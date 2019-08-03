Listen Live Sports

Dominican Summer League

August 3, 2019
 
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Boca Chica Baseball City
W L Pct. GB
Reds (Reds) 38 16 .704
White Sox (White Sox) 29 25 .537 9
Blue Jays (Blue Jays) 26 28 .481 12
Padres (Padres) 24 29 .453 13½
Diamondbacks1 (Diamondbacks) 22 31 .415 15½
Orioles1 (Orioles) 22 32 .407 16
Boca Chica North
W L Pct. GB
Rangers1 (Rangers) 43 11 .796
Rays2 (Rays) 33 19 .635 9
Dodgers Shoemaker (Dodgers) 27 25 .519 15
Cubs1 (Cubs) 25 29 .463 18
Pirates1 (Pirates) 25 29 .463 18
Red Sox2 (Red Sox) 23 30 .434 19½
Indians (Indians) 21 30 .412 20½
Indians/Brewers (Indians/Brewers) 13 37 .260 28
Boca Chica North East
W L Pct. GB
Pirates2 (Pirates) 44 10 .815
Royals2 (Royals) 25 29 .463 19
Tigers2 (Tigers) 24 29 .453 19½
Colorado (Rockies) 23 31 .426 21
Mariners (Mariners) 23 31 .426 21
Giants (Giants) 22 31 .415 21½
Boca Chica North West
W L Pct. GB
Royals1 (Royals) 31 21 .596
Dodgers Bautista (Dodgers) 28 23 .549
Astros (Astros) 29 25 .537 3
Red Sox1 (Red Sox) 29 25 .537 3
Marlins (Marlins) 26 26 .500 5
Braves (Braves) 26 27 .491
Athletics (Athletics) 21 29 .420 9
Rays1 (Rays) 19 33 .365 12
Boca Chica San Pedro de Macoris
W L Pct. GB
Cubs2 (Cubs) 33 21 .611
Diamondbacks2 (Diamondbacks) 33 21 .611
Phillies White (Phillies) 31 22 .585
Brewers (Brewers) 29 24 .547
Mets2 (Mets) 25 29 .463 8
Rangers2 (Rangers) 24 29 .453
Cardinals Red (Cardinals) 20 34 .370 13
Tigers1 (Tigers) 19 34 .358 13½
Boca Chica South
W L Pct. GB
Phillies Red (Phillies) 34 13 .723
Rockies (Rockies) 32 16 .667
Cardinals Blue (Cardinals) 30 17 .638 4
Mets1 (Mets) 24 23 .511 10
Yankees (Yankees) 21 27 .438 13½
Orioles2 (Orioles) 21 27 .438 13½
Angels (Angels) 19 28 .404 15
Twins (Twins) 18 30 .375 16½
Nationals (Nationals) 15 33 .313 19½

___

Saturday’s Games

Twins 12, Angels 10

Athletics at Marlins, ppd.

Padres 8, Blue Jays 6

Cardinals Blue 2, Orioles2 1

Cardinals Red 16, Mets2 3

Brewers 7, Cubs2 4

Diamondbacks2 2, Rangers2 1

Dodgers Bautista 6, Astros 3

Giants 14, Royals2 8

Indians/Brewers at Dodgers Shoemaker, ppd.

Colorado 10, Mariners 7

Nationals 9, Mets1 8

Orioles1 12, Diamondbacks1 4

Tigers1 3, Phillies White 2

Pirates1 8, Red Sox2 3

Rangers1 10, Indians 2

Cubs1 6, Rays2 5

Braves 4, Red Sox1 3

Royals1 at Rays1, ppd.

Pirates2 4, Tigers2 3

Reds 6, White Sox 5, 11 innings

Phillies Red 9, Yankees 3

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

Astros at Marlins, 10:30 a.m.

Blue Jays at Orioles1, 10:30 a.m.

Braves at Rays1, 10:30 a.m.

Cardinals Red at Rangers2, 10:30 a.m.

Cubs2 at Tigers1, 10:30 a.m.

Diamondbacks2 at Phillies White, 10:30 a.m.

Dodgers Bautista at Red Sox1, 10:30 a.m.

Indians at Pirates1, 10:30 a.m.

Mariners at Royals2, 10:30 a.m.

Mets2 at Brewers, 10:30 a.m.

Orioles2 at Mets1, 10:30 a.m.

Phillies Red at Nationals, 10:30 a.m.

Pirates2 at Giants, 10:30 a.m.

Rangers1 at Dodgers Shoemaker, 10:30 a.m.

Rays2 at Indians/Brewers, 10:30 a.m.

Red Sox2 at Cubs1, 10:30 a.m.

Reds at Diamondbacks1, 10:30 a.m.

Rockies at Angels, 10:30 a.m.

Royals1 at Athletics, 10:30 a.m.

Tigers2 at Colorado, 10:30 a.m.

Twins at Yankees, 10:30 a.m.

White Sox at Padres, 10:30 a.m.

