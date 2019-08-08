Dominican Summer League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Boca Chica Baseball City
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Reds (Reds)
|39
|19
|.672
|—
|White Sox (White Sox)
|30
|28
|.517
|9
|Blue Jays (Blue Jays)
|28
|30
|.483
|11
|Padres (Padres)
|27
|30
|.474
|11½
|Orioles1 (Orioles)
|26
|32
|.448
|13
|Diamondbacks1 (Diamondbacks)
|23
|34
|.404
|15½
|Boca Chica North
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Rangers1 (Rangers)
|46
|12
|.793
|—
|Rays2 (Rays)
|36
|20
|.643
|9
|Dodgers Shoemaker (Dodgers)
|28
|28
|.500
|17
|Cubs1 (Cubs)
|28
|30
|.483
|18
|Pirates1 (Pirates)
|27
|31
|.466
|19
|Red Sox2 (Red Sox)
|26
|31
|.456
|19½
|Indians (Indians)
|22
|33
|.400
|22½
|Indians/Brewers (Indians/Brewers)
|13
|41
|.241
|31
|Boca Chica North East
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Pirates2 (Pirates)
|47
|11
|.810
|—
|Tigers2 (Tigers)
|27
|30
|.474
|19½
|Mariners (Mariners)
|26
|32
|.448
|21
|Royals2 (Royals)
|25
|33
|.431
|22
|Giants (Giants)
|24
|33
|.421
|22½
|Colorado (Rockies)
|24
|34
|.414
|23
|Boca Chica North West
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Royals1 (Royals)
|33
|22
|.600
|—
|Red Sox1 (Red Sox)
|31
|26
|.544
|3
|Astros (Astros)
|30
|27
|.526
|4
|Dodgers Bautista (Dodgers)
|28
|26
|.519
|4½
|Braves (Braves)
|29
|28
|.509
|5
|Marlins (Marlins)
|28
|27
|.509
|5
|Athletics (Athletics)
|21
|32
|.396
|11
|Rays1 (Rays)
|22
|34
|.393
|11½
|Boca Chica San Pedro de Macoris
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Diamondbacks2 (Diamondbacks)
|36
|22
|.621
|—
|Cubs2 (Cubs)
|34
|24
|.586
|2
|Phillies White (Phillies)
|32
|25
|.561
|3½
|Brewers (Brewers)
|31
|26
|.544
|4½
|Mets2 (Mets)
|27
|31
|.466
|9
|Rangers2 (Rangers)
|25
|32
|.439
|10½
|Cardinals Red (Cardinals)
|23
|35
|.397
|13
|Tigers1 (Tigers)
|22
|35
|.386
|13½
|Boca Chica South
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Phillies Red (Phillies)
|35
|16
|.686
|—
|Rockies (Rockies)
|35
|17
|.673
|½
|Cardinals Blue (Cardinals)
|33
|17
|.660
|1½
|Mets1 (Mets)
|27
|24
|.529
|8
|Yankees (Yankees)
|23
|28
|.451
|12
|Orioles2 (Orioles)
|23
|28
|.451
|12
|Angels (Angels)
|19
|31
|.380
|15½
|Twins (Twins)
|19
|33
|.365
|16½
|Nationals (Nationals)
|16
|36
|.308
|19½
___
Orioles2 5, Angels 3
Astros 4, Royals1 2
Rays1 7, Athletics 2
Blue Jays 4, Diamondbacks1 0
Cardinals Red 5, Brewers 4
Cardinals Blue 12, Nationals 4
Pirates2 8, Colorado 2
Cubs1 9, Indians/Brewers 3
Cubs2 3, Diamondbacks2 2
Braves 7, Dodgers Bautista 4
Red Sox2 17, Indians 2
Mariners 10, Giants 4
Rockies 6, Mets1 0
Orioles1 6, White Sox 5
Padres 10, Reds 7
Twins 7, Phillies Red 3
Dodgers Shoemaker 2, Pirates1 1
Phillies White 9, Rangers2 4
Rays2 7, Rangers1 6
Marlins 3, Red Sox1 0
Tigers2 6, Royals2 5
Mets2 10, Tigers1 4
Giants at Tigers2, Game 1, 10 a.m.
Giants at Tigers2, Game 2, TBD
Dodgers Shoemaker at Red Sox2, 10:30 a.m.
Indians/Brewers at Rangers1, 10:30 a.m.
Marlins at Dodgers Bautista, 10:30 a.m.
Mets2 at Diamondbacks2, 10:30 a.m.
Orioles2 at Twins, 10:30 a.m.
Padres at Orioles1, 10:30 a.m.
Phillies White at Cubs2, cancelled
Pirates2 at Mariners, 10:30 a.m.
Rangers2 at Brewers, 10:30 a.m.
Rays2 at Pirates1, 10:30 a.m.
Red Sox1 at Royals1, 10:30 a.m.
Rockies at Phillies Red, 10:30 a.m.
Royals2 at Colorado, 10:30 a.m.
Tigers1 at Cardinals Red, 10:30 a.m.
Angels at Yankees, 10:30 a.m.
Astros at Rays1, 10:30 a.m.
Blue Jays at Reds, 10:30 a.m.
Braves at Athletics, 10:30 a.m.
Cardinals Blue at Mets1, 10:30 a.m.
Cubs1 at Indians, 10:30 a.m.
Diamondbacks1 at White Sox, 10:30 a.m.
Colorado at Royals2, 10 a.m.
Athletics at Braves, 10 a.m.
Brewers at Rangers2, 10 a.m.
Cardinals Red at Tigers1, 10 a.m.
Cubs2 at Phillies White, 10 a.m.
Diamondbacks2 at Mets2, 10 a.m.
Dodgers Bautista at Marlins, 10 a.m.
Indians at Cubs1, 10 a.m.
Mariners at Pirates2, 10 a.m.
Nationals at Angels, 10 a.m.
Orioles1 at Padres, 10 a.m.
Phillies Red at Cardinals Blue, 10 a.m.
Pirates1 at Rays2, 10 a.m.
Rangers1 at Indians/Brewers, 10 a.m.
Rays1 at Astros, 10 a.m.
Red Sox2 at Dodgers Shoemaker, 10 a.m.
Reds at Blue Jays, 10 a.m.
Royals1 at Red Sox1, 10 a.m.
Tigers2 at Giants, 10 a.m.
Twins at Rockies, 10 a.m.
White Sox at Diamondbacks1, 10 a.m.
Yankees at Orioles2, 10 a.m.
