The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Dominican Summer League

August 9, 2019 7:12 pm
 
2 min read
All Times EDT
Boca Chica Baseball City
W L Pct. GB
Reds (Reds) 40 19 .678
White Sox (White Sox) 30 29 .508 10
Blue Jays (Blue Jays) 28 31 .475 12
Padres (Padres) 27 31 .466 12½
Orioles1 (Orioles) 27 32 .458 13
Diamondbacks1 (Diamondbacks) 24 34 .414 15½
Boca Chica North
W L Pct. GB
Rangers1 (Rangers) 47 12 .797
Rays2 (Rays) 37 20 .649 9
Cubs1 (Cubs) 29 30 .492 18
Dodgers Shoemaker (Dodgers) 28 29 .491 18
Red Sox2 (Red Sox) 27 31 .466 19½
Pirates1 (Pirates) 27 32 .458 20
Indians (Indians) 22 34 .393 23½
Indians/Brewers (Indians/Brewers) 13 42 .236 32
Boca Chica North East
W L Pct. GB
Pirates2 (Pirates) 48 11 .814
Tigers2 (Tigers) 28 31 .475 20
Mariners (Mariners) 26 33 .441 22
Royals2 (Royals) 26 33 .441 22
Giants (Giants) 25 34 .424 23
Colorado (Rockies) 24 35 .407 24
Boca Chica North West
W L Pct. GB
Royals1 (Royals) 33 23 .589
Red Sox1 (Red Sox) 32 26 .552 2
Marlins (Marlins) 29 27 .518 4
Astros (Astros) 30 28 .517 4
Dodgers Bautista (Dodgers) 28 27 .509
Braves (Braves) 29 29 .500 5
Athletics (Athletics) 22 32 .407 10
Rays1 (Rays) 23 34 .404 10½
Boca Chica San Pedro de Macoris
W L Pct. GB
Diamondbacks2 (Diamondbacks) 37 22 .627
Cubs2 (Cubs) 34 24 .586
Phillies White (Phillies) 32 25 .561 4
Brewers (Brewers) 32 26 .552
Mets2 (Mets) 27 32 .458 10
Rangers2 (Rangers) 25 33 .431 11½
Cardinals Red (Cardinals) 24 35 .407 13
Tigers1 (Tigers) 22 36 .379 14½
Boca Chica South
W L Pct. GB
Rockies (Rockies) 36 17 .679
Phillies Red (Phillies) 35 17 .673 ½
Cardinals Blue (Cardinals) 34 17 .667 1
Mets1 (Mets) 27 25 .519
Yankees (Yankees) 24 28 .462 11½
Orioles2 (Orioles) 23 29 .442 12½
Twins (Twins) 20 33 .377 16
Angels (Angels) 19 32 .373 16
Nationals (Nationals) 16 36 .308 19½

___

Friday’s Games

Giants 14, Tigers2 1, 7 innings

Tigers2 4, Giants 1, 7 innings

Red Sox2 11, Dodgers Shoemaker 6

Rangers1 15, Indians/Brewers 3

Marlins 6, Dodgers Bautista 5, 10 innings

Diamondbacks2 5, Mets2 0

Twins 4, Orioles2 3

Orioles1 7, Padres 1

Phillies White at Cubs2, cancelled

Pirates2 4, Mariners 1

Brewers 5, Rangers2 0

Rays2 11, Pirates1 10, 10 innings

Red Sox1 18, Royals1 2

Rockies 1, Phillies Red 0

Royals2 5, Colorado 3

Cardinals Red 7, Tigers1 2

Yankees 6, Angels 5

Rays1 7, Astros 0

Reds 11, Blue Jays 7

Athletics 7, Braves 6, 10 innings

Cardinals Blue 6, Mets1 0

Cubs1 10, Indians 9

Diamondbacks1 13, White Sox 9

Saturday’s Games

Colorado at Royals2, 10 a.m.

Athletics at Braves, 10 a.m.

Brewers at Rangers2, 10 a.m.

Cardinals Red at Tigers1, 10 a.m.

Cubs2 at Phillies White, Game 1, 10 a.m.

Cubs2 at Phillies White, Game 2, TBD

Diamondbacks2 at Mets2, 10 a.m.

Dodgers Bautista at Marlins, 10 a.m.

Indians at Cubs1, 10 a.m.

Mariners at Pirates2, 10 a.m.

Nationals at Angels, 10 a.m.

Orioles1 at Padres, 10 a.m.

Phillies Red at Cardinals Blue, 10 a.m.

Pirates1 at Rays2, 10 a.m.

Rangers1 at Indians/Brewers, 10 a.m.

Rays1 at Astros, 10 a.m.

Red Sox2 at Dodgers Shoemaker, 10 a.m.

Reds at Blue Jays, 10 a.m.

Royals1 at Red Sox1, 10 a.m.

Tigers2 at Giants, 10 a.m.

Twins at Rockies, 10 a.m.

White Sox at Diamondbacks1, 10 a.m.

Yankees at Orioles2, 10 a.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

