Dominican Summer League

At A Glance All Times EDT Boca Chica Baseball City W L Pct. GB Reds (Reds) 39 19 .672 — White Sox (White Sox) 30 28 .517 9 Blue Jays (Blue Jays) 28 30 .483 11 Padres (Padres) 27 30 .474 11½ Orioles1 (Orioles) 26 32 .448 13 Diamondbacks1 (Diamondbacks) 23 34 .404 15½ Boca Chica North W L Pct. GB Rangers1 (Rangers) 46 12 .793 — Rays2 (Rays) 36 20 .643 9 Dodgers Shoemaker (Dodgers) 28 28 .500 17 Cubs1 (Cubs) 28 30 .483 18 Pirates1 (Pirates) 27 31 .466 19 Red Sox2 (Red Sox) 26 31 .456 19½ Indians (Indians) 22 33 .400 22½ Indians/Brewers (Indians/Brewers) 13 41 .241 31 Boca Chica North East W L Pct. GB Pirates2 (Pirates) 47 11 .810 — Tigers2 (Tigers) 27 30 .474 19½ Mariners (Mariners) 26 32 .448 21 Royals2 (Royals) 25 33 .431 22 Giants (Giants) 24 33 .421 22½ Colorado (Rockies) 24 34 .414 23 Boca Chica North West W L Pct. GB Royals1 (Royals) 33 22 .600 — Red Sox1 (Red Sox) 31 26 .544 3 Astros (Astros) 30 27 .526 4 Dodgers Bautista (Dodgers) 28 26 .519 4½ Braves (Braves) 29 28 .509 5 Marlins (Marlins) 28 27 .509 5 Athletics (Athletics) 21 32 .396 11 Rays1 (Rays) 22 34 .393 11½ Boca Chica San Pedro de Macoris W L Pct. GB Diamondbacks2 (Diamondbacks) 36 22 .621 — Cubs2 (Cubs) 34 24 .586 2 Phillies White (Phillies) 32 25 .561 3½ Brewers (Brewers) 31 26 .544 4½ Mets2 (Mets) 27 31 .466 9 Rangers2 (Rangers) 25 32 .439 10½ Cardinals Red (Cardinals) 23 35 .397 13 Tigers1 (Tigers) 22 35 .386 13½ Boca Chica South W L Pct. GB Phillies Red (Phillies) 35 16 .686 — Rockies (Rockies) 35 17 .673 ½ Cardinals Blue (Cardinals) 33 17 .660 1½ Mets1 (Mets) 27 24 .529 8 Yankees (Yankees) 23 28 .451 12 Orioles2 (Orioles) 23 28 .451 12 Angels (Angels) 19 31 .380 15½ Twins (Twins) 19 33 .365 16½ Nationals (Nationals) 16 36 .308 19½

Thursday’s Games

Orioles2 5, Angels 3

Astros 4, Royals1 2

Rays1 7, Athletics 2

Blue Jays 4, Diamondbacks1 0

Cardinals Red 5, Brewers 4

Cardinals Blue 12, Nationals 4

Pirates2 8, Colorado 2

Cubs1 9, Indians/Brewers 3

Cubs2 3, Diamondbacks2 2

Braves 7, Dodgers Bautista 4

Red Sox2 17, Indians 2

Mariners 10, Giants 4

Rockies 6, Mets1 0

Orioles1 6, White Sox 5

Padres 10, Reds 7

Twins 7, Phillies Red 3

Dodgers Shoemaker 2, Pirates1 1

Phillies White 9, Rangers2 4

Rays2 7, Rangers1 6

Marlins 3, Red Sox1 0

Tigers2 6, Royals2 5

Mets2 10, Tigers1 4

Friday’s Games

Giants at Tigers2, Game 1, 10 a.m.

Giants at Tigers2, Game 2, TBD

Dodgers Shoemaker at Red Sox2, 10:30 a.m.

Indians/Brewers at Rangers1, 10:30 a.m.

Marlins at Dodgers Bautista, 10:30 a.m.

Mets2 at Diamondbacks2, 10:30 a.m.

Orioles2 at Twins, 10:30 a.m.

Padres at Orioles1, 10:30 a.m.

Phillies White at Cubs2, cancelled

Pirates2 at Mariners, 10:30 a.m.

Rangers2 at Brewers, 10:30 a.m.

Rays2 at Pirates1, 10:30 a.m.

Red Sox1 at Royals1, 10:30 a.m.

Rockies at Phillies Red, 10:30 a.m.

Royals2 at Colorado, 10:30 a.m.

Tigers1 at Cardinals Red, 10:30 a.m.

Angels at Yankees, 10:30 a.m.

Astros at Rays1, 10:30 a.m.

Blue Jays at Reds, 10:30 a.m.

Braves at Athletics, 10:30 a.m.

Cardinals Blue at Mets1, 10:30 a.m.

Cubs1 at Indians, 10:30 a.m.

Diamondbacks1 at White Sox, 10:30 a.m.

Saturday’s Games

Colorado at Royals2, 10 a.m.

Athletics at Braves, 10 a.m.

Brewers at Rangers2, 10 a.m.

Cardinals Red at Tigers1, 10 a.m.

Cubs2 at Phillies White, Game 1, 10 a.m.

Cubs2 at Phillies White, Game 2, TBD

Diamondbacks2 at Mets2, 10 a.m.

Dodgers Bautista at Marlins, 10 a.m.

Indians at Cubs1, 10 a.m.

Mariners at Pirates2, 10 a.m.

Nationals at Angels, 10 a.m.

Orioles1 at Padres, 10 a.m.

Phillies Red at Cardinals Blue, 10 a.m.

Pirates1 at Rays2, 10 a.m.

Rangers1 at Indians/Brewers, 10 a.m.

Rays1 at Astros, 10 a.m.

Red Sox2 at Dodgers Shoemaker, 10 a.m.

Reds at Blue Jays, 10 a.m.

Royals1 at Red Sox1, 10 a.m.

Tigers2 at Giants, 10 a.m.

Twins at Rockies, 10 a.m.

White Sox at Diamondbacks1, 10 a.m.

Yankees at Orioles2, 10 a.m.

