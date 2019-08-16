Dolphins-Buccaneers Stats

|Miami
|0
|6
|0
|8—14
|Tampa Bay
|0
|3
|0
|13—16
|Second Quarter
Mia_FG Sanders 45, 12:10.
TB_FG Gay 32, 2:33.
Mia_FG Sanders 49, :01.
TB_FG Santos 23, 9:56.
TB_Hudson 4 pass from Griffin (Gay kick), 3:35.
Mia_Laird 8 pass from Rudock (Irwin pass from Rudock), :34.
TB_FG Gay 48, :06.
A_40,013.
|Mia
|TB
|First downs
|18
|18
|Total Net Yards
|280
|309
|Rushes-yards
|23-118
|28-75
|Passing
|162
|234
|Punt Returns
|6-21
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|2-40
|2-33
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|1-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|19-38-1
|21-37-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|5-32
|4-33
|Punts
|7-43.7
|7-44.4
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|13-122
|8-81
|Time of Possession
|27:57
|32:03
RUSHING_Miami, Laird 7-51, Farrow 3-41, Gaskin 6-17, Walton 5-8, R.Fitzpatrick 1-2, Rudock 1-(minus 1). Tampa Bay, Ogunbowale 13-34, Ellington 6-15, Ro.Jones 2-7, Gabbert 1-6, Winston 1-5, Barber 2-5, Anderson 3-3.
PASSING_Miami, Rosen 10-18-0-102, R.Fitzpatrick 3-9-0-20, Rudock 6-11-1-72. Tampa Bay, Winston 2-4-0-24, Gabbert 5-12-0-42, Griffin 14-21-0-201.
RECEIVING_Miami, Ford 2-20, Butler 2-18, Stills 2-16, Laird 2-16, Gesicki 2-14, Blacknall 1-25, Smythe 1-22, Myarick 1-16, Horn 1-12, Walton 1-12, Walford 1-10, Williams 1-7, O’Leary 1-5, Farrow 1-1. Tampa Bay, Hudson 6-93, Ellington 4-14, Ogunbowale 3-54, B.Wilson 2-48, J.Watson 2-22, O.Howard 1-16, Brate 1-8, Auclair 1-6, Anderson 1-6.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
