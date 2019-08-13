Dodgers 15, Marlins 1

|Los Angeles
|Miami
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Pderson rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Berti ss-lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Garlick ph-rf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|I.Diaz 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Muncy 2b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Bri.And rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|J.Trner 3b
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Brigham p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ru.Mrtn 3b-p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Grcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bllnger 1b-cf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Holaday p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pollock cf
|3
|2
|3
|0
|Cooper 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Negron pr-cf-ss
|2
|2
|1
|0
|S.Cstro 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|C.Sager ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|H.Rmrez lf-rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Chrgois p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alfaro c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Frguson p
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Brinson cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Kolarek 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ymamoto p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Will.Sm c
|4
|3
|2
|3
|Grndrsn ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Beaty lf
|5
|2
|2
|4
|Chen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D.May p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Brice p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J.Kelly p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Marrero ph-ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|E.Rios 1b-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|43
|15
|15
|14
|Totals
|29
|1
|4
|1
|Los Angeles
|010
|302
|414—15
|Miami
|000
|100
|000—
|1
E_S.Castro (10). DP_Los Angeles 2. LOB_Los Angeles 6, Miami 5. 2B_Garlick (3), Muncy (17), Pollock 3 (9), Ferguson (1), Bri.Anderson (29). 3B_Beaty (1). HR_J.Turner (20), Bellinger (39), C.Seager (10), Will.Smith 2 (9), Beaty (6).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Los Angeles
|D.May W,1-1
|5
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|J.Kelly
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Chargois
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Ferguson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Ru.Martin
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Miami
|Yamamoto L,4-4
|5
|4
|4
|4
|2
|2
|Chen
|2
|6
|6
|6
|0
|2
|Brice
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Brigham
|2-3
|4
|4
|4
|2
|2
|J.Garcia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Holaday
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
J.Garcia pitched to 1 batter in the 9th
HBP_by D.May (I.Diaz), by Ferguson (Berti). WP_Yamamoto.
Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Bruce Dreckman.
T_3:22. A_8,729 (36,742).
