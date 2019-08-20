Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
DeShields scores 17 as Sky beat Dream 87-83

August 20, 2019 9:32 pm
 
ATLANTA (AP) — Diamond DeShields led five Chicago starters in double figures with 17 points, helping the Sky beat the Atlanta Dream 87-83 on Tuesday night.

Courtney Vandersloot went 1 of 2 from the line with 17.9 seconds left to give Chicago an 85-83 lead. Tiffany Hayes had a contested layup roll off at the other end and Cheyenne Parker made 1 of 2 free throws before Astou Ndour grabbed an offensive rebound and added a free throw.

Allie Quigley scored 16 points and Vandersloot had 14 points and 10 assists for Chicago (16-11), which is trying to snap a two-year playoff drought. Ndour also scored 14 and Stefanie Dolson chipped in with 12.

Atlanta outscored Chicago 24-15 in the second quarter to take a 44-36 lead at the break, but the Sky opened the second half on a 17-6 run for a 53-50 lead.

Hayes led Atlanta (5-22) with 27 points. Alex Bentley was the only other Dream player in double figures with 10 points. Atlanta has lost 12 consecutive games for its longest losing streak since starting 0-17 in 2008.

