Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Diamondbacks purchase contract of outfielder Josh Rojas

August 12, 2019 7:33 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

DENVER (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks purchased the contract of outfielder Josh Rojas from Triple-A Reno.

Rojas will make his major league debut Monday in left field against the Colorado Rockies. Rojas was acquired last month in the deal that sent right-hander Zack Greinke to the Houston Astros.

The 25-year-old Rojas becomes the 10th Arizona-born player to suit up for the Diamondbacks. He was born in Litchfield Park, Arizona, and attended Millennium High School in Goodyear.

Rojas hit .514 with three homers in eight games with Reno. He can also play in the infield.

Advertisement

To make room on the roster, Arizona designated outfielder Blake Swihart for assignment.

        Insight by Veritas: Learn how to make data work for agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|11 APCO 2019 - Association of...
8|13 UiPath Academy Live
8|13 COSO 2013: ICFR Assessments Training
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Friends and family greet National Guard members returning from Kosovo

Today in History

1918: First female Marine joins the service