Diamondbacks 18, Nationals 7

August 4, 2019 12:09 am
 
Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Turner ss 4 1 2 0 1 2 .286
Eaton rf 5 2 1 1 0 1 .279
Rendon 3b-2b-3b 3 1 2 4 1 0 .317
Soto lf 5 0 1 0 0 0 .287
Suzuki c 4 1 2 0 1 0 .262
Dozier 2b-p 5 1 2 0 0 0 .239
Parra 1b-p-3b-2b 4 0 1 2 0 1 .238
Robles cf 2 1 0 0 0 0 .238
Strasburg p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .157
Grace p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
b-Sanchez ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .222
Rainey p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Hudson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Adams 1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .243
Totals 36 7 11 7 3 7
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Dyson rf-cf 6 1 2 2 0 3 .250
Marte cf-ss 4 3 2 0 2 0 .315
Escobar 2b 5 2 3 7 1 1 .282
Peralta lf 6 1 2 1 0 1 .283
Walker 1b 3 2 1 1 3 1 .253
Lamb 3b 4 2 1 2 1 0 .233
Ahmed ss 3 3 2 1 1 1 .264
Locastro rf 0 1 0 0 1 0 .261
Avila c 4 2 2 3 1 0 .228
Ray p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .073
a-Jones ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .265
Hirano p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Godley p 1 1 0 1 1 1 .167
McFarland p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Totals 39 18 15 18 11 11
Washington 200 200 003— 7 11 0
Arizona 212 050 17x—18 15 0

a-struck out for Ray in the 5th. b-struck out for Grace in the 7th.

LOB_Washington 8, Arizona 8. 2B_Soto (17), Dyson (8), Peralta (26). 3B_Eaton (6), Parra (1), Marte (7). HR_Rendon (24), off Godley; Escobar (23), off Strasburg; Ahmed (11), off Strasburg; Lamb (4), off Strasburg; Avila (7), off Grace; Escobar (24), off Dozier. RBIs_Eaton (29), Rendon 4 (84), Parra 2 (31), Dyson 2 (23), Escobar 7 (88), Peralta (47), Walker (53), Lamb 2 (15), Ahmed (53), Avila 3 (18), Godley (2). SF_Rendon.

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 4 (Soto, Dozier, Robles, Strasburg); Arizona 4 (Peralta 2, Lamb 2). RISP_Washington 2 for 9; Arizona 5 for 10.

Runners moved up_Dozier. GIDP_Parra, Peralta.

DP_Washington 1 (Dozier, Turner, Parra); Arizona 1 (Escobar, Marte, Walker).

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Strasburg, L, 14-5 4 2-3 9 9 9 2 7 98 3.72
Grace 1 1-3 3 1 1 1 1 34 5.95
Rainey 2-3 0 1 1 4 2 33 4.15
Hudson 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 5 2.98
Parra 0 1 5 5 4 0 25 0.00
Dozier 1 2 2 2 0 0 16 18.00
Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Ray, W, 10-7 5 6 4 4 0 5 84 4.03
Hirano 1 1 0 0 0 1 18 4.20
Godley 2 2-3 4 3 3 3 1 55 6.39
McFarland 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 5.18

Parra pitched to 5 batters in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Grace 1-1, Hudson 3-0, McFarland 2-0. HBP_Ray (Robles), Godley (Robles). WP_Strasburg, Rainey 2, Parra. PB_Avila (2).

Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Bill Miller.

T_3:46. A_33,966 (48,519).

