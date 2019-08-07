Diamondbacks 8, Phillies 4

Philadelphia Arizona ab r h bi ab r h bi C.Dckrs lf 5 1 2 1 J.Dyson rf-cf 5 1 2 0 Hoskins 1b 5 1 1 0 A.Jones ph-rf 0 0 0 0 B.Hrper rf 5 0 1 0 K.Marte cf-2b 5 1 1 0 Ralmuto c 5 0 1 0 E.Escbr 2b-3b 3 2 2 3 Segura ss 5 1 3 0 D.Prlta lf 4 1 1 2 C.Hrnan 2b 4 0 0 0 C.Wlker 1b 4 1 2 0 Eflin p 0 0 0 0 Lamb 3b 3 1 1 0 Knapp ph 1 0 1 0 R.Scott p 0 0 0 0 Kingery 3b-2b 4 1 2 0 Hirano p 0 0 0 0 Haseley cf 4 0 3 2 A.Brdly p 0 0 0 0 Arrieta p 2 0 0 0 Ahmed ss 3 0 0 0 Quinn ph 1 0 1 0 A.Avila c 3 1 2 3 R.Sarez p 0 0 0 0 Leake p 2 0 1 0 Parker p 0 0 0 0 Chafin p 0 0 0 0 B.Mller 3b 1 0 0 0 Flores ph 1 0 0 0 Y.Lopez p 0 0 0 0 Lcastro rf-cf 1 0 0 0 Totals 42 4 15 3 Totals 34 8 12 8

Philadelphia 100 110 010—4 Arizona 000 202 31x—8

E_C.Walker 2 (6), Ahmed (8), Segura (12). DP_Philadelphia 1, Arizona 2. LOB_Philadelphia 12, Arizona 6. 2B_Hoskins (24), Kingery (23), Haseley (6), C.Walker (21). HR_C.Dickerson (6), E.Escobar (25), D.Peralta (10), A.Avila (8). CS_Ahmed (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Philadelphia Arrieta 5 5 2 2 2 5 R.Suarez L,3-1 BS,1 1-3 2 2 2 2 1 Parker 1 3 3 3 0 1 Eflin 1 2-3 2 1 1 0 2 Arizona Leake 5 1-3 11 3 2 1 3 Chafin W,1-2 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 Y.Lopez H,18 1 0 0 0 0 0 R.Scott 2-3 2 1 1 0 2 Hirano H,12 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 A.Bradley 1 2 0 0 0 0

Umpires_Home, Tom Hallion; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Ben May; Third, Phil Cuzzi.

T_3:19. A_17,446 (48,519).

