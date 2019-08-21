Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Detroit 2, Houston 1

August 21, 2019 10:35 pm
 
Detroit Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 29 2 2 2 Totals 31 1 6 1
Reyes lf 4 0 0 0 Springer rf 4 0 2 0
Demeritte rf 4 0 0 0 Altuve 2b 3 0 0 0
Cabrera dh 3 0 0 0 Bregman 3b 3 0 0 0
Castro cf 3 0 0 0 Alvarez dh 4 0 0 0
Lugo 3b 3 0 0 0 Gurriel 1b 4 0 0 0
Rodríguez 1b 3 1 1 1 Chirinos c 4 1 4 1
Mercer ss 3 0 0 0 Marisnick cf 3 0 0 0
Hicks c 3 1 1 1 Mayfield ss 3 0 0 0
Beckham 2b 3 0 0 0 Straw lf 3 0 0 0
Detroit 000 010 001 2
Houston 000 000 100 1

DP_Detroit 1, Houston 0. LOB_Detroit 0, Houston 5. 2B_Chirinos 2 (17). HR_Rodríguez (9), Hicks (9), Chirinos (14).

IP H R ER BB SO
Detroit
Norris 3 2 0 0 0 2
Alexander 4 3 1 1 1 3
Farmer W,5-4 1 0 0 0 1 0
Jiménez S,4-9 1 1 0 0 0 2
Houston
Verlander L,15-5 9 2 2 2 0 11

Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Dave Rackley.

T_2:12. A_29,567 (41,168).

