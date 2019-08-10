Diamondbacks 3, Dodgers 2

|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Dyson rf-cf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.258
|Marte cf-2b
|6
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.317
|Escobar 2b-3b
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.277
|Peralta lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.283
|Walker 1b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|Lamb 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.228
|d-Jones ph-rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Ahmed ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.265
|C.Kelly c
|4
|2
|2
|3
|1
|0
|.268
|Ray p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.070
|a-Flores ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|McFarland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Ginkel p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Avila ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|Lopez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Chafin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-Locastro ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Bradley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|43
|3
|12
|3
|4
|14
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Pollock cf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.251
|Turner 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.287
|Smith c
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.297
|Bellinger rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.319
|Negron lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.280
|Urias p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Muncy 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|Seager ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|White 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.213
|Buehler p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.089
|Baez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Kolarek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|J.Kelly p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Rios ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Jansen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Pederson lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.236
|Totals
|33
|2
|2
|2
|4
|10
|Arizona
|000
|000
|002
|01—3
|12
|0
|Los Angeles
|002
|000
|000
|00—2
|2
|0
a-singled for Ray in the 7th. b-grounded out for J.Kelly in the 8th. c-struck out for Ginkel in the 9th. d-singled for Lamb in the 10th. e-singled for Chafin in the 11th.
LOB_Arizona 12, Los Angeles 4. 2B_Smith (7), Seager (28). HR_C.Kelly (15), off Jansen; C.Kelly (16), off Urias. RBIs_C.Kelly 3 (41), Pollock (30), Smith (20). SB_Dyson (25), Locastro (10). SF_Pollock. S_Buehler.
Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 7 (Escobar 3, Walker, C.Kelly, Ray 2); Los Angeles 2 (Negron 2). RISP_Arizona 0 for 12; Los Angeles 1 for 2.
Runners moved up_Marte 2. GIDP_Walker.
DP_Los Angeles 1 (Seager, Muncy, White).
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ray
|6
|2
|2
|2
|3
|7
|92
|3.99
|McFarland
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|4.78
|Ginkel
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|3.86
|Lopez
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2.62
|Chafin, W, 2-2
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|22
|4.28
|Bradley, S, 3-5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|14
|3.86
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Buehler
|6
|4
|0
|0
|3
|8
|101
|3.08
|Baez, H, 19
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|3.10
|Kolarek, H, 16
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|3.89
|J.Kelly, H, 5
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4.76
|Jansen, BS, 5-31
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|23
|3.83
|Urias, L, 4-3
|2
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|31
|2.64
HBP_Buehler (Lamb).
Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Tony Randazzo; Third, Jeff Nelson.
T_3:49. A_49,538 (56,000).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.