Detroit 2, Tampa Bay 0

Detroit Tampa Bay ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 33 2 6 1 Totals 29 0 5 0 Reyes lf 4 0 1 0 d’Arnaud c 4 0 1 0 Lugo 3b 4 1 0 0 Pham lf 3 0 0 0 Cabrera dh 4 0 0 0 Meadows dh 3 0 0 0 Goodrum 2b 4 0 1 0 Aguilar 1b 2 0 0 0 Dixon 1b 4 0 1 0 Choi ph 0 0 0 0 Castro cf 4 0 0 0 Duffy 3b 4 0 3 0 Demeritte rf 3 1 2 0 Brosseau 2b 1 0 0 0 Rogers c 3 0 0 0 Sogard ph-2b 3 0 1 0 Mercer ss 3 0 1 1 Kiermaier cf 3 0 0 0 Heredia rf 3 0 0 0 Adames ss 3 0 0 0

Detroit 000 100 010 — 2 Tampa Bay 000 000 000 — 0

E_Duffy (4). DP_Detroit 2, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Detroit 4, Tampa Bay 6. 2B_Goodrum (25), Reyes (4), Demeritte (1), Mercer (9), Dixon (13), Sogard (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Detroit Norris 3 1 0 0 2 3 VerHagen W,2-2 5 3 0 0 1 3 Jiménez S,2-6 1 1 0 0 1 2

Tampa Bay Morton L,13-4 7 3 1 0 0 10 Fairbanks 1 2 1 1 0 0 Drake 1 1 0 0 0 3

Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Nic Lentz.

T_2:29. A_13,717 (25,025).

