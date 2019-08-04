Diamondbacks 18, Nationals 7

|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Turner ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|2
|.286
|Eaton rf
|5
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.279
|Rendon 3b-2b-3b
|3
|1
|2
|4
|1
|0
|.317
|Soto lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.287
|Suzuki c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.262
|Dozier 2b-p
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|Parra 1b-p-3b-2b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.238
|Robles cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Strasburg p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.157
|Grace p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Sanchez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Rainey p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Hudson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Adams 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Totals
|36
|7
|11
|7
|3
|7
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Dyson rf-cf
|6
|1
|2
|2
|0
|3
|.250
|Marte cf-ss
|4
|3
|2
|0
|2
|0
|.315
|Escobar 2b
|5
|2
|3
|7
|1
|1
|.282
|Peralta lf
|6
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.283
|Walker 1b
|3
|2
|1
|1
|3
|1
|.253
|Lamb 3b
|4
|2
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.233
|Ahmed ss
|3
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.264
|Locastro rf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.261
|Avila c
|4
|2
|2
|3
|1
|0
|.228
|Ray p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.073
|a-Jones ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|Hirano p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Godley p
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.167
|McFarland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|39
|18
|15
|18
|11
|11
|Washington
|200
|200
|003—
|7
|11
|0
|Arizona
|212
|050
|17x—18
|15
|0
a-struck out for Ray in the 5th. b-struck out for Grace in the 7th.
LOB_Washington 8, Arizona 8. 2B_Soto (17), Dyson (8), Peralta (26). 3B_Eaton (6), Parra (1), Marte (7). HR_Rendon (24), off Godley; Escobar (23), off Strasburg; Ahmed (11), off Strasburg; Lamb (4), off Strasburg; Avila (7), off Grace; Escobar (24), off Dozier. RBIs_Eaton (29), Rendon 4 (84), Parra 2 (31), Dyson 2 (23), Escobar 7 (88), Peralta (47), Walker (53), Lamb 2 (15), Ahmed (53), Avila 3 (18), Godley (2). SF_Rendon.
Runners left in scoring position_Washington 4 (Soto, Dozier, Robles, Strasburg); Arizona 4 (Peralta 2, Lamb 2). RISP_Washington 2 for 9; Arizona 5 for 10.
Runners moved up_Dozier. GIDP_Parra, Peralta.
DP_Washington 1 (Dozier, Turner, Parra); Arizona 1 (Escobar, Marte, Walker).
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Strasburg, L, 14-5
|4
|2-3
|9
|9
|9
|2
|7
|98
|3.72
|Grace
|1
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|34
|5.95
|Rainey
|2-3
|0
|1
|1
|4
|2
|33
|4.15
|Hudson
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|2.98
|Parra
|0
|1
|5
|5
|4
|0
|25
|0.00
|Dozier
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|16
|18.00
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ray, W, 10-7
|5
|6
|4
|4
|0
|5
|84
|4.03
|Hirano
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|4.20
|Godley
|2
|2-3
|4
|3
|3
|3
|1
|55
|6.39
|McFarland
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5.18
Parra pitched to 5 batters in the 8th.
Inherited runners-scored_Grace 1-1, Hudson 3-0, McFarland 2-0. HBP_Ray (Robles), Godley (Robles). WP_Strasburg, Rainey 2, Parra. PB_Avila (2).
Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Bill Miller.
T_3:46. A_33,966 (48,519).
