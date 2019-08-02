Dodgers 8, Padres 2

San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Tatis Jr. ss 3 0 1 0 2 1 .329 Margot cf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .246 Machado 3b 5 0 1 1 0 0 .277 Renfroe rf 4 1 1 1 1 1 .237 Hosmer 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .282 Myers lf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .222 L.Urias 2b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .103 Hedges c 2 1 0 0 1 1 .191 b-Naylor ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .234 Mejia c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .223 Lucchesi p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .057 Wingenter p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Morejon p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 d-G.Garcia ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .268 Totals 31 2 8 2 7 6

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Pollock cf 4 2 3 0 0 0 .251 Floro p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 c-Martin ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .218 Y.Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Muncy 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .258 Turner 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .284 Bellinger rf 3 2 2 3 1 1 .331 White 1b 3 1 0 0 1 0 .222 Smith c 4 1 2 4 0 1 .349 Negron ss-cf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .265 Beaty lf 3 0 2 1 0 0 .292 Pederson lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .232 Kershaw p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .091 Kelly p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 a-Seager ph-ss 2 1 1 0 0 1 .274 Totals 32 8 11 8 4 8

San Diego 011 000 000—2 8 0 Los Angeles 010 005 20x—8 11 0

a-doubled for Kelly in the 7th. b-grounded out for Hedges in the 8th. c-struck out for Floro in the 8th. d-singled for Morejon in the 9th.

LOB_San Diego 11, Los Angeles 5. 2B_Margot (15), Bellinger (23), Smith (5), Beaty (13), Seager (25). HR_Renfroe (30), off Kershaw; Bellinger (35), off Lucchesi; Smith (6), off Wingenter. RBIs_Machado (68), Renfroe (59), Bellinger 3 (83), Smith 4 (19), Beaty (26). S_Margot, Lucchesi, Kershaw.

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 6 (Renfroe 3, Hedges, Lucchesi, Naylor); Los Angeles 3 (Turner, White, Martin). RISP_San Diego 1 for 11; Los Angeles 4 for 12.

Runners moved up_L.Urias. GIDP_Muncy.

DP_San Diego 1 (L.Urias, Machado, Hosmer); Los Angeles 1 (White, Negron, Turner).

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lucchesi, L, 7-6 5 2-3 4 4 4 3 4 99 4.23 Wingenter, BS, 3-4 1-3 2 2 2 1 0 12 4.70 Morejon 2 5 2 2 0 4 46 6.43 Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Kershaw, W, 10-2 6 6 2 2 5 5 87 2.85 Kelly 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 5.06 Floro 1 0 0 0 2 0 28 4.00 Y.Garcia 1 2 0 0 0 0 21 3.83

Inherited runners-scored_Wingenter 3-3.

Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Jerry Meals.

T_3:25. A_53,181 (56,000).

