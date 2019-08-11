Listen Live Sports

Dodgers 9, Diamondbacks 3

August 11, 2019 7:01 pm
 
Arizona Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Lcastro lf-cf 4 0 0 0 Pderson rf 3 1 2 1
K.Marte cf-2b 4 0 1 0 Muncy 2b 5 0 1 0
E.Escbr 3b 4 1 2 1 J.Trner 3b 4 2 2 3
C.Wlker 1b 4 0 2 0 Y.Grcia p 1 0 0 0
Flores 2b 3 0 0 0 Chrgois p 0 0 0 0
Andrese p 0 0 0 0 Bllnger 1b 4 2 2 1
Lamb ph 1 0 0 0 White 1b 1 0 0 0
A.Avila p 0 0 0 0 C.Sager ss 4 1 2 0
A.Jones rf 4 1 2 0 Will.Sm c 3 1 2 3
Ahmed ss 4 1 1 2 Beaty lf 2 0 1 0
C.Kelly c 3 0 1 0 Negron cf 4 1 0 0
Leake p 1 0 0 0 Ryu p 2 0 1 0
Swihart lf 2 0 0 0 E.Rios 3b 1 1 1 0
Totals 34 3 9 3 Totals 34 9 14 8
Arizona 000 000 012—3
Los Angeles 312 020 01x—9

DP_Arizona 2, Los Angeles 1. LOB_Arizona 7, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Bellinger (24), C.Seager 2 (30), Will.Smith (8). HR_E.Escobar (26), Ahmed (12), J.Turner 2 (19), Bellinger (38), Will.Smith (7). SF_Will.Smith (2). S_Leake (1), Ryu (10).

IP H R ER BB SO
Arizona
Leake L,9-9 5 10 8 8 2 2
Andriese 2 2 0 0 0 2
A.Avila 1 2 1 1 1 0
Los Angeles
Ryu W,12-2 7 5 0 0 1 4
Y.Garcia 1 2 1 1 0 2
Chargois 1 2 2 2 0 2

HBP_by Ryu (Locastro), by Leake (Pederson).

Umpires_Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Cory Blaser.

T_2:40. A_44,619 (56,000).

