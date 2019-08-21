Detroit 2, Houston 1

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 29 2 2 2 0 11 Reyes lf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .273 Demeritte rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .275 Cabrera dh 3 0 0 0 0 1 .280 Castro cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .280 Lugo 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .207 Rodríguez 1b 3 1 1 1 0 1 .222 Mercer ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .251 Hicks c 3 1 1 1 0 1 .202 Beckham 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .223

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 1 6 1 2 7 Springer rf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .295 Altuve 2b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .299 Bregman 3b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .277 Alvarez dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .327 Gurriel 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .304 Chirinos c 4 1 4 1 0 0 .239 Marisnick cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .242 Mayfield ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .132 Straw lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .235

Detroit 000 010 001_2 2 0 Houston 000 000 100_1 6 0

LOB_Detroit 0, Houston 5. 2B_Chirinos 2 (17). HR_Rodríguez (9), off Verlander; Hicks (9), off Verlander; Chirinos (14), off Alexander. RBIs_Rodríguez (26), Hicks (21), Chirinos (45).

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 0; Houston 2 (Mayfield, Marisnick). RISP_Detroit 0 for 0; Houston 0 for 3.

Advertisement

DP_Detroit 1 (Rodríguez, Lugo, Mercer, Rodríguez).

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Norris 3 2 0 0 0 2 45 4.70 Alexander 4 3 1 1 1 3 73 6.03 Farmer, W, 5-4 1 0 0 0 1 0 13 3.74 Jiménez, S, 4-9 1 1 0 0 0 2 12 4.72

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Verlander, L, 15-5 9 2 2 2 0 11 99 2.77

Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Dave Rackley.

T_2:12. A_29,567 (41,168).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.