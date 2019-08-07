Listen Live Sports

Diamondbacks 8, Phillies 4

August 7, 2019 1:13 am
 
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Dickerson lf 5 1 2 1 0 2 .317
Hoskins 1b 5 1 1 0 0 1 .253
Harper rf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .249
Realmuto c 5 0 1 0 0 0 .273
Segura ss 5 1 3 0 0 0 .287
Hernandez 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .282
Eflin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .147
d-Knapp ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .202
Kingery 3b-2b 4 1 2 0 1 1 .279
Haseley cf 4 0 3 2 0 0 .280
Arrieta p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .163
a-Quinn ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .198
Suarez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500
Parker p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Miller 3b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .231
Totals 42 4 15 3 1 7
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Dyson rf-cf 5 1 2 0 0 1 .253
c-Jones ph-rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .268
Marte cf-2b 5 1 1 0 0 0 .317
Escobar 2b-3b 3 2 2 3 1 0 .282
Peralta lf 4 1 1 2 0 1 .284
Walker 1b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .259
Lamb 3b 3 1 1 0 1 2 .227
Scott p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Hirano p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bradley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Ahmed ss 3 0 0 0 1 1 .266
Avila c 3 1 2 3 1 1 .240
Leake p 2 0 1 0 0 1 .333
Chafin p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Flores ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .276
Lopez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Locastro rf-cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Totals 34 8 12 8 4 9
Philadelphia 100 110 010—4 15 1
Arizona 000 202 31x—8 12 3

a-singled for Arrieta in the 6th. b-struck out for Chafin in the 6th. c-pinch hit for Dyson in the 8th. d-singled for Eflin in the 9th.

E_Segura (12), Walker 2 (6), Ahmed (8). LOB_Philadelphia 12, Arizona 6. 2B_Hoskins (24), Kingery (23), Haseley (6), Walker (21). HR_Dickerson (6), off Leake; Escobar (25), off Arrieta; Peralta (10), off Parker; Avila (8), off Eflin. RBIs_Dickerson (29), Haseley 2 (12), Escobar 3 (92), Peralta 2 (51), Avila 3 (21). CS_Ahmed (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 7 (Dickerson, Hoskins, Harper 2, Hernandez 2, Kingery); Arizona 3 (Escobar 2, Ahmed). RISP_Philadelphia 2 for 17; Arizona 2 for 8.

Runners moved up_Hernandez, Realmuto, Marte. LIDP_Dyson. GIDP_Hoskins, Haseley.

DP_Philadelphia 1 (Arrieta, Hoskins); Arizona 2 (Ahmed, Walker), (Leake, Escobar, Walker).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Arrieta 5 5 2 2 2 5 80 4.41
Suarez, L, 3-1, BS, 1-1 1-3 2 2 2 2 1 25 4.30
Parker 1 3 3 3 0 1 20 4.57
Eflin 1 2-3 2 1 1 0 2 22 4.53
Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Leake 5 1-3 11 3 2 1 3 97 4.24
Chafin, W, 1-2 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 11 4.58
Lopez, H, 18 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 2.64
Scott 2-3 2 1 1 0 2 16 18.00
Hirano, H, 12 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 4.29
Bradley 1 2 0 0 0 0 14 3.93

Inherited runners-scored_Parker 2-0, Chafin 2-0, Hirano 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Tom Hallion; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Ben May; Third, Phil Cuzzi.

T_3:19. A_17,446 (48,519).

