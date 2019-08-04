Dominican Summer League

At A Glance All Times EDT Boca Chica Baseball City W L Pct. GB Reds (Reds) 38 16 .704 — White Sox (White Sox) 29 25 .537 9 Blue Jays (Blue Jays) 26 28 .481 12 Padres (Padres) 24 29 .453 13½ Diamondbacks1 (Diamondbacks) 22 31 .415 15½ Orioles1 (Orioles) 22 32 .407 16 Boca Chica North W L Pct. GB Rangers1 (Rangers) 43 11 .796 — Rays2 (Rays) 33 19 .635 9 Dodgers Shoemaker (Dodgers) 27 25 .519 15 Cubs1 (Cubs) 25 29 .463 18 Pirates1 (Pirates) 25 29 .463 18 Red Sox2 (Red Sox) 23 30 .434 19½ Indians (Indians) 21 30 .412 20½ Indians/Brewers (Indians/Brewers) 13 37 .260 28 Boca Chica North East W L Pct. GB Pirates2 (Pirates) 44 10 .815 — Royals2 (Royals) 25 29 .463 19 Tigers2 (Tigers) 24 29 .453 19½ Colorado (Rockies) 23 31 .426 21 Mariners (Mariners) 23 31 .426 21 Giants (Giants) 22 31 .415 21½ Boca Chica North West W L Pct. GB Royals1 (Royals) 31 21 .596 — Dodgers Bautista (Dodgers) 28 23 .549 2½ Astros (Astros) 29 25 .537 3 Red Sox1 (Red Sox) 29 25 .537 3 Marlins (Marlins) 26 26 .500 5 Braves (Braves) 26 27 .491 5½ Athletics (Athletics) 21 29 .420 9 Rays1 (Rays) 19 33 .365 12 Boca Chica San Pedro de Macoris W L Pct. GB Cubs2 (Cubs) 33 21 .611 — Diamondbacks2 (Diamondbacks) 33 21 .611 — Phillies White (Phillies) 31 22 .585 1½ Brewers (Brewers) 29 24 .547 3½ Mets2 (Mets) 25 29 .463 8 Rangers2 (Rangers) 24 29 .453 8½ Cardinals Red (Cardinals) 20 34 .370 13 Tigers1 (Tigers) 19 34 .358 13½ Boca Chica South W L Pct. GB Phillies Red (Phillies) 34 13 .723 — Rockies (Rockies) 32 16 .667 2½ Cardinals Blue (Cardinals) 30 17 .638 4 Mets1 (Mets) 24 23 .511 10 Yankees (Yankees) 21 27 .438 13½ Orioles2 (Orioles) 21 27 .438 13½ Angels (Angels) 19 28 .404 15 Twins (Twins) 18 30 .375 16½ Nationals (Nationals) 15 33 .313 19½

___

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

Astros at Marlins, 10:30 a.m.

Blue Jays at Orioles1, 10:30 a.m.

Braves at Rays1, 10:30 a.m.

Cardinals Red at Rangers2, 10:30 a.m.

Cubs2 at Tigers1, 10:30 a.m.

Diamondbacks2 at Phillies White, 10:30 a.m.

Dodgers Bautista at Red Sox1, 10:30 a.m.

Indians at Pirates1, 10:30 a.m.

Mariners at Royals2, 10:30 a.m.

Mets2 at Brewers, 10:30 a.m.

Orioles2 at Mets1, 10:30 a.m.

Phillies Red at Nationals, 10:30 a.m.

Pirates2 at Giants, 10:30 a.m.

Rangers1 at Dodgers Shoemaker, 10:30 a.m.

Rays2 at Indians/Brewers, 10:30 a.m.

Red Sox2 at Cubs1, 10:30 a.m.

Reds at Diamondbacks1, 10:30 a.m.

Rockies at Angels, 10:30 a.m.

Royals1 at Athletics, 10:30 a.m.

Tigers2 at Colorado, 10:30 a.m.

Twins at Yankees, 10:30 a.m.

White Sox at Padres, 10:30 a.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Angels at Cardinals Blue, 10:30 a.m.

Athletics at Royals1, 10:30 a.m.

Brewers at Mets2, 10:30 a.m.

Colorado at Tigers2, 10:30 a.m.

Cubs1 at Red Sox2, 10:30 a.m.

Diamondbacks1 at Reds, 10:30 a.m.

Dodgers Shoemaker at Rangers1, 10:30 a.m.

Giants at Pirates2, 10:30 a.m.

Indians/Brewers at Rays2, 10:30 a.m.

Marlins at Astros, 10:30 a.m.

Mets1 at Phillies Red, 10:30 a.m.

Nationals at Twins, 10:30 a.m.

Orioles1 at Blue Jays, 10:30 a.m.

Padres at White Sox, 10:30 a.m.

Phillies White at Diamondbacks2, 10:30 a.m.

Pirates1 at Indians, 10:30 a.m.

Rangers2 at Cardinals Red, 10:30 a.m.

Rays1 at Braves, 10:30 a.m.

Red Sox1 at Dodgers Bautista, 10:30 a.m.

Royals2 at Mariners, 10:30 a.m.

Tigers1 at Cubs2, 10:30 a.m.

Yankees at Rockies, 10:30 a.m.

