The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Dodgers OF Verdugo goes on injured list with oblique strain

August 6, 2019 9:14 pm
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Alex Verdugo, who leads major league rookies in batting, has been placed on the 10-day injured list by the Los Angeles Dodgers because of a right oblique strain.

Manager Dave Roberts said before Tuesday’s game against the St. Louis Cardinals that the outfielder was hurt during Sunday’s win over San Diego. The move was retroactive to Monday.

Verdugo is batting .294 with 12 home runs and 44 RBIs. He is also third among rookies in hits (101) and doubles (22).

Infielder Edwin Rios has been recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City. The Dodgers also optioned right-hander Tony Gonsolin to Oklahoma City and recalled left-hander Caleb Ferguson.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

