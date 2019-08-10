Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Diamondbacks 3, Dodgers 2

August 10, 2019 2:14 am
 
1 min read
Share       
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Dyson rf-cf 5 0 2 0 1 1 .258
Marte cf-2b 6 0 1 0 0 2 .317
Escobar 2b-3b 6 0 0 0 0 3 .277
Peralta lf 3 0 0 0 2 1 .283
Walker 1b 5 0 2 0 0 1 .259
Lamb 3b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .228
d-Jones ph-rf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .267
Ahmed ss 5 1 1 0 0 2 .265
C.Kelly c 4 2 2 3 1 0 .268
Ray p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .070
a-Flores ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .286
McFarland p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Ginkel p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Avila ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .238
Lopez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Chafin p 0 0 0 0 0 0
e-Locastro ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .255
Bradley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Totals 43 3 12 3 4 14
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Pollock cf 4 0 0 1 0 1 .251
Turner 3b 4 0 0 0 1 1 .287
Smith c 5 0 1 1 0 2 .297
Bellinger rf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .319
Negron lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .280
Urias p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .273
Muncy 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .259
Seager ss 4 1 1 0 0 0 .264
White 1b 3 1 0 0 1 2 .213
Buehler p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .089
Baez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Kolarek p 0 0 0 0 0 0
J.Kelly p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
b-Rios ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Jansen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Pederson lf 0 0 0 0 1 0 .236
Totals 33 2 2 2 4 10
Arizona 000 000 002 01—3 12 0
Los Angeles 002 000 000 00—2 2 0

a-singled for Ray in the 7th. b-grounded out for J.Kelly in the 8th. c-struck out for Ginkel in the 9th. d-singled for Lamb in the 10th. e-singled for Chafin in the 11th.

LOB_Arizona 12, Los Angeles 4. 2B_Smith (7), Seager (28). HR_C.Kelly (15), off Jansen; C.Kelly (16), off Urias. RBIs_C.Kelly 3 (41), Pollock (30), Smith (20). SB_Dyson (25), Locastro (10). SF_Pollock. S_Buehler.

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 7 (Escobar 3, Walker, C.Kelly, Ray 2); Los Angeles 2 (Negron 2). RISP_Arizona 0 for 12; Los Angeles 1 for 2.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Marte 2. GIDP_Walker.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Seager, Muncy, White).

        Insight by Veritas: Learn how to make data work for agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Ray 6 2 2 2 3 7 92 3.99
McFarland 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 14 4.78
Ginkel 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 11 3.86
Lopez 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 2.62
Chafin, W, 2-2 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 22 4.28
Bradley, S, 3-5 1 0 0 0 1 1 14 3.86
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Buehler 6 4 0 0 3 8 101 3.08
Baez, H, 19 1 1 0 0 0 2 14 3.10
Kolarek, H, 16 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 6 3.89
J.Kelly, H, 5 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 3 4.76
Jansen, BS, 5-31 1 3 2 2 0 2 23 3.83
Urias, L, 4-3 2 3 1 1 1 1 31 2.64

HBP_Buehler (Lamb).

Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Tony Randazzo; Third, Jeff Nelson.

T_3:49. A_49,538 (56,000).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|11 APCO 2019 - Association of...
8|11 Military Technician Hiring Conference -...
8|12 The GAO Green Book Training Seminar
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Friends and family greet National Guard members returning from Kosovo

Today in History

1944: US Forest Service introduces Smokey Bear mascot