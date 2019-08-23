Detroit 9, Minnesota 6

|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|41
|9
|17
|9
|
|Totals
|35
|6
|9
|6
|
|Reyes lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Kepler cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|H.Castro cf
|5
|1
|3
|2
|
|Polanco ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Cabrera dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Cruz dh
|5
|0
|1
|1
|
|Goodrum 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gonzalez rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lugo 3b
|3
|2
|3
|1
|
|Arraez 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Dixon 1b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Sanó 3b
|4
|2
|2
|3
|
|Demeritte rf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|Adrianza 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rodríguez 3b-2b
|5
|2
|3
|4
|
|J.Castro c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Mercer ss
|5
|0
|2
|0
|
|Cave lf
|2
|2
|2
|2
|
|J.Rogers c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Detroit
|000
|005
|022
|—
|9
|Minnesota
|110
|010
|021
|—
|6
DP_Detroit 0, Minnesota 2. LOB_Detroit 8, Minnesota 6. 2B_H.Castro 2 (8), Lugo 2 (4), Dixon (16), Cruz (23). HR_Rodríguez (10), Sanó 2 (25), Cave 2 (4). SB_Rodríguez (3).
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|VerHagen W,4-2
|6
|
|5
|3
|3
|1
|11
|Cisnero H,1
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Farmer H,12
|1
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Jiménez
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Berríos L,10-7
|5
|1-3
|10
|5
|5
|2
|5
|Duffey
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|May
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Romo
|
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Harper
|1
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
HBP_Cisnero (Cave).
Umpires_Home, Tim Timmons; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Chris Segal.
T_3:26. A_31,238 (38,649).
