Detroit 2, Houston 1

|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|29
|2
|2
|2
|
|Totals
|31
|1
|6
|1
|
|Reyes lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Springer rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Demeritte rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Altuve 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cabrera dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bregman 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Castro cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alvarez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lugo 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rodríguez 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Chirinos c
|4
|1
|4
|1
|
|Mercer ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Marisnick cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hicks c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Mayfield ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Beckham 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Straw lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Detroit
|000
|010
|001
|—
|2
|Houston
|000
|000
|100
|—
|1
DP_Detroit 1, Houston 0. LOB_Detroit 0, Houston 5. 2B_Chirinos 2 (17). HR_Rodríguez (9), Hicks (9), Chirinos (14).
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Norris
|3
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Alexander
|4
|
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Farmer W,5-4
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Jiménez S,4-9
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Verlander L,15-5
|9
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|11
Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Dave Rackley.
T_2:12. A_29,567 (41,168).
