LaToya Sanders blocked three shots to pass 200 career blocked shots, finishing the game with 201. She finished with eight points.

