Dominican Summer League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Boca Chica Baseball City
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Reds (Reds)
|40
|19
|.678
|—
|White Sox (White Sox)
|30
|29
|.508
|10
|Blue Jays (Blue Jays)
|28
|31
|.475
|12
|Padres (Padres)
|27
|31
|.466
|12½
|Orioles1 (Orioles)
|27
|32
|.458
|13
|Diamondbacks1 (Diamondbacks)
|24
|34
|.414
|15½
|Boca Chica North
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Rangers1 (Rangers)
|47
|12
|.797
|—
|Rays2 (Rays)
|37
|20
|.649
|9
|Cubs1 (Cubs)
|29
|30
|.492
|18
|Dodgers Shoemaker (Dodgers)
|28
|29
|.491
|18
|Red Sox2 (Red Sox)
|27
|31
|.466
|19½
|Pirates1 (Pirates)
|27
|32
|.458
|20
|Indians (Indians)
|22
|34
|.393
|23½
|Indians/Brewers (Indians/Brewers)
|13
|42
|.236
|32
|Boca Chica North East
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Pirates2 (Pirates)
|48
|11
|.814
|—
|Tigers2 (Tigers)
|28
|31
|.475
|20
|Mariners (Mariners)
|26
|33
|.441
|22
|Royals2 (Royals)
|26
|33
|.441
|22
|Giants (Giants)
|25
|34
|.424
|23
|Colorado (Rockies)
|24
|35
|.407
|24
|Boca Chica North West
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Royals1 (Royals)
|33
|23
|.589
|—
|Red Sox1 (Red Sox)
|32
|26
|.552
|2
|Marlins (Marlins)
|29
|27
|.518
|4
|Astros (Astros)
|30
|28
|.517
|4
|Dodgers Bautista (Dodgers)
|28
|27
|.509
|4½
|Braves (Braves)
|29
|29
|.500
|5
|Athletics (Athletics)
|22
|32
|.407
|10
|Rays1 (Rays)
|23
|34
|.404
|10½
|Boca Chica San Pedro de Macoris
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Diamondbacks2 (Diamondbacks)
|37
|22
|.627
|—
|Cubs2 (Cubs)
|34
|24
|.586
|2½
|Phillies White (Phillies)
|32
|25
|.561
|4
|Brewers (Brewers)
|32
|26
|.552
|4½
|Mets2 (Mets)
|27
|32
|.458
|10
|Rangers2 (Rangers)
|25
|33
|.431
|11½
|Cardinals Red (Cardinals)
|24
|35
|.407
|13
|Tigers1 (Tigers)
|22
|36
|.379
|14½
|Boca Chica South
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Rockies (Rockies)
|36
|17
|.679
|—
|Phillies Red (Phillies)
|35
|17
|.673
|½
|Cardinals Blue (Cardinals)
|34
|17
|.667
|1
|Mets1 (Mets)
|27
|25
|.519
|8½
|Yankees (Yankees)
|24
|28
|.462
|11½
|Orioles2 (Orioles)
|23
|29
|.442
|12½
|Twins (Twins)
|20
|33
|.377
|16
|Angels (Angels)
|19
|32
|.373
|16
|Nationals (Nationals)
|16
|36
|.308
|19½
___
Giants 14, Tigers2 1, 7 innings
Tigers2 4, Giants 1, 7 innings
Red Sox2 11, Dodgers Shoemaker 6
Rangers1 15, Indians/Brewers 3
Marlins 6, Dodgers Bautista 5, 10 innings
Diamondbacks2 5, Mets2 0
Twins 4, Orioles2 3
Orioles1 7, Padres 1
Phillies White at Cubs2, cancelled
Pirates2 4, Mariners 1
Brewers 5, Rangers2 0
Rays2 11, Pirates1 10, 10 innings
Red Sox1 18, Royals1 2
Rockies 1, Phillies Red 0
Royals2 5, Colorado 3
Cardinals Red 7, Tigers1 2
Yankees 6, Angels 5
Rays1 7, Astros 0
Reds 11, Blue Jays 7
Athletics 7, Braves 6, 10 innings
Cardinals Blue 6, Mets1 0
Cubs1 10, Indians 9
Diamondbacks1 13, White Sox 9
Colorado at Royals2, 10 a.m.
Athletics at Braves, 10 a.m.
Brewers at Rangers2, 10 a.m.
Cardinals Red at Tigers1, 10 a.m.
Cubs2 at Phillies White, Game 1, 10 a.m.
Cubs2 at Phillies White, Game 2, TBD
Diamondbacks2 at Mets2, 10 a.m.
Dodgers Bautista at Marlins, 10 a.m.
Indians at Cubs1, 10 a.m.
Mariners at Pirates2, 10 a.m.
Nationals at Angels, 10 a.m.
Orioles1 at Padres, 10 a.m.
Phillies Red at Cardinals Blue, 10 a.m.
Pirates1 at Rays2, 10 a.m.
Rangers1 at Indians/Brewers, 10 a.m.
Rays1 at Astros, 10 a.m.
Red Sox2 at Dodgers Shoemaker, 10 a.m.
Reds at Blue Jays, 10 a.m.
Royals1 at Red Sox1, 10 a.m.
Tigers2 at Giants, 10 a.m.
Twins at Rockies, 10 a.m.
White Sox at Diamondbacks1, 10 a.m.
Yankees at Orioles2, 10 a.m.
No games scheduled
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.