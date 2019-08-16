Detroit 2, Tampa Bay 0

|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|2
|6
|1
|
|Totals
|29
|0
|5
|0
|
|Reyes lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|d’Arnaud c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Lugo 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Pham lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cabrera dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Meadows dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Goodrum 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Aguilar 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dixon 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Choi ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Castro cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Duffy 3b
|4
|0
|3
|0
|
|Demeritte rf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Brosseau 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rogers c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sogard ph-2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Mercer ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Kiermaier cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Heredia rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Adames ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Detroit
|000
|100
|010
|—
|2
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
E_Duffy (4). DP_Detroit 2, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Detroit 4, Tampa Bay 6. 2B_Goodrum (25), Reyes (4), Demeritte (1), Mercer (9), Dixon (13), Sogard (3).
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Norris
|3
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|VerHagen W,2-2
|5
|
|3
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Jiménez S,2-6
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Morton L,13-4
|7
|
|3
|1
|0
|0
|10
|Fairbanks
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Drake
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Nic Lentz.
T_2:29. A_13,717 (25,025).
