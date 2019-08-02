Diamondbacks open 3-game series at home against Nationals

Washington Nationals (57-51, third in the NL East) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (54-55, third in the NL West)

Phoenix; Friday, 9 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Joe Ross (0-3, 9.85 ERA) Diamondbacks: Robbie Ray (9-7, 3.91 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona hosts Washington to begin the three game series.

The Diamondbacks are 23-26 on their home turf. Arizona has slugged .444, good for fourth in the National League. Ketel Marte leads the club with a .567 slugging percentage, including 54 extra-base hits and 23 home runs.

The Nationals are 26-26 on the road. Washington’s team on-base percentage of .330 is third in the National League. Juan Soto leads the team with an OBP of .397.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marte leads the Diamondbacks with 23 home runs and has 65 RBIs. Nick Ahmed is 8-for-34 with a double, a home run and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Anthony Rendon leads the Nationals with 55 extra base hits and has 80 RBIs. Soto is 9-for-36 with a double, three home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 4-6, .243 batting average, 4.88 ERA, outscored by five runs

Nationals: 5-5, .277 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Diamondbacks Injuries: Luke Weaver: 60-day IL (forearm), Taijuan Walker: 60-day IL (elbow), Silvino Bracho: 60-day IL (elbow), Matt Andriese: 10-day IL (foot), Blake Swihart: 60-day IL (oblique), Steven Souza Jr.: 60-day IL (knee).

Nationals Injuries: Austen Williams: 10-day IL (shoulder), Austin Voth: 10-day IL (bicep), Jonny Venters: 60-day IL (shoulder), Max Scherzer: 10-day IL (rhomboid), Jeremy Hellickson: 60-day IL (shoulder), Koda Glover: 60-day IL (forearm), Ryan Zimmerman: 10-day IL (foot), Matt Adams: day-to-day (foot).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

