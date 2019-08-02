Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Dodgers 8, Padres 2

August 2, 2019 1:46 am
 
< a min read
Share       
San Diego Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Tts Jr. ss 3 0 1 0 Pollock cf 4 2 3 0
Margot cf 4 0 2 0 Floro p 0 0 0 0
Machado 3b 5 0 1 1 Ru.Mrtn ph 1 0 0 0
Renfroe rf 4 1 1 1 Y.Grcia p 0 0 0 0
Hosmer 1b 3 0 0 0 Muncy 2b 3 0 0 0
Myers lf 3 0 1 0 J.Trner 3b 4 0 0 0
L.Urias 2b 3 0 1 0 Bllnger rf 3 2 2 3
Hedges c 2 1 0 0 White 1b 3 1 0 0
Naylor ph 1 0 0 0 Will.Sm c 4 1 2 4
F.Mejia c 0 0 0 0 Negron ss-cf 3 1 1 0
Lcchesi p 2 0 0 0 Beaty lf 3 0 2 1
Wngnter p 0 0 0 0 Pderson lf 1 0 0 0
Morejon p 0 0 0 0 Kershaw p 1 0 0 0
G.Grcia ph 1 0 1 0 J.Kelly p 0 0 0 0
C.Sager ph-ss 2 1 1 0
Totals 31 2 8 2 Totals 32 8 11 8
San Diego 011 000 000—2
Los Angeles 010 005 20x—8

DP_San Diego 1, Los Angeles 1. LOB_San Diego 11, Los Angeles 5. 2B_Margot (15), Bellinger (23), Will.Smith (5), Beaty (13), C.Seager (25). HR_Renfroe (30), Bellinger (35), Will.Smith (6). S_Margot (2), Lucchesi (4), Kershaw (11).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Diego
Lucchesi L,7-6 5 2-3 4 4 4 3 4
Wingenter BS,3 1-3 2 2 2 1 0
Morejon 2 5 2 2 0 4
Los Angeles
Kershaw W,10-2 6 6 2 2 5 5
J.Kelly 1 0 0 0 0 1
Floro 1 0 0 0 2 0
Y.Garcia 1 2 0 0 0 0

Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Jerry Meals.

T_3:25. A_53,181 (56,000).

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|5 Photogrammetry, 3D, and Lidar Community...
8|5 reStart BWI Hiring & Networking...
8|6 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Naval leaders are greeted by traditional Indonesian dancers during welcoming ceremony

Today in History

1923: President Warren G. Harding unexpectedly dies in office