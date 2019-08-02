Listen Live Sports

Dominican Summer League

August 2, 2019 7:12 pm
 
2 min read
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Boca Chica Baseball City
W L Pct. GB
Reds (Reds) 37 16 .698
White Sox (White Sox) 29 24 .547 8
Blue Jays (Blue Jays) 26 27 .491 11
Padres (Padres) 23 29 .442 13½
Diamondbacks1 (Diamondbacks) 22 30 .423 14½
Orioles1 (Orioles) 21 32 .396 16
Boca Chica North
W L Pct. GB
Rangers1 (Rangers) 42 11 .792
Rays2 (Rays) 33 18 .647 8
Dodgers Shoemaker (Dodgers) 27 25 .519 14½
Pirates1 (Pirates) 24 29 .453 18
Cubs1 (Cubs) 24 29 .453 18
Red Sox2 (Red Sox) 23 29 .442 18½
Indians (Indians) 21 29 .420 19½
Indians/Brewers (Indians/Brewers) 13 37 .260 27½
Boca Chica North East
W L Pct. GB
Pirates2 (Pirates) 43 10 .811
Royals2 (Royals) 25 28 .472 18
Tigers2 (Tigers) 24 28 .462 18½
Mariners (Mariners) 23 30 .434 20
Colorado (Rockies) 22 31 .415 21
Giants (Giants) 21 31 .404 21½
Boca Chica North West
W L Pct. GB
Royals1 (Royals) 31 21 .596
Astros (Astros) 29 24 .547
Red Sox1 (Red Sox) 29 24 .547
Dodgers Bautista (Dodgers) 27 23 .540 3
Marlins (Marlins) 26 26 .500 5
Braves (Braves) 25 27 .481 6
Athletics (Athletics) 21 29 .420 9
Rays1 (Rays) 19 33 .365 12
Boca Chica San Pedro de Macoris
W L Pct. GB
Cubs2 (Cubs) 33 20 .623
Diamondbacks2 (Diamondbacks) 32 21 .604 1
Phillies White (Phillies) 31 21 .596
Brewers (Brewers) 28 24 .538
Mets2 (Mets) 25 28 .472 8
Rangers2 (Rangers) 24 28 .462
Cardinals Red (Cardinals) 19 34 .358 14
Tigers1 (Tigers) 18 34 .346 14½
Boca Chica South
W L Pct. GB
Phillies Red (Phillies) 33 13 .717
Rockies (Rockies) 32 16 .667 2
Cardinals Blue (Cardinals) 29 17 .630 4
Mets1 (Mets) 24 22 .522 9
Yankees (Yankees) 21 26 .447 12½
Orioles2 (Orioles) 21 26 .447 12½
Angels (Angels) 19 27 .413 14
Twins (Twins) 17 30 .362 16½
Nationals (Nationals) 14 33 .298 19½

___

Friday’s Games

Dodgers Bautista 2, Astros 1

Braves 5, Red Sox1 0

Cubs2 7, Brewers 0

Rockies 9, Cardinals Blue 8

Mariners 5, Colorado 4

Rays2 3, Cubs1 2

Orioles1 9, Diamondbacks1 3

Indians/Brewers 7, Dodgers Shoemaker 5

Indians 7, Rangers1 5

Marlins 6, Athletics 2

Mets2 12, Cardinals Red 1

Nationals 6, Orioles2 2

Blue Jays 5, Padres 4, 10 innings

Angels 6, Phillies Red 4

Tigers2 6, Pirates2 4

Diamondbacks2 6, Rangers2 3

Royals1 9, Rays1 2

Red Sox2 1, Pirates1 0

Reds 10, White Sox 6

Giants 7, Royals2 5

Phillies White 12, Tigers1 11

Mets1 13, Yankees 12

Saturday’s Games

Angels at Twins, 10 a.m.

Athletics at Marlins, 10 a.m.

Blue Jays at Padres, 10 a.m.

Cardinals Blue at Orioles2, 10 a.m.

Cardinals Red at Mets2, 10 a.m.

Cubs2 at Brewers, 10 a.m.

Diamondbacks2 at Rangers2, 10 a.m.

Dodgers Bautista at Astros, 10 a.m.

Giants at Royals2, 10 a.m.

Indians/Brewers at Dodgers Shoemaker, 10 a.m.

Mariners at Colorado, 10 a.m.

Mets1 at Nationals, 10 a.m.

Orioles1 at Diamondbacks1, 10 a.m.

Phillies White at Tigers1, 10 a.m.

Pirates1 at Red Sox2, 10 a.m.

Rangers1 at Indians, 10 a.m.

Rays2 at Cubs1, 10 a.m.

Red Sox1 at Braves, 10 a.m.

Royals1 at Rays1, 10 a.m.

Tigers2 at Pirates2, 10 a.m.

White Sox at Reds, 10 a.m.

Yankees at Phillies Red, 10 a.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

