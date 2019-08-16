Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Dolphins-Buccaneers Stats

August 16, 2019 11:10 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
Miami 0 6 0 8—14
Tampa Bay 0 3 0 13—16
Second Quarter

Mia_FG Sanders 45, 12:10.

TB_FG Gay 32, 2:33.

Mia_FG Sanders 49, :01.

Fourth Quarter

TB_FG Santos 23, 9:56.

Advertisement

TB_Hudson 4 pass from Griffin (Gay kick), 3:35.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Mia_Laird 8 pass from Rudock (Irwin pass from Rudock), :34.

TB_FG Gay 48, :06.

A_40,013.

___

Mia TB
First downs 18 18
Total Net Yards 280 309
Rushes-yards 23-118 28-75
Passing 162 234
Punt Returns 6-21 0-0
Kickoff Returns 2-40 2-33
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 1-0
Comp-Att-Int 19-38-1 21-37-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 5-32 4-33
Punts 7-43.7 7-44.4
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 1-1
Penalties-Yards 13-122 8-81
Time of Possession 27:57 32:03

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Miami, Laird 7-51, Farrow 3-41, Gaskin 6-17, Walton 5-8, R.Fitzpatrick 1-2, Rudock 1-(minus 1). Tampa Bay, Ogunbowale 13-34, Ellington 6-15, Ro.Jones 2-7, Gabbert 1-6, Winston 1-5, Barber 2-5, Anderson 3-3.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report and In Case You Missed It newsletters for the latest federal workforce news.

PASSING_Miami, Rosen 10-18-0-102, R.Fitzpatrick 3-9-0-20, Rudock 6-11-1-72. Tampa Bay, Winston 2-4-0-24, Gabbert 5-12-0-42, Griffin 14-21-0-201.

RECEIVING_Miami, Ford 2-20, Butler 2-18, Stills 2-16, Laird 2-16, Gesicki 2-14, Blacknall 1-25, Smythe 1-22, Myarick 1-16, Horn 1-12, Walton 1-12, Walford 1-10, Williams 1-7, O’Leary 1-5, Farrow 1-1. Tampa Bay, Hudson 6-93, Ellington 4-14, Ogunbowale 3-54, B.Wilson 2-48, J.Watson 2-22, O.Howard 1-16, Brate 1-8, Auclair 1-6, Anderson 1-6.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 930gov 2019 - Where IT Comes Together
8|20 Cloud Connect 2019
8|20 Federal Marketing Program @930gov
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force airman dodges military dog through smoke grenade during training

Today in History

1916: Migratory Bird Treaty signed between Canada and US