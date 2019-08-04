Dominican Summer League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Boca Chica Baseball City
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Reds (Reds)
|38
|16
|.704
|—
|White Sox (White Sox)
|29
|25
|.537
|9
|Blue Jays (Blue Jays)
|26
|28
|.481
|12
|Padres (Padres)
|24
|29
|.453
|13½
|Diamondbacks1 (Diamondbacks)
|22
|31
|.415
|15½
|Orioles1 (Orioles)
|22
|32
|.407
|16
|Boca Chica North
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Rangers1 (Rangers)
|43
|11
|.796
|—
|Rays2 (Rays)
|33
|19
|.635
|9
|Dodgers Shoemaker (Dodgers)
|27
|25
|.519
|15
|Cubs1 (Cubs)
|25
|29
|.463
|18
|Pirates1 (Pirates)
|25
|29
|.463
|18
|Red Sox2 (Red Sox)
|23
|30
|.434
|19½
|Indians (Indians)
|21
|30
|.412
|20½
|Indians/Brewers (Indians/Brewers)
|13
|37
|.260
|28
|Boca Chica North East
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Pirates2 (Pirates)
|44
|10
|.815
|—
|Royals2 (Royals)
|25
|29
|.463
|19
|Tigers2 (Tigers)
|24
|29
|.453
|19½
|Colorado (Rockies)
|23
|31
|.426
|21
|Mariners (Mariners)
|23
|31
|.426
|21
|Giants (Giants)
|22
|31
|.415
|21½
|Boca Chica North West
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Royals1 (Royals)
|31
|21
|.596
|—
|Dodgers Bautista (Dodgers)
|28
|23
|.549
|2½
|Astros (Astros)
|29
|25
|.537
|3
|Red Sox1 (Red Sox)
|29
|25
|.537
|3
|Marlins (Marlins)
|26
|26
|.500
|5
|Braves (Braves)
|26
|27
|.491
|5½
|Athletics (Athletics)
|21
|29
|.420
|9
|Rays1 (Rays)
|19
|33
|.365
|12
|Boca Chica San Pedro de Macoris
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Cubs2 (Cubs)
|33
|21
|.611
|—
|Diamondbacks2 (Diamondbacks)
|33
|21
|.611
|—
|Phillies White (Phillies)
|31
|22
|.585
|1½
|Brewers (Brewers)
|29
|24
|.547
|3½
|Mets2 (Mets)
|25
|29
|.463
|8
|Rangers2 (Rangers)
|24
|29
|.453
|8½
|Cardinals Red (Cardinals)
|20
|34
|.370
|13
|Tigers1 (Tigers)
|19
|34
|.358
|13½
|Boca Chica South
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Phillies Red (Phillies)
|34
|13
|.723
|—
|Rockies (Rockies)
|32
|16
|.667
|2½
|Cardinals Blue (Cardinals)
|30
|17
|.638
|4
|Mets1 (Mets)
|24
|23
|.511
|10
|Yankees (Yankees)
|21
|27
|.438
|13½
|Orioles2 (Orioles)
|21
|27
|.438
|13½
|Angels (Angels)
|19
|28
|.404
|15
|Twins (Twins)
|18
|30
|.375
|16½
|Nationals (Nationals)
|15
|33
|.313
|19½
___
No games scheduled
Astros at Marlins, 10:30 a.m.
Blue Jays at Orioles1, 10:30 a.m.
Braves at Rays1, 10:30 a.m.
Cardinals Red at Rangers2, 10:30 a.m.
Cubs2 at Tigers1, 10:30 a.m.
Diamondbacks2 at Phillies White, 10:30 a.m.
Dodgers Bautista at Red Sox1, 10:30 a.m.
Indians at Pirates1, 10:30 a.m.
Mariners at Royals2, 10:30 a.m.
Mets2 at Brewers, 10:30 a.m.
Orioles2 at Mets1, 10:30 a.m.
Phillies Red at Nationals, 10:30 a.m.
Pirates2 at Giants, 10:30 a.m.
Rangers1 at Dodgers Shoemaker, 10:30 a.m.
Rays2 at Indians/Brewers, 10:30 a.m.
Red Sox2 at Cubs1, 10:30 a.m.
Reds at Diamondbacks1, 10:30 a.m.
Rockies at Angels, 10:30 a.m.
Royals1 at Athletics, 10:30 a.m.
Tigers2 at Colorado, 10:30 a.m.
Twins at Yankees, 10:30 a.m.
White Sox at Padres, 10:30 a.m.
Angels at Cardinals Blue, 10:30 a.m.
Athletics at Royals1, 10:30 a.m.
Brewers at Mets2, 10:30 a.m.
Colorado at Tigers2, 10:30 a.m.
Cubs1 at Red Sox2, 10:30 a.m.
Diamondbacks1 at Reds, 10:30 a.m.
Dodgers Shoemaker at Rangers1, 10:30 a.m.
Giants at Pirates2, 10:30 a.m.
Indians/Brewers at Rays2, 10:30 a.m.
Marlins at Astros, 10:30 a.m.
Mets1 at Phillies Red, 10:30 a.m.
Nationals at Twins, 10:30 a.m.
Orioles1 at Blue Jays, 10:30 a.m.
Padres at White Sox, 10:30 a.m.
Phillies White at Diamondbacks2, 10:30 a.m.
Pirates1 at Indians, 10:30 a.m.
Rangers2 at Cardinals Red, 10:30 a.m.
Rays1 at Braves, 10:30 a.m.
Red Sox1 at Dodgers Bautista, 10:30 a.m.
Royals2 at Mariners, 10:30 a.m.
Tigers1 at Cubs2, 10:30 a.m.
Yankees at Rockies, 10:30 a.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.