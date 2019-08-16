Dolphins-Buccaneers Stats

Miami 0 6 0 8—14 Tampa Bay 0 3 0 13—16 Second Quarter

Mia_FG Sanders 45, 12:10.

TB_FG Gay 32, 2:33.

Mia_FG Sanders 49, :01.

Fourth Quarter

TB_FG Santos 23, 9:56.

TB_Hudson 4 pass from Griffin (Gay kick), 3:35.

Mia_Laird 8 pass from Rudock (Irwin pass from Rudock), :34.

TB_FG Gay 48, :06.

A_40,013.

___

Mia TB First downs 18 18 Total Net Yards 280 309 Rushes-yards 23-118 28-75 Passing 162 234 Punt Returns 6-21 0-0 Kickoff Returns 2-40 2-33 Interceptions Ret. 0-0 1-0 Comp-Att-Int 19-38-1 21-37-0 Sacked-Yards Lost 5-32 4-33 Punts 7-43.7 7-44.4 Fumbles-Lost 1-0 1-1 Penalties-Yards 13-122 8-81 Time of Possession 27:57 32:03

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Miami, Laird 7-51, Farrow 3-41, Gaskin 6-17, Walton 5-8, R.Fitzpatrick 1-2, Rudock 1-(minus 1). Tampa Bay, Ogunbowale 13-34, Ellington 6-15, Ro.Jones 2-7, Gabbert 1-6, Winston 1-5, Barber 2-5, Anderson 3-3.

PASSING_Miami, Rosen 10-18-0-102, R.Fitzpatrick 3-9-0-20, Rudock 6-11-1-72. Tampa Bay, Winston 2-4-0-24, Gabbert 5-12-0-42, Griffin 14-21-0-201.

RECEIVING_Miami, Ford 2-20, Butler 2-18, Stills 2-16, Laird 2-16, Gesicki 2-14, Blacknall 1-25, Smythe 1-22, Myarick 1-16, Horn 1-12, Walton 1-12, Walford 1-10, Williams 1-7, O’Leary 1-5, Farrow 1-1. Tampa Bay, Hudson 6-93, Ellington 4-14, Ogunbowale 3-54, B.Wilson 2-48, J.Watson 2-22, O.Howard 1-16, Brate 1-8, Auclair 1-6, Anderson 1-6.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

