Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Dodgers 15, Marlins 1

August 13, 2019 10:49 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Pederson rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .239
b-Garlick ph-rf 3 1 2 1 0 1 .250
Muncy 2b 5 1 1 1 1 0 .258
Turner 3b 2 1 1 2 2 0 .288
Martin 3b-p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .225
Bellinger 1b-cf 5 1 1 1 0 2 .316
Pollock cf 3 2 3 0 0 0 .265
1-Negron pr-cf-ss 2 2 1 0 0 0 .276
Seager ss 4 1 1 2 0 0 .265
Chargois p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Ferguson p 1 1 1 0 0 0 1.000
Kolarek 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0
W.Smith c 4 3 2 3 1 1 .324
Beaty lf 5 2 2 4 0 0 .296
May p 3 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Kelly p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Rios 1b-3b 1 0 0 0 1 0 .273
Totals 43 15 15 14 5 7
Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Berti ss-lf 2 1 1 0 1 0 .295
Diaz 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .194
Anderson rf 4 0 1 1 0 2 .253
Brigham p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Holaday p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .300
Cooper 1b 3 0 1 0 1 2 .284
Castro 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .260
Ramirez lf-rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .261
Alfaro c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .255
Brinson cf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .196
Yamamoto p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .063
a-Granderson ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .185
Chen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Brice p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Marrero ph-ss 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Totals 29 1 4 1 2 9
Los Angeles 010 302 414—15 15 0
Miami 000 100 000— 1 4 1

a-grounded out for Yamamoto in the 5th. b-doubled for Pederson in the 7th. c-struck out for Brice in the 8th.

1-ran for Pollock in the 6th.

E_Castro (10). LOB_Los Angeles 6, Miami 5. 2B_Muncy (17), Pollock 3 (9), Garlick (3), Ferguson (1), Anderson (29). 3B_Beaty (1). HR_Seager (10), off Yamamoto; W.Smith (8), off Yamamoto; W.Smith (9), off Chen; Turner (20), off Chen; Bellinger (39), off Chen; Beaty (6), off Brice. RBIs_Muncy (77), Turner 2 (55), Bellinger (90), Seager 2 (49), W.Smith 3 (26), Beaty 4 (35), Garlick (5), Anderson (61).

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 3 (Bellinger, Martin 2); Miami 2 (Castro 2). RISP_Los Angeles 6 for 10; Miami 0 for 4.

Runners moved up_Seager, Anderson. GIDP_Anderson, Ramirez.

        Insight by Veritas: Learn how to make data work for agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

DP_Los Angeles 2 (Seager, Muncy, Bellinger), (Negron, Muncy, Kolarek).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
May, W, 1-1 5 2-3 3 1 1 1 5 90 2.65
Kelly 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 9 4.69
Chargois 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 5.40
Ferguson 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 5.53
Martin 1 1 0 0 0 0 11 0.00
Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Yamamoto, L, 4-4 5 4 4 4 2 2 99 4.42
Chen 2 6 6 6 0 2 46 7.06
Brice 1 1 1 1 0 1 14 2.45
Brigham 2-3 4 4 4 2 2 39 6.64
Garcia 0 0 0 0 1 0 9 2.83
Holaday 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 1 0.00

Garcia pitched to 1 batter in the 9th.

Inherited runners-scored_Kelly 1-0, Garcia 2-0. HBP_May (Diaz), Ferguson (Berti). WP_Yamamoto.

Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Bruce Dreckman.

T_3:22. A_8,729 (36,742).

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|11 APCO 2019 - Association of...
8|13 Certified Government Meeting...
8|13 Human Performance & Biosystems...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Friends and family greet National Guard members returning from Kosovo

Today in History

1935: FDR signs Social Security Act