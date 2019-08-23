Listen Live Sports

Detroit 9, Minnesota 6

August 23, 2019 11:48 pm
 
Detroit Minnesota
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 41 9 17 9 Totals 35 6 9 6
Reyes lf 5 1 1 0 Kepler cf 4 0 0 0
H.Castro cf 5 1 3 2 Polanco ss 4 1 1 0
Cabrera dh 4 1 2 0 Cruz dh 5 0 1 1
Goodrum 2b 1 0 0 0 Gonzalez rf 4 0 0 0
Lugo 3b 3 2 3 1 Arraez 2b 4 1 1 0
Dixon 1b 5 1 1 0 Sanó 3b 4 2 2 3
Demeritte rf 4 1 2 2 Adrianza 1b 4 0 0 0
Rodríguez 3b-2b 5 2 3 4 J.Castro c 4 0 2 0
Mercer ss 5 0 2 0 Cave lf 2 2 2 2
J.Rogers c 4 0 0 0
Detroit 000 005 022 9
Minnesota 110 010 021 6

DP_Detroit 0, Minnesota 2. LOB_Detroit 8, Minnesota 6. 2B_H.Castro 2 (8), Lugo 2 (4), Dixon (16), Cruz (23). HR_Rodríguez (10), Sanó 2 (25), Cave 2 (4). SB_Rodríguez (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Detroit
VerHagen W,4-2 6 5 3 3 1 11
Cisnero H,1 2-3 1 0 0 1 1
Farmer H,12 1 1-3 2 2 2 0 1
Jiménez 1 1 1 1 1 1
Minnesota
Berríos L,10-7 5 1-3 10 5 5 2 5
Duffey 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 1
May 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Romo 2-3 3 2 2 0 1
Harper 1 1-3 3 2 2 0 1

HBP_Cisnero (Cave).

Umpires_Home, Tim Timmons; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Chris Segal.

T_3:26. A_31,238 (38,649).

