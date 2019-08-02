Listen Live Sports

Dodgers’ Ryu placed on injured list due to neck soreness

August 2, 2019 7:39 pm
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu has been placed on the 10-day injured list by the Los Angeles Dodgers due to neck soreness. Friday’s move was made retroactive to Thursday.

The left-hander leads the majors with a 1.53 earned run average and has 11 wins.

Ryu threw six scoreless innings at Colorado Wednesday while yielding three hits with a strikeout. He left the game after throwing only 80 pitches.

Dustin May, who will make his Major League debut Friday against San Diego, was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City. Los Angeles also recalled pitcher Tony Gonsolin and optioned Dylan Floro.

To make room for May on the 40-man roster, Scott Alexander was moved to the 60-day injured list.

