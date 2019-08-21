Listen Live Sports

Detroit 2, Houston 1

August 21, 2019 10:35 pm
 
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 29 2 2 2 0 11
Reyes lf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .273
Demeritte rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .275
Cabrera dh 3 0 0 0 0 1 .280
Castro cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .280
Lugo 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .207
Rodríguez 1b 3 1 1 1 0 1 .222
Mercer ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .251
Hicks c 3 1 1 1 0 1 .202
Beckham 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .223
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 1 6 1 2 7
Springer rf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .295
Altuve 2b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .299
Bregman 3b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .277
Alvarez dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .327
Gurriel 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .304
Chirinos c 4 1 4 1 0 0 .239
Marisnick cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .242
Mayfield ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .132
Straw lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .235
Detroit 000 010 001_2 2 0
Houston 000 000 100_1 6 0

LOB_Detroit 0, Houston 5. 2B_Chirinos 2 (17). HR_Rodríguez (9), off Verlander; Hicks (9), off Verlander; Chirinos (14), off Alexander. RBIs_Rodríguez (26), Hicks (21), Chirinos (45).

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 0; Houston 2 (Mayfield, Marisnick). RISP_Detroit 0 for 0; Houston 0 for 3.

DP_Detroit 1 (Rodríguez, Lugo, Mercer, Rodríguez).

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Norris 3 2 0 0 0 2 45 4.70
Alexander 4 3 1 1 1 3 73 6.03
Farmer, W, 5-4 1 0 0 0 1 0 13 3.74
Jiménez, S, 4-9 1 1 0 0 0 2 12 4.72
Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Verlander, L, 15-5 9 2 2 2 0 11 99 2.77

Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Dave Rackley.

T_2:12. A_29,567 (41,168).

