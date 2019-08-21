Detroit 2, Houston 1

|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|2
|2
|2
|0
|11
|
|Reyes lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.273
|Demeritte rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.275
|Cabrera dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|Castro cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|Lugo 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.207
|Rodríguez 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.222
|Mercer ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.251
|Hicks c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.202
|Beckham 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.223
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|1
|6
|1
|2
|7
|
|Springer rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.295
|Altuve 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.299
|Bregman 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.277
|Alvarez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.327
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.304
|Chirinos c
|4
|1
|4
|1
|0
|0
|.239
|Marisnick cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.242
|Mayfield ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.132
|Straw lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Detroit
|000
|010
|001_2
|2
|0
|Houston
|000
|000
|100_1
|6
|0
LOB_Detroit 0, Houston 5. 2B_Chirinos 2 (17). HR_Rodríguez (9), off Verlander; Hicks (9), off Verlander; Chirinos (14), off Alexander. RBIs_Rodríguez (26), Hicks (21), Chirinos (45).
Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 0; Houston 2 (Mayfield, Marisnick). RISP_Detroit 0 for 0; Houston 0 for 3.
DP_Detroit 1 (Rodríguez, Lugo, Mercer, Rodríguez).
|Detroit
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Norris
|3
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|45
|4.70
|Alexander
|4
|
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|73
|6.03
|Farmer, W, 5-4
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|13
|3.74
|Jiménez, S, 4-9
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|4.72
|Houston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Verlander, L, 15-5
|9
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|11
|99
|2.77
Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Dave Rackley.
T_2:12. A_29,567 (41,168).
