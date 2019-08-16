Listen Live Sports

Detroit 2, Tampa Bay 0

August 16, 2019 9:45 pm
 
Detroit Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 2 6 1 Totals 29 0 5 0
Reyes lf 4 0 1 0 d’Arnaud c 4 0 1 0
Lugo 3b 4 1 0 0 Pham lf 3 0 0 0
Cabrera dh 4 0 0 0 Meadows dh 3 0 0 0
Goodrum 2b 4 0 1 0 Aguilar 1b 2 0 0 0
Dixon 1b 4 0 1 0 Choi ph 0 0 0 0
Castro cf 4 0 0 0 Duffy 3b 4 0 3 0
Demeritte rf 3 1 2 0 Brosseau 2b 1 0 0 0
Rogers c 3 0 0 0 Sogard ph-2b 3 0 1 0
Mercer ss 3 0 1 1 Kiermaier cf 3 0 0 0
Heredia rf 3 0 0 0
Adames ss 3 0 0 0
Detroit 000 100 010 2
Tampa Bay 000 000 000 0

E_Duffy (4). DP_Detroit 2, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Detroit 4, Tampa Bay 6. 2B_Goodrum (25), Reyes (4), Demeritte (1), Mercer (9), Dixon (13), Sogard (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Detroit
Norris 3 1 0 0 2 3
VerHagen W,2-2 5 3 0 0 1 3
Jiménez S,2-6 1 1 0 0 1 2
Tampa Bay
Morton L,13-4 7 3 1 0 0 10
Fairbanks 1 2 1 1 0 0
Drake 1 1 0 0 0 3

Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Nic Lentz.

T_2:29. A_13,717 (25,025).

