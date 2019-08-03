Listen Live Sports

Dodgers 4, Padres 1

August 3, 2019 11:45 pm
 
San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Tatis Jr. ss 4 0 1 0 0 2 .325
Myers cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .226
Machado 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .275
Hosmer 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .283
Renfroe rf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .238
Naylor lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .230
G.Garcia 2b 3 0 1 0 0 2 .273
Hedges c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .189
b-Mejia ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .229
Quantrill p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
a-Kinsler ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .217
Baez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Margot ph 1 1 1 1 0 0 .248
Strahm p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .300
Totals 31 1 5 1 0 15
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Pederson rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .229
Muncy 2b 3 0 1 1 1 1 .258
Turner 3b 4 1 2 2 0 1 .286
Bellinger 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .326
Seager ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .268
Smith c 3 1 1 0 1 1 .327
Verdugo cf 3 0 2 0 0 0 .296
Beaty lf 3 1 0 1 0 0 .284
Buehler p 2 1 0 0 0 1 .091
Totals 30 4 6 4 2 5
San Diego 000 000 010—1 5 2
Los Angeles 000 130 00x—4 6 1

a-struck out for Quantrill in the 6th. b-grounded out for Hedges in the 8th. c-homered for Baez in the 8th.

E_Tatis Jr. (16), Hosmer (9), Seager (13). LOB_San Diego 3, Los Angeles 5. 2B_Smith (6), Verdugo (22). HR_Margot (7), off Buehler; Turner (17), off Quantrill. RBIs_Margot (21), Muncy (71), Turner 2 (48), Beaty (27). S_Buehler.

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 1 (Naylor); Los Angeles 3 (Pederson, Turner, Bellinger). RISP_San Diego 0 for 3; Los Angeles 3 for 11.

Runners moved up_Beaty. LIDP_Verdugo. GIDP_Myers, Renfroe.

DP_San Diego 1 (Renfroe, Hosmer); Los Angeles 2 (Turner, Muncy, Bellinger), (Turner, Muncy, Bellinger).

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Quantrill, L, 4-3 5 6 4 2 0 3 79 3.57
Baez 2 0 0 0 2 1 24 0.00
Strahm 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 5.36
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Buehler, W, 10-2 9 5 1 1 0 15 110 3.22

WP_Buehler.

Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Jerry Meals; Second, John Libka; Third, Ron Kulpa.

T_2:18. A_54,010 (56,000).

