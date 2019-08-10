Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Diamondbacks 3, Dodgers 2, 11 innings,

August 10, 2019 2:13 am
 
< a min read
Share       
Arizona Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
J.Dyson rf-cf 5 0 2 0 Pollock cf 4 0 0 1
K.Marte cf-2b 6 0 1 0 J.Trner 3b 4 0 0 0
E.Escbr 2b-3b 6 0 0 0 Will.Sm c 5 0 1 1
D.Prlta lf 3 0 0 0 Bllnger rf 3 0 0 0
C.Wlker 1b 5 0 2 0 Negron lf 4 0 0 0
Lamb 3b 3 0 1 0 J.Urias p 0 0 0 0
A.Jones ph-rf 1 0 1 0 Muncy 2b 4 0 0 0
Ahmed ss 5 1 1 0 C.Sager ss 4 1 1 0
C.Kelly c 4 2 2 3 White 1b 3 1 0 0
Ray p 2 0 0 0 Buehler p 1 0 0 0
Flores ph 1 0 1 0 P.Baez p 0 0 0 0
McFrlnd p 0 0 0 0 Kolarek p 0 0 0 0
Ginkel p 0 0 0 0 J.Kelly p 0 0 0 0
A.Avila ph 1 0 0 0 E.Rios ph 1 0 0 0
Y.Lopez p 0 0 0 0 K.Jnsen p 0 0 0 0
Chafin p 0 0 0 0 Pderson lf 0 0 0 0
Lcastro ph 1 0 1 0
A.Brdly p 0 0 0 0
Totals 43 3 12 3 Totals 33 2 2 2
Arizona 000 000 002 01—3
Los Angeles 002 000 000 00—2

DP_Los Angeles 1. LOB_Arizona 12, Los Angeles 4. 2B_Will.Smith (7), C.Seager (28). HR_C.Kelly 2 (16). SB_J.Dyson (25), Locastro (10). SF_Pollock (4). S_Buehler (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Arizona
Ray 6 2 2 2 3 7
McFarland 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Ginkel 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Y.Lopez 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Chafin W,2-2 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
A.Bradley S,3-5 1 0 0 0 1 1
Los Angeles
Buehler 6 4 0 0 3 8
P.Baez H,19 1 1 0 0 0 2
Kolarek H,16 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
J.Kelly H,5 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
K.Jansen BS,5 1 3 2 2 0 2
J.Urias L,4-3 2 3 1 1 1 1

HBP_by Buehler (Lamb).

Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Tony Randazzo; Third, Jeff Nelson.

Advertisement

T_3:49. A_49,538 (56,000).

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|11 APCO 2019 - Association of...
8|11 Military Technician Hiring Conference -...
8|12 The GAO Green Book Training Seminar
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Friends and family greet National Guard members returning from Kosovo

Today in History

1944: US Forest Service introduces Smokey Bear mascot