Dodgers 8, Padres 2

|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Tatis Jr. ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.329
|Margot cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Machado 3b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.277
|Renfroe rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.237
|Hosmer 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.282
|Myers lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.222
|L.Urias 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.103
|Hedges c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.191
|b-Naylor ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Mejia c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.223
|Lucchesi p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.057
|Wingenter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Morejon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|d-G.Garcia ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Totals
|31
|2
|8
|2
|7
|6
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Pollock cf
|4
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.251
|Floro p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|c-Martin ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.218
|Y.Garcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Muncy 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.258
|Turner 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.284
|Bellinger rf
|3
|2
|2
|3
|1
|1
|.331
|White 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.222
|Smith c
|4
|1
|2
|4
|0
|1
|.349
|Negron ss-cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.265
|Beaty lf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.292
|Pederson lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.232
|Kershaw p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.091
|Kelly p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Seager ph-ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.274
|Totals
|32
|8
|11
|8
|4
|8
|San Diego
|011
|000
|000—2
|8
|0
|Los Angeles
|010
|005
|20x—8
|11
|0
a-doubled for Kelly in the 7th. b-grounded out for Hedges in the 8th. c-struck out for Floro in the 8th. d-singled for Morejon in the 9th.
LOB_San Diego 11, Los Angeles 5. 2B_Margot (15), Bellinger (23), Smith (5), Beaty (13), Seager (25). HR_Renfroe (30), off Kershaw; Bellinger (35), off Lucchesi; Smith (6), off Wingenter. RBIs_Machado (68), Renfroe (59), Bellinger 3 (83), Smith 4 (19), Beaty (26). S_Margot, Lucchesi, Kershaw.
Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 6 (Renfroe 3, Hedges, Lucchesi, Naylor); Los Angeles 3 (Turner, White, Martin). RISP_San Diego 1 for 11; Los Angeles 4 for 12.
Runners moved up_L.Urias. GIDP_Muncy.
DP_San Diego 1 (L.Urias, Machado, Hosmer); Los Angeles 1 (White, Negron, Turner).
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lucchesi, L, 7-6
|5
|2-3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|99
|4.23
|Wingenter, BS, 3-4
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|12
|4.70
|Morejon
|2
|5
|2
|2
|0
|4
|46
|6.43
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kershaw, W, 10-2
|6
|6
|2
|2
|5
|5
|87
|2.85
|Kelly
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|5.06
|Floro
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|28
|4.00
|Y.Garcia
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|21
|3.83
Inherited runners-scored_Wingenter 3-3.
Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Jerry Meals.
T_3:25. A_53,181 (56,000).
