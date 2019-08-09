Listen Live Sports

Dominican Summer League

August 9, 2019
 
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Boca Chica Baseball City
W L Pct. GB
Reds (Reds) 39 19 .672
White Sox (White Sox) 30 28 .517 9
Blue Jays (Blue Jays) 28 30 .483 11
Padres (Padres) 27 30 .474 11½
Orioles1 (Orioles) 26 32 .448 13
Diamondbacks1 (Diamondbacks) 23 34 .404 15½
Boca Chica North
W L Pct. GB
Rangers1 (Rangers) 46 12 .793
Rays2 (Rays) 36 20 .643 9
Dodgers Shoemaker (Dodgers) 28 28 .500 17
Cubs1 (Cubs) 28 30 .483 18
Pirates1 (Pirates) 27 31 .466 19
Red Sox2 (Red Sox) 26 31 .456 19½
Indians (Indians) 22 33 .400 22½
Indians/Brewers (Indians/Brewers) 13 41 .241 31
Boca Chica North East
W L Pct. GB
Pirates2 (Pirates) 47 11 .810
Tigers2 (Tigers) 27 30 .474 19½
Mariners (Mariners) 26 32 .448 21
Royals2 (Royals) 25 33 .431 22
Giants (Giants) 24 33 .421 22½
Colorado (Rockies) 24 34 .414 23
Boca Chica North West
W L Pct. GB
Royals1 (Royals) 33 22 .600
Red Sox1 (Red Sox) 31 26 .544 3
Astros (Astros) 30 27 .526 4
Dodgers Bautista (Dodgers) 28 26 .519
Braves (Braves) 29 28 .509 5
Marlins (Marlins) 28 27 .509 5
Athletics (Athletics) 21 32 .396 11
Rays1 (Rays) 22 34 .393 11½
Boca Chica San Pedro de Macoris
W L Pct. GB
Diamondbacks2 (Diamondbacks) 36 22 .621
Cubs2 (Cubs) 34 24 .586 2
Phillies White (Phillies) 32 25 .561
Brewers (Brewers) 31 26 .544
Mets2 (Mets) 27 31 .466 9
Rangers2 (Rangers) 25 32 .439 10½
Cardinals Red (Cardinals) 23 35 .397 13
Tigers1 (Tigers) 22 35 .386 13½
Boca Chica South
W L Pct. GB
Phillies Red (Phillies) 35 16 .686
Rockies (Rockies) 35 17 .673 ½
Cardinals Blue (Cardinals) 33 17 .660
Mets1 (Mets) 27 24 .529 8
Yankees (Yankees) 23 28 .451 12
Orioles2 (Orioles) 23 28 .451 12
Angels (Angels) 19 31 .380 15½
Twins (Twins) 19 33 .365 16½
Nationals (Nationals) 16 36 .308 19½

___

Thursday’s Games

Orioles2 5, Angels 3

Astros 4, Royals1 2

Rays1 7, Athletics 2

Blue Jays 4, Diamondbacks1 0

Cardinals Red 5, Brewers 4

Cardinals Blue 12, Nationals 4

Pirates2 8, Colorado 2

Cubs1 9, Indians/Brewers 3

Cubs2 3, Diamondbacks2 2

Braves 7, Dodgers Bautista 4

Red Sox2 17, Indians 2

Mariners 10, Giants 4

Rockies 6, Mets1 0

Orioles1 6, White Sox 5

Padres 10, Reds 7

Twins 7, Phillies Red 3

Dodgers Shoemaker 2, Pirates1 1

Phillies White 9, Rangers2 4

Rays2 7, Rangers1 6

Marlins 3, Red Sox1 0

Tigers2 6, Royals2 5

Mets2 10, Tigers1 4

Friday’s Games

Giants at Tigers2, Game 1, 10 a.m.

Giants at Tigers2, Game 2, TBD

Dodgers Shoemaker at Red Sox2, 10:30 a.m.

Indians/Brewers at Rangers1, 10:30 a.m.

Marlins at Dodgers Bautista, 10:30 a.m.

Mets2 at Diamondbacks2, 10:30 a.m.

Orioles2 at Twins, 10:30 a.m.

Padres at Orioles1, 10:30 a.m.

Phillies White at Cubs2, cancelled

Pirates2 at Mariners, 10:30 a.m.

Rangers2 at Brewers, 10:30 a.m.

Rays2 at Pirates1, 10:30 a.m.

Red Sox1 at Royals1, 10:30 a.m.

Rockies at Phillies Red, 10:30 a.m.

Royals2 at Colorado, 10:30 a.m.

Tigers1 at Cardinals Red, 10:30 a.m.

Angels at Yankees, 10:30 a.m.

Astros at Rays1, 10:30 a.m.

Blue Jays at Reds, 10:30 a.m.

Braves at Athletics, 10:30 a.m.

Cardinals Blue at Mets1, 10:30 a.m.

Cubs1 at Indians, 10:30 a.m.

Diamondbacks1 at White Sox, 10:30 a.m.

Saturday’s Games

Colorado at Royals2, 10 a.m.

Athletics at Braves, 10 a.m.

Brewers at Rangers2, 10 a.m.

Cardinals Red at Tigers1, 10 a.m.

Cubs2 at Phillies White, Game 1, 10 a.m.

Cubs2 at Phillies White, Game 2, TBD

Diamondbacks2 at Mets2, 10 a.m.

Dodgers Bautista at Marlins, 10 a.m.

Indians at Cubs1, 10 a.m.

Mariners at Pirates2, 10 a.m.

Nationals at Angels, 10 a.m.

Orioles1 at Padres, 10 a.m.

Phillies Red at Cardinals Blue, 10 a.m.

Pirates1 at Rays2, 10 a.m.

Rangers1 at Indians/Brewers, 10 a.m.

Rays1 at Astros, 10 a.m.

Red Sox2 at Dodgers Shoemaker, 10 a.m.

Reds at Blue Jays, 10 a.m.

Royals1 at Red Sox1, 10 a.m.

Tigers2 at Giants, 10 a.m.

Twins at Rockies, 10 a.m.

White Sox at Diamondbacks1, 10 a.m.

Yankees at Orioles2, 10 a.m.

