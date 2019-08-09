Dominican Summer League

At A Glance All Times EDT Boca Chica Baseball City W L Pct. GB Reds (Reds) 40 19 .678 — White Sox (White Sox) 30 29 .508 10 Blue Jays (Blue Jays) 28 31 .475 12 Padres (Padres) 27 31 .466 12½ Orioles1 (Orioles) 27 32 .458 13 Diamondbacks1 (Diamondbacks) 24 34 .414 15½ Boca Chica North W L Pct. GB Rangers1 (Rangers) 47 12 .797 — Rays2 (Rays) 37 20 .649 9 Cubs1 (Cubs) 29 30 .492 18 Dodgers Shoemaker (Dodgers) 28 29 .491 18 Red Sox2 (Red Sox) 27 31 .466 19½ Pirates1 (Pirates) 27 32 .458 20 Indians (Indians) 22 34 .393 23½ Indians/Brewers (Indians/Brewers) 13 42 .236 32 Boca Chica North East W L Pct. GB Pirates2 (Pirates) 48 11 .814 — Tigers2 (Tigers) 28 31 .475 20 Mariners (Mariners) 26 33 .441 22 Royals2 (Royals) 26 33 .441 22 Giants (Giants) 25 34 .424 23 Colorado (Rockies) 24 35 .407 24 Boca Chica North West W L Pct. GB Royals1 (Royals) 33 23 .589 — Red Sox1 (Red Sox) 32 26 .552 2 Marlins (Marlins) 29 27 .518 4 Astros (Astros) 30 28 .517 4 Dodgers Bautista (Dodgers) 28 27 .509 4½ Braves (Braves) 29 29 .500 5 Athletics (Athletics) 22 32 .407 10 Rays1 (Rays) 23 34 .404 10½ Boca Chica San Pedro de Macoris W L Pct. GB Diamondbacks2 (Diamondbacks) 37 22 .627 — Cubs2 (Cubs) 34 24 .586 2½ Phillies White (Phillies) 32 25 .561 4 Brewers (Brewers) 32 26 .552 4½ Mets2 (Mets) 27 32 .458 10 Rangers2 (Rangers) 25 33 .431 11½ Cardinals Red (Cardinals) 24 35 .407 13 Tigers1 (Tigers) 22 36 .379 14½ Boca Chica South W L Pct. GB Rockies (Rockies) 36 17 .679 — Phillies Red (Phillies) 35 17 .673 ½ Cardinals Blue (Cardinals) 34 17 .667 1 Mets1 (Mets) 27 25 .519 8½ Yankees (Yankees) 24 28 .462 11½ Orioles2 (Orioles) 23 29 .442 12½ Twins (Twins) 20 33 .377 16 Angels (Angels) 19 32 .373 16 Nationals (Nationals) 16 36 .308 19½

___

Friday’s Games

Giants 14, Tigers2 1, 7 innings

Tigers2 4, Giants 1, 7 innings

Red Sox2 11, Dodgers Shoemaker 6

Advertisement

Rangers1 15, Indians/Brewers 3

Marlins 6, Dodgers Bautista 5, 10 innings

Diamondbacks2 5, Mets2 0

Twins 4, Orioles2 3

Orioles1 7, Padres 1

Phillies White at Cubs2, cancelled

Pirates2 4, Mariners 1

Brewers 5, Rangers2 0

Rays2 11, Pirates1 10, 10 innings

Red Sox1 18, Royals1 2

Rockies 1, Phillies Red 0

Royals2 5, Colorado 3

Cardinals Red 7, Tigers1 2

Yankees 6, Angels 5

Rays1 7, Astros 0

Reds 11, Blue Jays 7

Athletics 7, Braves 6, 10 innings

Cardinals Blue 6, Mets1 0

Cubs1 10, Indians 9

Diamondbacks1 13, White Sox 9

Saturday’s Games

Colorado at Royals2, 10 a.m.

Athletics at Braves, 10 a.m.

Brewers at Rangers2, 10 a.m.

Cardinals Red at Tigers1, 10 a.m.

Cubs2 at Phillies White, Game 1, 10 a.m.

Cubs2 at Phillies White, Game 2, TBD

Diamondbacks2 at Mets2, 10 a.m.

Dodgers Bautista at Marlins, 10 a.m.

Indians at Cubs1, 10 a.m.

Mariners at Pirates2, 10 a.m.

Nationals at Angels, 10 a.m.

Orioles1 at Padres, 10 a.m.

Phillies Red at Cardinals Blue, 10 a.m.

Pirates1 at Rays2, 10 a.m.

Rangers1 at Indians/Brewers, 10 a.m.

Rays1 at Astros, 10 a.m.

Red Sox2 at Dodgers Shoemaker, 10 a.m.

Reds at Blue Jays, 10 a.m.

Royals1 at Red Sox1, 10 a.m.

Tigers2 at Giants, 10 a.m.

Twins at Rockies, 10 a.m.

White Sox at Diamondbacks1, 10 a.m.

Yankees at Orioles2, 10 a.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.