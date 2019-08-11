Dodgers 9, Diamondbacks 3

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Locastro lf-cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .247 Marte cf-2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .318 Escobar 3b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .276 Walker 1b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .263 Flores 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .277 Andriese p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 a-Lamb ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .221 Avila p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .234 Jones rf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .267 Ahmed ss 4 1 1 2 0 0 .264 C.Kelly c 3 0 1 0 1 1 .268 Leake p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .250 Swihart lf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .163 Totals 34 3 9 3 1 8

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Pederson rf 3 1 2 1 1 0 .241 Muncy 2b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .259 Turner 3b 4 2 2 3 0 0 .287 Garcia p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Chargois p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Bellinger 1b 4 2 2 1 0 0 .317 White 1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .208 Seager ss 4 1 2 0 0 0 .265 Smith c 3 1 2 3 0 0 .313 Beaty lf 2 0 1 0 2 1 .293 Negron cf 4 1 0 0 0 2 .268 Ryu p 2 0 1 0 0 0 .105 Rios 3b 1 1 1 0 0 0 .286 Totals 34 9 14 8 3 4

Arizona 000 000 012—3 9 0 Los Angeles 312 020 01x—9 14 0

a-struck out for Andriese in the 8th.

LOB_Arizona 7, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Bellinger (24), Seager 2 (30), Smith (8). HR_Escobar (26), off Garcia; Ahmed (12), off Chargois; Turner (18), off Leake; Bellinger (38), off Leake; Smith (7), off Leake; Turner (19), off Leake. RBIs_Escobar (94), Ahmed 2 (57), Pederson (52), Turner 3 (53), Bellinger (89), Smith 3 (23). SF_Smith. S_Leake, Ryu.

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 2 (Locastro 2); Los Angeles 4 (Bellinger, Negron, Ryu, White). RISP_Arizona 0 for 3; Los Angeles 4 for 11.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Walker, Turner, Garcia. GIDP_Flores, Pederson, Garcia.

DP_Arizona 2 (Leake, Ahmed, Walker), (Ahmed, Marte, Walker); Los Angeles 1 (Turner, Muncy, Bellinger).

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Leake, L, 9-9 5 10 8 8 2 2 86 4.58 Andriese 2 2 0 0 0 2 28 5.66 Avila 1 2 1 1 1 0 12 9.00 Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ryu, W, 12-2 7 5 0 0 1 4 91 1.45 Garcia 1 2 1 1 0 2 17 3.86 Chargois 1 2 2 2 0 2 22 5.68

HBP_Ryu (Locastro), Leake (Pederson).

Umpires_Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Cory Blaser.

T_2:40. A_44,619 (56,000).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.