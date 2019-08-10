Diamondbacks 3, Dodgers 2

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Dyson rf-cf 5 0 2 0 1 1 .258 Marte cf-2b 6 0 1 0 0 2 .317 Escobar 2b-3b 6 0 0 0 0 3 .277 Peralta lf 3 0 0 0 2 1 .283 Walker 1b 5 0 2 0 0 1 .259 Lamb 3b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .228 d-Jones ph-rf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .267 Ahmed ss 5 1 1 0 0 2 .265 C.Kelly c 4 2 2 3 1 0 .268 Ray p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .070 a-Flores ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .286 McFarland p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Ginkel p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Avila ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .238 Lopez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Chafin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — e-Locastro ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .255 Bradley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 43 3 12 3 4 14

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Pollock cf 4 0 0 1 0 1 .251 Turner 3b 4 0 0 0 1 1 .287 Smith c 5 0 1 1 0 2 .297 Bellinger rf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .319 Negron lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .280 Urias p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .273 Muncy 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .259 Seager ss 4 1 1 0 0 0 .264 White 1b 3 1 0 0 1 2 .213 Buehler p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .089 Baez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Kolarek p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — J.Kelly p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 b-Rios ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Jansen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Pederson lf 0 0 0 0 1 0 .236 Totals 33 2 2 2 4 10

Arizona 000 000 002 01—3 12 0 Los Angeles 002 000 000 00—2 2 0

a-singled for Ray in the 7th. b-grounded out for J.Kelly in the 8th. c-struck out for Ginkel in the 9th. d-singled for Lamb in the 10th. e-singled for Chafin in the 11th.

LOB_Arizona 12, Los Angeles 4. 2B_Smith (7), Seager (28). HR_C.Kelly (15), off Jansen; C.Kelly (16), off Urias. RBIs_C.Kelly 3 (41), Pollock (30), Smith (20). SB_Dyson (25), Locastro (10). SF_Pollock. S_Buehler.

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 7 (Escobar 3, Walker, C.Kelly, Ray 2); Los Angeles 2 (Negron 2). RISP_Arizona 0 for 12; Los Angeles 1 for 2.

Runners moved up_Marte 2. GIDP_Walker.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Seager, Muncy, White).

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ray 6 2 2 2 3 7 92 3.99 McFarland 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 14 4.78 Ginkel 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 11 3.86 Lopez 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 2.62 Chafin, W, 2-2 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 22 4.28 Bradley, S, 3-5 1 0 0 0 1 1 14 3.86 Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Buehler 6 4 0 0 3 8 101 3.08 Baez, H, 19 1 1 0 0 0 2 14 3.10 Kolarek, H, 16 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 6 3.89 J.Kelly, H, 5 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 3 4.76 Jansen, BS, 5-31 1 3 2 2 0 2 23 3.83 Urias, L, 4-3 2 3 1 1 1 1 31 2.64

HBP_Buehler (Lamb).

Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Tony Randazzo; Third, Jeff Nelson.

T_3:49. A_49,538 (56,000).

