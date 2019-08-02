Listen Live Sports

Dodgers 8, Padres 2

August 2, 2019 1:46 am
 
San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Tatis Jr. ss 3 0 1 0 2 1 .329
Margot cf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .246
Machado 3b 5 0 1 1 0 0 .277
Renfroe rf 4 1 1 1 1 1 .237
Hosmer 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .282
Myers lf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .222
L.Urias 2b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .103
Hedges c 2 1 0 0 1 1 .191
b-Naylor ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .234
Mejia c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .223
Lucchesi p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .057
Wingenter p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Morejon p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
d-G.Garcia ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .268
Totals 31 2 8 2 7 6
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Pollock cf 4 2 3 0 0 0 .251
Floro p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
c-Martin ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .218
Y.Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Muncy 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .258
Turner 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .284
Bellinger rf 3 2 2 3 1 1 .331
White 1b 3 1 0 0 1 0 .222
Smith c 4 1 2 4 0 1 .349
Negron ss-cf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .265
Beaty lf 3 0 2 1 0 0 .292
Pederson lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .232
Kershaw p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .091
Kelly p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
a-Seager ph-ss 2 1 1 0 0 1 .274
Totals 32 8 11 8 4 8
San Diego 011 000 000—2 8 0
Los Angeles 010 005 20x—8 11 0

a-doubled for Kelly in the 7th. b-grounded out for Hedges in the 8th. c-struck out for Floro in the 8th. d-singled for Morejon in the 9th.

LOB_San Diego 11, Los Angeles 5. 2B_Margot (15), Bellinger (23), Smith (5), Beaty (13), Seager (25). HR_Renfroe (30), off Kershaw; Bellinger (35), off Lucchesi; Smith (6), off Wingenter. RBIs_Machado (68), Renfroe (59), Bellinger 3 (83), Smith 4 (19), Beaty (26). S_Margot, Lucchesi, Kershaw.

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 6 (Renfroe 3, Hedges, Lucchesi, Naylor); Los Angeles 3 (Turner, White, Martin). RISP_San Diego 1 for 11; Los Angeles 4 for 12.

Runners moved up_L.Urias. GIDP_Muncy.

DP_San Diego 1 (L.Urias, Machado, Hosmer); Los Angeles 1 (White, Negron, Turner).

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lucchesi, L, 7-6 5 2-3 4 4 4 3 4 99 4.23
Wingenter, BS, 3-4 1-3 2 2 2 1 0 12 4.70
Morejon 2 5 2 2 0 4 46 6.43
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Kershaw, W, 10-2 6 6 2 2 5 5 87 2.85
Kelly 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 5.06
Floro 1 0 0 0 2 0 28 4.00
Y.Garcia 1 2 0 0 0 0 21 3.83

Inherited runners-scored_Wingenter 3-3.

Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Jerry Meals.

T_3:25. A_53,181 (56,000).

