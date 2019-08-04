Listen Live Sports

Dodgers 11, Padres 10

August 4, 2019 8:19 pm
 
San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Tatis Jr. ss 5 1 1 1 0 1 .323
G.Garcia 2b 3 2 1 1 1 2 .274
Yates p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Machado 3b 4 1 2 1 1 0 .278
Hosmer 1b 4 1 1 5 0 0 .283
Renfroe rf 5 0 1 0 0 4 .237
Naylor lf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .233
Myers lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .224
Mejia c 4 2 3 0 0 0 .243
Margot cf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .248
Paddack p 2 1 1 1 0 1 .100
Stammen p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Wingenter p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Kinsler ph 0 1 0 0 1 0 .217
Munoz p 0 0 0 0 0 0
L.Urias 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .113
Totals 37 10 12 10 3 11
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Pederson rf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .228
Verdugo lf 5 1 1 0 0 1 .294
Seager ss 4 2 0 0 1 2 .264
Muncy 2b 5 3 4 3 0 1 .265
Pollock cf 3 2 2 2 0 0 .259
Beaty 1b 3 2 1 2 1 0 .292
Negron 3b 3 0 1 2 0 2 .282
d-Turner ph-3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .285
Martin c 3 1 1 2 1 1 .220
Maeda p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .270
Kolarek p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Y.Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
a-Bellinger ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .326
J.Urias p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .273
Kelly p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
b-White ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .217
Chargois p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
e-Smith ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .320
Baez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 36 11 11 11 3 10
San Diego 005 100 220—10 12 1
Los Angeles 030 301 022—11 11 1

One out when winning run scored.

a-struck out for Y.Garcia in the 4th. b-flied out for Kelly in the 7th. c-walked for Wingenter in the 8th. d-out on fielder’s choice for Negron in the 8th. e-lined out for Chargois in the 8th.

E_L.Urias (1), J.Urias (4). LOB_San Diego 5, Los Angeles 4. 2B_Mejia (6), Pederson (9), Muncy 2 (16), Pollock (6), Beaty (14). HR_Hosmer (16), off Maeda; Margot (8), off Y.Garcia; Muncy (27), off Paddack; Martin (4), off Paddack; Pollock (8), off Stammen. RBIs_Tatis Jr. (46), G.Garcia (25), Machado (69), Hosmer 5 (75), Margot (22), Paddack (2), Muncy 3 (74), Pollock 2 (29), Beaty 2 (29), Negron 2 (6), Martin 2 (12). SB_Mejia (1). SF_G.Garcia, Hosmer.

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 2 (Stammen, Myers); Los Angeles 1 (Smith). RISP_San Diego 4 for 8; Los Angeles 4 for 9.

Runners moved up_Margot, Beaty. GIDP_Seager.

DP_San Diego 1 (G.Garcia, Tatis Jr., Hosmer).

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Paddack 4 6 6 6 1 6 77 3.19
Stammen 2 1 1 1 0 3 24 3.41
Wingenter, H, 13 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 4.58
Munoz, H, 3 2-3 2 2 2 2 0 29 1.86
Yates, L, 0-3, BS, 3-35 2-3 2 2 1 0 0 23 1.18
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Maeda 2 2-3 5 5 5 1 4 61 4.37
Kolarek 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 3.92
Y.Garcia 1 1 1 1 0 1 20 3.86
J.Urias 2 1-3 4 2 1 1 3 55 2.59
Kelly 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 9 4.97
Chargois 1 2 2 2 1 0 16 5.29
Baez, W, 6-2 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 3.22

Paddack pitched to 1 batter in the 5th.

Inherited runners-scored_Stammen 1-0, Yates 2-0, Kolarek 1-0, Kelly 1-0. HBP_Paddack (Pollock).

Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, John Libka; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Gabe Morales.

T_3:54. A_44,110 (56,000).

