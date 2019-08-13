Listen Live Sports

Dodgers 15, Marlins 1

August 13, 2019 10:49 pm
 
Los Angeles Miami
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Pderson rf 3 0 0 0 Berti ss-lf 2 1 1 0
Garlick ph-rf 3 1 2 1 I.Diaz 2b 3 0 0 0
Muncy 2b 5 1 1 1 Bri.And rf 4 0 1 1
J.Trner 3b 2 1 1 2 Brigham p 0 0 0 0
Ru.Mrtn 3b-p 2 0 0 0 J.Grcia p 0 0 0 0
Bllnger 1b-cf 5 1 1 1 Holaday p 0 0 0 0
Pollock cf 3 2 3 0 Cooper 1b 3 0 1 0
Negron pr-cf-ss 2 2 1 0 S.Cstro 3b 4 0 0 0
C.Sager ss 4 1 1 2 H.Rmrez lf-rf 4 0 0 0
Chrgois p 0 0 0 0 Alfaro c 3 0 0 0
Frguson p 1 1 1 0 Brinson cf 3 0 1 0
Kolarek 1b 0 0 0 0 Ymamoto p 1 0 0 0
Will.Sm c 4 3 2 3 Grndrsn ph 1 0 0 0
Beaty lf 5 2 2 4 Chen p 0 0 0 0
D.May p 3 0 0 0 Brice p 0 0 0 0
J.Kelly p 0 0 0 0 Marrero ph-ss 1 0 0 0
E.Rios 1b-3b 1 0 0 0
Totals 43 15 15 14 Totals 29 1 4 1
Los Angeles 010 302 414—15
Miami 000 100 000— 1

E_S.Castro (10). DP_Los Angeles 2. LOB_Los Angeles 6, Miami 5. 2B_Garlick (3), Muncy (17), Pollock 3 (9), Ferguson (1), Bri.Anderson (29). 3B_Beaty (1). HR_J.Turner (20), Bellinger (39), C.Seager (10), Will.Smith 2 (9), Beaty (6).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
D.May W,1-1 5 2-3 3 1 1 1 5
J.Kelly 1-3 0 0 0 1 1
Chargois 1 0 0 0 0 1
Ferguson 1 0 0 0 0 2
Ru.Martin 1 1 0 0 0 0
Miami
Yamamoto L,4-4 5 4 4 4 2 2
Chen 2 6 6 6 0 2
Brice 1 1 1 1 0 1
Brigham 2-3 4 4 4 2 2
J.Garcia 0 0 0 0 1 0
Holaday 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

J.Garcia pitched to 1 batter in the 9th

HBP_by D.May (I.Diaz), by Ferguson (Berti). WP_Yamamoto.

Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Bruce Dreckman.

T_3:22. A_8,729 (36,742).

