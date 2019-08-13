Dodgers 15, Marlins 1

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Pederson rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|b-Garlick ph-rf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.250
|Muncy 2b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.258
|Turner 3b
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|.288
|Martin 3b-p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.225
|Bellinger 1b-cf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.316
|Pollock cf
|3
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|1-Negron pr-cf-ss
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|Seager ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.265
|Chargois p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Ferguson p
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|Kolarek 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|W.Smith c
|4
|3
|2
|3
|1
|1
|.324
|Beaty lf
|5
|2
|2
|4
|0
|0
|.296
|May p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Kelly p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Rios 1b-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.273
|Totals
|43
|15
|15
|14
|5
|7
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Berti ss-lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.295
|Diaz 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.194
|Anderson rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.253
|Brigham p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Garcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Holaday p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|Cooper 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.284
|Castro 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|Ramirez lf-rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Alfaro c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|Brinson cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.196
|Yamamoto p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.063
|a-Granderson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.185
|Chen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Brice p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Marrero ph-ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Totals
|29
|1
|4
|1
|2
|9
|Los Angeles
|010
|302
|414—15
|15
|0
|Miami
|000
|100
|000—
|1
|4
|1
a-grounded out for Yamamoto in the 5th. b-doubled for Pederson in the 7th. c-struck out for Brice in the 8th.
1-ran for Pollock in the 6th.
E_Castro (10). LOB_Los Angeles 6, Miami 5. 2B_Muncy (17), Pollock 3 (9), Garlick (3), Ferguson (1), Anderson (29). 3B_Beaty (1). HR_Seager (10), off Yamamoto; W.Smith (8), off Yamamoto; W.Smith (9), off Chen; Turner (20), off Chen; Bellinger (39), off Chen; Beaty (6), off Brice. RBIs_Muncy (77), Turner 2 (55), Bellinger (90), Seager 2 (49), W.Smith 3 (26), Beaty 4 (35), Garlick (5), Anderson (61).
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 3 (Bellinger, Martin 2); Miami 2 (Castro 2). RISP_Los Angeles 6 for 10; Miami 0 for 4.
Runners moved up_Seager, Anderson. GIDP_Anderson, Ramirez.
DP_Los Angeles 2 (Seager, Muncy, Bellinger), (Negron, Muncy, Kolarek).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|May, W, 1-1
|5
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|90
|2.65
|Kelly
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|9
|4.69
|Chargois
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|5.40
|Ferguson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|5.53
|Martin
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|0.00
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Yamamoto, L, 4-4
|5
|4
|4
|4
|2
|2
|99
|4.42
|Chen
|2
|6
|6
|6
|0
|2
|46
|7.06
|Brice
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|14
|2.45
|Brigham
|2-3
|4
|4
|4
|2
|2
|39
|6.64
|Garcia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|9
|2.83
|Holaday
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0.00
Garcia pitched to 1 batter in the 9th.
Inherited runners-scored_Kelly 1-0, Garcia 2-0. HBP_May (Diaz), Ferguson (Berti). WP_Yamamoto.
Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Bruce Dreckman.
T_3:22. A_8,729 (36,742).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.