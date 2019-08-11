Dodgers 9, Diamondbacks 3

|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Locastro lf-cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|Marte cf-2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.318
|Escobar 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.276
|Walker 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Flores 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.277
|Andriese p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Lamb ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.221
|Avila p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Jones rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Ahmed ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.264
|C.Kelly c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.268
|Leake p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Swihart lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.163
|Totals
|34
|3
|9
|3
|1
|8
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Pederson rf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.241
|Muncy 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|Turner 3b
|4
|2
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.287
|Garcia p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Chargois p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Bellinger 1b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.317
|White 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.208
|Seager ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Smith c
|3
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.313
|Beaty lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.293
|Negron cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.268
|Ryu p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.105
|Rios 3b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Totals
|34
|9
|14
|8
|3
|4
|Arizona
|000
|000
|012—3
|9
|0
|Los Angeles
|312
|020
|01x—9
|14
|0
a-struck out for Andriese in the 8th.
LOB_Arizona 7, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Bellinger (24), Seager 2 (30), Smith (8). HR_Escobar (26), off Garcia; Ahmed (12), off Chargois; Turner (18), off Leake; Bellinger (38), off Leake; Smith (7), off Leake; Turner (19), off Leake. RBIs_Escobar (94), Ahmed 2 (57), Pederson (52), Turner 3 (53), Bellinger (89), Smith 3 (23). SF_Smith. S_Leake, Ryu.
Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 2 (Locastro 2); Los Angeles 4 (Bellinger, Negron, Ryu, White). RISP_Arizona 0 for 3; Los Angeles 4 for 11.
Runners moved up_Walker, Turner, Garcia. GIDP_Flores, Pederson, Garcia.
DP_Arizona 2 (Leake, Ahmed, Walker), (Ahmed, Marte, Walker); Los Angeles 1 (Turner, Muncy, Bellinger).
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Leake, L, 9-9
|5
|10
|8
|8
|2
|2
|86
|4.58
|Andriese
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|28
|5.66
|Avila
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|12
|9.00
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ryu, W, 12-2
|7
|5
|0
|0
|1
|4
|91
|1.45
|Garcia
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|17
|3.86
|Chargois
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|22
|5.68
HBP_Ryu (Locastro), Leake (Pederson).
Umpires_Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Cory Blaser.
T_2:40. A_44,619 (56,000).
