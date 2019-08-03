Dodgers 4, Padres 1

San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Tatis Jr. ss 4 0 1 0 0 2 .325 Myers cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .226 Machado 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .275 Hosmer 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .283 Renfroe rf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .238 Naylor lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .230 G.Garcia 2b 3 0 1 0 0 2 .273 Hedges c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .189 b-Mejia ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .229 Quantrill p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 a-Kinsler ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .217 Baez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Margot ph 1 1 1 1 0 0 .248 Strahm p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .300 Totals 31 1 5 1 0 15

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Pederson rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .229 Muncy 2b 3 0 1 1 1 1 .258 Turner 3b 4 1 2 2 0 1 .286 Bellinger 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .326 Seager ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .268 Smith c 3 1 1 0 1 1 .327 Verdugo cf 3 0 2 0 0 0 .296 Beaty lf 3 1 0 1 0 0 .284 Buehler p 2 1 0 0 0 1 .091 Totals 30 4 6 4 2 5

San Diego 000 000 010—1 5 2 Los Angeles 000 130 00x—4 6 1

a-struck out for Quantrill in the 6th. b-grounded out for Hedges in the 8th. c-homered for Baez in the 8th.

E_Tatis Jr. (16), Hosmer (9), Seager (13). LOB_San Diego 3, Los Angeles 5. 2B_Smith (6), Verdugo (22). HR_Margot (7), off Buehler; Turner (17), off Quantrill. RBIs_Margot (21), Muncy (71), Turner 2 (48), Beaty (27). S_Buehler.

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 1 (Naylor); Los Angeles 3 (Pederson, Turner, Bellinger). RISP_San Diego 0 for 3; Los Angeles 3 for 11.

Runners moved up_Beaty. LIDP_Verdugo. GIDP_Myers, Renfroe.

DP_San Diego 1 (Renfroe, Hosmer); Los Angeles 2 (Turner, Muncy, Bellinger), (Turner, Muncy, Bellinger).

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Quantrill, L, 4-3 5 6 4 2 0 3 79 3.57 Baez 2 0 0 0 2 1 24 0.00 Strahm 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 5.36 Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Buehler, W, 10-2 9 5 1 1 0 15 110 3.22

WP_Buehler.

Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Jerry Meals; Second, John Libka; Third, Ron Kulpa.

T_2:18. A_54,010 (56,000).

