Dodgers 15, Marlins 1

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Pederson rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .239 b-Garlick ph-rf 3 1 2 1 0 1 .250 Muncy 2b 5 1 1 1 1 0 .258 Turner 3b 2 1 1 2 2 0 .288 Martin 3b-p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .225 Bellinger 1b-cf 5 1 1 1 0 2 .316 Pollock cf 3 2 3 0 0 0 .265 1-Negron pr-cf-ss 2 2 1 0 0 0 .276 Seager ss 4 1 1 2 0 0 .265 Chargois p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Ferguson p 1 1 1 0 0 0 1.000 Kolarek 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 — W.Smith c 4 3 2 3 1 1 .324 Beaty lf 5 2 2 4 0 0 .296 May p 3 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Kelly p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Rios 1b-3b 1 0 0 0 1 0 .273 Totals 43 15 15 14 5 7

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Berti ss-lf 2 1 1 0 1 0 .295 Diaz 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .194 Anderson rf 4 0 1 1 0 2 .253 Brigham p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Holaday p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .300 Cooper 1b 3 0 1 0 1 2 .284 Castro 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .260 Ramirez lf-rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .261 Alfaro c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .255 Brinson cf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .196 Yamamoto p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .063 a-Granderson ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .185 Chen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Brice p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Marrero ph-ss 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Totals 29 1 4 1 2 9

Los Angeles 010 302 414—15 15 0 Miami 000 100 000— 1 4 1

a-grounded out for Yamamoto in the 5th. b-doubled for Pederson in the 7th. c-struck out for Brice in the 8th.

1-ran for Pollock in the 6th.

E_Castro (10). LOB_Los Angeles 6, Miami 5. 2B_Muncy (17), Pollock 3 (9), Garlick (3), Ferguson (1), Anderson (29). 3B_Beaty (1). HR_Seager (10), off Yamamoto; W.Smith (8), off Yamamoto; W.Smith (9), off Chen; Turner (20), off Chen; Bellinger (39), off Chen; Beaty (6), off Brice. RBIs_Muncy (77), Turner 2 (55), Bellinger (90), Seager 2 (49), W.Smith 3 (26), Beaty 4 (35), Garlick (5), Anderson (61).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 3 (Bellinger, Martin 2); Miami 2 (Castro 2). RISP_Los Angeles 6 for 10; Miami 0 for 4.

Runners moved up_Seager, Anderson. GIDP_Anderson, Ramirez.

DP_Los Angeles 2 (Seager, Muncy, Bellinger), (Negron, Muncy, Kolarek).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA May, W, 1-1 5 2-3 3 1 1 1 5 90 2.65 Kelly 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 9 4.69 Chargois 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 5.40 Ferguson 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 5.53 Martin 1 1 0 0 0 0 11 0.00 Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Yamamoto, L, 4-4 5 4 4 4 2 2 99 4.42 Chen 2 6 6 6 0 2 46 7.06 Brice 1 1 1 1 0 1 14 2.45 Brigham 2-3 4 4 4 2 2 39 6.64 Garcia 0 0 0 0 1 0 9 2.83 Holaday 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 1 0.00

Garcia pitched to 1 batter in the 9th.

Inherited runners-scored_Kelly 1-0, Garcia 2-0. HBP_May (Diaz), Ferguson (Berti). WP_Yamamoto.

Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Bruce Dreckman.

T_3:22. A_8,729 (36,742).

