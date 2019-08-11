Listen Live Sports

Dodgers 9, Diamondbacks 3

August 11, 2019 7:02 pm
 
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Locastro lf-cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .247
Marte cf-2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .318
Escobar 3b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .276
Walker 1b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .263
Flores 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .277
Andriese p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
a-Lamb ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .221
Avila p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .234
Jones rf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .267
Ahmed ss 4 1 1 2 0 0 .264
C.Kelly c 3 0 1 0 1 1 .268
Leake p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .250
Swihart lf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .163
Totals 34 3 9 3 1 8
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Pederson rf 3 1 2 1 1 0 .241
Muncy 2b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .259
Turner 3b 4 2 2 3 0 0 .287
Garcia p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Chargois p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Bellinger 1b 4 2 2 1 0 0 .317
White 1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .208
Seager ss 4 1 2 0 0 0 .265
Smith c 3 1 2 3 0 0 .313
Beaty lf 2 0 1 0 2 1 .293
Negron cf 4 1 0 0 0 2 .268
Ryu p 2 0 1 0 0 0 .105
Rios 3b 1 1 1 0 0 0 .286
Totals 34 9 14 8 3 4
Arizona 000 000 012—3 9 0
Los Angeles 312 020 01x—9 14 0

a-struck out for Andriese in the 8th.

LOB_Arizona 7, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Bellinger (24), Seager 2 (30), Smith (8). HR_Escobar (26), off Garcia; Ahmed (12), off Chargois; Turner (18), off Leake; Bellinger (38), off Leake; Smith (7), off Leake; Turner (19), off Leake. RBIs_Escobar (94), Ahmed 2 (57), Pederson (52), Turner 3 (53), Bellinger (89), Smith 3 (23). SF_Smith. S_Leake, Ryu.

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 2 (Locastro 2); Los Angeles 4 (Bellinger, Negron, Ryu, White). RISP_Arizona 0 for 3; Los Angeles 4 for 11.

Runners moved up_Walker, Turner, Garcia. GIDP_Flores, Pederson, Garcia.

DP_Arizona 2 (Leake, Ahmed, Walker), (Ahmed, Marte, Walker); Los Angeles 1 (Turner, Muncy, Bellinger).

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Leake, L, 9-9 5 10 8 8 2 2 86 4.58
Andriese 2 2 0 0 0 2 28 5.66
Avila 1 2 1 1 1 0 12 9.00
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Ryu, W, 12-2 7 5 0 0 1 4 91 1.45
Garcia 1 2 1 1 0 2 17 3.86
Chargois 1 2 2 2 0 2 22 5.68

HBP_Ryu (Locastro), Leake (Pederson).

Umpires_Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Cory Blaser.

T_2:40. A_44,619 (56,000).

