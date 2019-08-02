Dominican Summer League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Boca Chica Baseball City
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Reds (Reds)
|37
|16
|.698
|—
|White Sox (White Sox)
|29
|24
|.547
|8
|Blue Jays (Blue Jays)
|26
|27
|.491
|11
|Padres (Padres)
|23
|29
|.442
|13½
|Diamondbacks1 (Diamondbacks)
|22
|30
|.423
|14½
|Orioles1 (Orioles)
|21
|32
|.396
|16
|Boca Chica North
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Rangers1 (Rangers)
|42
|11
|.792
|—
|Rays2 (Rays)
|33
|18
|.647
|8
|Dodgers Shoemaker (Dodgers)
|27
|25
|.519
|14½
|Pirates1 (Pirates)
|24
|29
|.453
|18
|Cubs1 (Cubs)
|24
|29
|.453
|18
|Red Sox2 (Red Sox)
|23
|29
|.442
|18½
|Indians (Indians)
|21
|29
|.420
|19½
|Indians/Brewers (Indians/Brewers)
|13
|37
|.260
|27½
|Boca Chica North East
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Pirates2 (Pirates)
|43
|10
|.811
|—
|Royals2 (Royals)
|25
|28
|.472
|18
|Tigers2 (Tigers)
|24
|28
|.462
|18½
|Mariners (Mariners)
|23
|30
|.434
|20
|Colorado (Rockies)
|22
|31
|.415
|21
|Giants (Giants)
|21
|31
|.404
|21½
|Boca Chica North West
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Royals1 (Royals)
|31
|21
|.596
|—
|Astros (Astros)
|29
|24
|.547
|2½
|Red Sox1 (Red Sox)
|29
|24
|.547
|2½
|Dodgers Bautista (Dodgers)
|27
|23
|.540
|3
|Marlins (Marlins)
|26
|26
|.500
|5
|Braves (Braves)
|25
|27
|.481
|6
|Athletics (Athletics)
|21
|29
|.420
|9
|Rays1 (Rays)
|19
|33
|.365
|12
|Boca Chica San Pedro de Macoris
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Cubs2 (Cubs)
|33
|20
|.623
|—
|Diamondbacks2 (Diamondbacks)
|32
|21
|.604
|1
|Phillies White (Phillies)
|31
|21
|.596
|1½
|Brewers (Brewers)
|28
|24
|.538
|4½
|Mets2 (Mets)
|25
|28
|.472
|8
|Rangers2 (Rangers)
|24
|28
|.462
|8½
|Cardinals Red (Cardinals)
|19
|34
|.358
|14
|Tigers1 (Tigers)
|18
|34
|.346
|14½
|Boca Chica South
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Phillies Red (Phillies)
|33
|13
|.717
|—
|Rockies (Rockies)
|32
|16
|.667
|2
|Cardinals Blue (Cardinals)
|29
|17
|.630
|4
|Mets1 (Mets)
|24
|22
|.522
|9
|Yankees (Yankees)
|21
|26
|.447
|12½
|Orioles2 (Orioles)
|21
|26
|.447
|12½
|Angels (Angels)
|19
|27
|.413
|14
|Twins (Twins)
|17
|30
|.362
|16½
|Nationals (Nationals)
|14
|33
|.298
|19½
Dodgers Bautista 2, Astros 1
Braves 5, Red Sox1 0
Cubs2 7, Brewers 0
Rockies 9, Cardinals Blue 8
Mariners 5, Colorado 4
Rays2 3, Cubs1 2
Orioles1 9, Diamondbacks1 3
Indians/Brewers 7, Dodgers Shoemaker 5
Indians 7, Rangers1 5
Marlins 6, Athletics 2
Mets2 12, Cardinals Red 1
Nationals 6, Orioles2 2
Blue Jays 5, Padres 4, 10 innings
Angels 6, Phillies Red 4
Tigers2 6, Pirates2 4
Diamondbacks2 6, Rangers2 3
Royals1 9, Rays1 2
Red Sox2 1, Pirates1 0
Reds 10, White Sox 6
Giants 7, Royals2 5
Phillies White 12, Tigers1 11
Mets1 13, Yankees 12
Angels at Twins, 10 a.m.
Athletics at Marlins, 10 a.m.
Blue Jays at Padres, 10 a.m.
Cardinals Blue at Orioles2, 10 a.m.
Cardinals Red at Mets2, 10 a.m.
Cubs2 at Brewers, 10 a.m.
Diamondbacks2 at Rangers2, 10 a.m.
Dodgers Bautista at Astros, 10 a.m.
Giants at Royals2, 10 a.m.
Indians/Brewers at Dodgers Shoemaker, 10 a.m.
Mariners at Colorado, 10 a.m.
Mets1 at Nationals, 10 a.m.
Orioles1 at Diamondbacks1, 10 a.m.
Phillies White at Tigers1, 10 a.m.
Pirates1 at Red Sox2, 10 a.m.
Rangers1 at Indians, 10 a.m.
Rays2 at Cubs1, 10 a.m.
Red Sox1 at Braves, 10 a.m.
Royals1 at Rays1, 10 a.m.
Tigers2 at Pirates2, 10 a.m.
White Sox at Reds, 10 a.m.
Yankees at Phillies Red, 10 a.m.
