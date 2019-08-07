Diamondbacks 8, Phillies 4

|Philadelphia
|Arizona
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|C.Dckrs lf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|J.Dyson rf-cf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Hoskins 1b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|A.Jones ph-rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B.Hrper rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|K.Marte cf-2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Ralmuto c
|5
|0
|1
|0
|E.Escbr 2b-3b
|3
|2
|2
|3
|Segura ss
|5
|1
|3
|0
|D.Prlta lf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|C.Hrnan 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|C.Wlker 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Eflin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lamb 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Knapp ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|R.Scott p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kingery 3b-2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Hirano p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Haseley cf
|4
|0
|3
|2
|A.Brdly p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Arrieta p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Ahmed ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Quinn ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|A.Avila c
|3
|1
|2
|3
|R.Sarez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Leake p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Parker p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chafin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B.Mller 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Flores ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Y.Lopez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lcastro rf-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|42
|4
|15
|3
|Totals
|34
|8
|12
|8
|Philadelphia
|100
|110
|010—4
|Arizona
|000
|202
|31x—8
E_C.Walker 2 (6), Ahmed (8), Segura (12). DP_Philadelphia 1, Arizona 2. LOB_Philadelphia 12, Arizona 6. 2B_Hoskins (24), Kingery (23), Haseley (6), C.Walker (21). HR_C.Dickerson (6), E.Escobar (25), D.Peralta (10), A.Avila (8). CS_Ahmed (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Philadelphia
|Arrieta
|5
|5
|2
|2
|2
|5
|R.Suarez L,3-1 BS,1
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Parker
|1
|3
|3
|3
|0
|1
|Eflin
|1
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Arizona
|Leake
|5
|1-3
|11
|3
|2
|1
|3
|Chafin W,1-2
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Y.Lopez H,18
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|R.Scott
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Hirano H,12
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A.Bradley
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
Umpires_Home, Tom Hallion; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Ben May; Third, Phil Cuzzi.
T_3:19. A_17,446 (48,519).
