Diamondbacks DFA reliever Holland

PHOENIX (AP) — Relief pitcher Greg Holland, a three-time All-Star who led the National League in saves in 2017 with 41, was designated for assignment Wednesday by the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Holland, in his ninth season and first with the Diamondbacks, is 1-2 with a 4.54 earned run average in 40 games. He has 17 saves in 22 chances, but saw his ERA climb from 2.33 at the end of June to its current number.

He has allowed at least one earned run in seven of his last 13 appearances.

Holland, 33, lost his closer’s job after a blown save on July 26 and is the second D-backs reliever to be designated for assignment this week after Zack Godley on Aug. 5. Holland had 47 saves in 2013 and 46 in 2014 with the Kansas City Royals.

The Diamondbacks reinstated utility player Blake Swihart from the 60-day injured list Wednesday. Godley was claimed off waivers by the Toronto Blue Jays.

