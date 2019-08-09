Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Detroit Tigers release 2B Josh Harrison following injuries

August 9, 2019 1:11 pm
 
DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Tigers have released second baseman Josh Harrison after reinstating him from the injured list.

The team announced the move Friday. The Tigers also released right-hander Sandy Baez to make room for right-hander Edwin Jackson. Detroit announced Thursday night that it was going to purchase Jackson’s contract from Triple-A Toledo before Friday night’s game against Kansas City.

Harrison signed a one-year deal with the Tigers for 2019, but he hit just .176 in 136 at-bats. He’s had to deal with shoulder and hamstring problems and hasn’t played in a major league game since May 27.

Harrison spent his first eight major league seasons with Pittsburgh. He hit .250 with eight home runs and 37 RBIs last year.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

