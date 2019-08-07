Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Diamondbacks 8, Phillies 4

August 7, 2019 1:13 am
 
< a min read
Share       
Philadelphia Arizona
ab r h bi ab r h bi
C.Dckrs lf 5 1 2 1 J.Dyson rf-cf 5 1 2 0
Hoskins 1b 5 1 1 0 A.Jones ph-rf 0 0 0 0
B.Hrper rf 5 0 1 0 K.Marte cf-2b 5 1 1 0
Ralmuto c 5 0 1 0 E.Escbr 2b-3b 3 2 2 3
Segura ss 5 1 3 0 D.Prlta lf 4 1 1 2
C.Hrnan 2b 4 0 0 0 C.Wlker 1b 4 1 2 0
Eflin p 0 0 0 0 Lamb 3b 3 1 1 0
Knapp ph 1 0 1 0 R.Scott p 0 0 0 0
Kingery 3b-2b 4 1 2 0 Hirano p 0 0 0 0
Haseley cf 4 0 3 2 A.Brdly p 0 0 0 0
Arrieta p 2 0 0 0 Ahmed ss 3 0 0 0
Quinn ph 1 0 1 0 A.Avila c 3 1 2 3
R.Sarez p 0 0 0 0 Leake p 2 0 1 0
Parker p 0 0 0 0 Chafin p 0 0 0 0
B.Mller 3b 1 0 0 0 Flores ph 1 0 0 0
Y.Lopez p 0 0 0 0
Lcastro rf-cf 1 0 0 0
Totals 42 4 15 3 Totals 34 8 12 8
Philadelphia 100 110 010—4
Arizona 000 202 31x—8

E_C.Walker 2 (6), Ahmed (8), Segura (12). DP_Philadelphia 1, Arizona 2. LOB_Philadelphia 12, Arizona 6. 2B_Hoskins (24), Kingery (23), Haseley (6), C.Walker (21). HR_C.Dickerson (6), E.Escobar (25), D.Peralta (10), A.Avila (8). CS_Ahmed (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Philadelphia
Arrieta 5 5 2 2 2 5
R.Suarez L,3-1 BS,1 1-3 2 2 2 2 1
Parker 1 3 3 3 0 1
Eflin 1 2-3 2 1 1 0 2
Arizona
Leake 5 1-3 11 3 2 1 3
Chafin W,1-2 2-3 0 0 0 0 2
Y.Lopez H,18 1 0 0 0 0 0
R.Scott 2-3 2 1 1 0 2
Hirano H,12 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
A.Bradley 1 2 0 0 0 0

Umpires_Home, Tom Hallion; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Ben May; Third, Phil Cuzzi.

T_3:19. A_17,446 (48,519).

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|6 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal...
8|7 Risk Management and Internal Controls -...
8|7 FCW Summit: Cybersecurity
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Purple Heart Day

Today in History

1990: President Bush orders Operation Desert Shield