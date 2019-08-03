Dodgers 4, Padres 1

|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Tatis Jr. ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.325
|Myers cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.226
|Machado 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.275
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.283
|Renfroe rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Naylor lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.230
|G.Garcia 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.273
|Hedges c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.189
|b-Mejia ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|Quantrill p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|a-Kinsler ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.217
|Baez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Margot ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.248
|Strahm p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|Totals
|31
|1
|5
|1
|0
|15
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Pederson rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.229
|Muncy 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.258
|Turner 3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.286
|Bellinger 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.326
|Seager ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Smith c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.327
|Verdugo cf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.296
|Beaty lf
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.284
|Buehler p
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.091
|Totals
|30
|4
|6
|4
|2
|5
|San Diego
|000
|000
|010—1
|5
|2
|Los Angeles
|000
|130
|00x—4
|6
|1
a-struck out for Quantrill in the 6th. b-grounded out for Hedges in the 8th. c-homered for Baez in the 8th.
E_Tatis Jr. (16), Hosmer (9), Seager (13). LOB_San Diego 3, Los Angeles 5. 2B_Smith (6), Verdugo (22). HR_Margot (7), off Buehler; Turner (17), off Quantrill. RBIs_Margot (21), Muncy (71), Turner 2 (48), Beaty (27). S_Buehler.
Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 1 (Naylor); Los Angeles 3 (Pederson, Turner, Bellinger). RISP_San Diego 0 for 3; Los Angeles 3 for 11.
Runners moved up_Beaty. LIDP_Verdugo. GIDP_Myers, Renfroe.
DP_San Diego 1 (Renfroe, Hosmer); Los Angeles 2 (Turner, Muncy, Bellinger), (Turner, Muncy, Bellinger).
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Quantrill, L, 4-3
|5
|6
|4
|2
|0
|3
|79
|3.57
|Baez
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|24
|0.00
|Strahm
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|5.36
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Buehler, W, 10-2
|9
|5
|1
|1
|0
|15
|110
|3.22
WP_Buehler.
Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Jerry Meals; Second, John Libka; Third, Ron Kulpa.
T_2:18. A_54,010 (56,000).
