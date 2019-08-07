Diamondbacks 8, Phillies 4

|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Dickerson lf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.317
|Hoskins 1b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Harper rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.249
|Realmuto c
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Segura ss
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.287
|Hernandez 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.282
|Eflin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.147
|d-Knapp ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.202
|Kingery 3b-2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.279
|Haseley cf
|4
|0
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.280
|Arrieta p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.163
|a-Quinn ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.198
|Suarez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Parker p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Miller 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|Totals
|42
|4
|15
|3
|1
|7
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Dyson rf-cf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|c-Jones ph-rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Marte cf-2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.317
|Escobar 2b-3b
|3
|2
|2
|3
|1
|0
|.282
|Peralta lf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.284
|Walker 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|Lamb 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.227
|Scott p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Hirano p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Bradley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Ahmed ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.266
|Avila c
|3
|1
|2
|3
|1
|1
|.240
|Leake p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Chafin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Flores ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|Lopez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Locastro rf-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Totals
|34
|8
|12
|8
|4
|9
|Philadelphia
|100
|110
|010—4
|15
|1
|Arizona
|000
|202
|31x—8
|12
|3
a-singled for Arrieta in the 6th. b-struck out for Chafin in the 6th. c-pinch hit for Dyson in the 8th. d-singled for Eflin in the 9th.
E_Segura (12), Walker 2 (6), Ahmed (8). LOB_Philadelphia 12, Arizona 6. 2B_Hoskins (24), Kingery (23), Haseley (6), Walker (21). HR_Dickerson (6), off Leake; Escobar (25), off Arrieta; Peralta (10), off Parker; Avila (8), off Eflin. RBIs_Dickerson (29), Haseley 2 (12), Escobar 3 (92), Peralta 2 (51), Avila 3 (21). CS_Ahmed (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 7 (Dickerson, Hoskins, Harper 2, Hernandez 2, Kingery); Arizona 3 (Escobar 2, Ahmed). RISP_Philadelphia 2 for 17; Arizona 2 for 8.
Runners moved up_Hernandez, Realmuto, Marte. LIDP_Dyson. GIDP_Hoskins, Haseley.
DP_Philadelphia 1 (Arrieta, Hoskins); Arizona 2 (Ahmed, Walker), (Leake, Escobar, Walker).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Arrieta
|5
|5
|2
|2
|2
|5
|80
|4.41
|Suarez, L, 3-1, BS, 1-1
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|25
|4.30
|Parker
|1
|3
|3
|3
|0
|1
|20
|4.57
|Eflin
|1
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|22
|4.53
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Leake
|5
|1-3
|11
|3
|2
|1
|3
|97
|4.24
|Chafin, W, 1-2
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|4.58
|Lopez, H, 18
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|2.64
|Scott
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|16
|18.00
|Hirano, H, 12
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|4.29
|Bradley
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|3.93
Inherited runners-scored_Parker 2-0, Chafin 2-0, Hirano 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Tom Hallion; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Ben May; Third, Phil Cuzzi.
T_3:19. A_17,446 (48,519).
