Dodgers 11, Padres 10

|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Tatis Jr. ss
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.323
|G.Garcia 2b
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.274
|Yates p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Machado 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.278
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|1
|1
|5
|0
|0
|.283
|Renfroe rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|4
|.237
|Naylor lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|Myers lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.224
|Mejia c
|4
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Margot cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.248
|Paddack p
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.100
|Stammen p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Wingenter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Kinsler ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.217
|Munoz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|L.Urias 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.113
|Totals
|37
|10
|12
|10
|3
|11
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Pederson rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.228
|Verdugo lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.294
|Seager ss
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.264
|Muncy 2b
|5
|3
|4
|3
|0
|1
|.265
|Pollock cf
|3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.259
|Beaty 1b
|3
|2
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.292
|Negron 3b
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.282
|d-Turner ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.285
|Martin c
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.220
|Maeda p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|Kolarek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Y.Garcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Bellinger ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.326
|J.Urias p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Kelly p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-White ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|Chargois p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|e-Smith ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.320
|Baez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|36
|11
|11
|11
|3
|10
|San Diego
|005
|100
|220—10
|12
|1
|Los Angeles
|030
|301
|022—11
|11
|1
One out when winning run scored.
a-struck out for Y.Garcia in the 4th. b-flied out for Kelly in the 7th. c-walked for Wingenter in the 8th. d-out on fielder’s choice for Negron in the 8th. e-lined out for Chargois in the 8th.
E_L.Urias (1), J.Urias (4). LOB_San Diego 5, Los Angeles 4. 2B_Mejia (6), Pederson (9), Muncy 2 (16), Pollock (6), Beaty (14). HR_Hosmer (16), off Maeda; Margot (8), off Y.Garcia; Muncy (27), off Paddack; Martin (4), off Paddack; Pollock (8), off Stammen. RBIs_Tatis Jr. (46), G.Garcia (25), Machado (69), Hosmer 5 (75), Margot (22), Paddack (2), Muncy 3 (74), Pollock 2 (29), Beaty 2 (29), Negron 2 (6), Martin 2 (12). SB_Mejia (1). SF_G.Garcia, Hosmer.
Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 2 (Stammen, Myers); Los Angeles 1 (Smith). RISP_San Diego 4 for 8; Los Angeles 4 for 9.
Runners moved up_Margot, Beaty. GIDP_Seager.
DP_San Diego 1 (G.Garcia, Tatis Jr., Hosmer).
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Paddack
|4
|6
|6
|6
|1
|6
|77
|3.19
|Stammen
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|24
|3.41
|Wingenter, H, 13
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|4.58
|Munoz, H, 3
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|29
|1.86
|Yates, L, 0-3, BS, 3-35
|2-3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|23
|1.18
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Maeda
|2
|2-3
|5
|5
|5
|1
|4
|61
|4.37
|Kolarek
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3.92
|Y.Garcia
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|20
|3.86
|J.Urias
|2
|1-3
|4
|2
|1
|1
|3
|55
|2.59
|Kelly
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|4.97
|Chargois
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|16
|5.29
|Baez, W, 6-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|3.22
Paddack pitched to 1 batter in the 5th.
Inherited runners-scored_Stammen 1-0, Yates 2-0, Kolarek 1-0, Kelly 1-0. HBP_Paddack (Pollock).
Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, John Libka; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Gabe Morales.
T_3:54. A_44,110 (56,000).
