Dominican Summer League

|Boca Chica Baseball City
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Reds (Reds)
|41
|19
|.683
|—
|White Sox (White Sox)
|31
|29
|.517
|10
|Orioles1 (Orioles)
|28
|32
|.467
|13
|Blue Jays (Blue Jays)
|28
|32
|.467
|13
|Padres (Padres)
|27
|32
|.458
|13½
|Diamondbacks1 (Diamondbacks)
|24
|35
|.407
|16½
|Boca Chica North
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Rangers1 (Rangers)
|48
|12
|.800
|—
|Rays2 (Rays)
|37
|21
|.638
|10
|Dodgers Shoemaker (Dodgers)
|29
|29
|.500
|18
|Cubs1 (Cubs)
|29
|31
|.483
|19
|Pirates1 (Pirates)
|28
|32
|.467
|20
|Red Sox2 (Red Sox)
|27
|32
|.458
|20½
|Indians (Indians)
|23
|34
|.404
|23½
|Indians/Brewers (Indians/Brewers)
|13
|43
|.232
|33
|Boca Chica North East
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Pirates2 (Pirates)
|49
|11
|.817
|—
|Tigers2 (Tigers)
|28
|32
|.467
|21
|Giants (Giants)
|26
|34
|.433
|23
|Mariners (Mariners)
|26
|34
|.433
|23
|Royals2 (Royals)
|26
|34
|.433
|23
|Colorado (Rockies)
|25
|35
|.417
|24
|Boca Chica North West
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Royals1 (Royals)
|33
|24
|.579
|—
|Red Sox1 (Red Sox)
|33
|26
|.559
|1
|Astros (Astros)
|31
|28
|.525
|3
|Dodgers Bautista (Dodgers)
|29
|27
|.518
|3½
|Marlins (Marlins)
|29
|28
|.509
|4
|Braves (Braves)
|30
|29
|.508
|4
|Athletics (Athletics)
|22
|33
|.400
|10
|Rays1 (Rays)
|23
|35
|.397
|10½
|Boca Chica San Pedro de Macoris
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Diamondbacks2 (Diamondbacks)
|37
|23
|.617
|—
|Cubs2 (Cubs)
|35
|25
|.583
|2
|Phillies White (Phillies)
|33
|26
|.559
|3½
|Brewers (Brewers)
|32
|27
|.542
|4½
|Mets2 (Mets)
|28
|32
|.467
|9
|Rangers2 (Rangers)
|26
|33
|.441
|10½
|Cardinals Red (Cardinals)
|24
|36
|.400
|13
|Tigers1 (Tigers)
|23
|36
|.390
|13½
|Boca Chica South
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Rockies (Rockies)
|37
|17
|.685
|—
|Cardinals Blue (Cardinals)
|35
|17
|.673
|1
|Phillies Red (Phillies)
|35
|18
|.660
|1½
|Mets1 (Mets)
|27
|25
|.519
|9
|Yankees (Yankees)
|24
|29
|.453
|12½
|Orioles2 (Orioles)
|24
|29
|.453
|12½
|Twins (Twins)
|20
|34
|.370
|17
|Angels (Angels)
|19
|33
|.365
|17
|Nationals (Nationals)
|17
|36
|.321
|19½
Colorado 6, Royals2 4
Braves 2, Athletics 0
Rangers2 8, Brewers 4
Tigers1 7, Cardinals Red 6, 10 innings
Cubs2 4, Phillies White 3, 7 innings
Cubs2 3, Phillies White 2, 7 innings
Mets2 4, Diamondbacks2 3
Dodgers Bautista 5, Marlins 1
Indians 7, Cubs1 4
Pirates2 7, Mariners 6
Nationals 4, Angels 2, 10 innings
Orioles1 6, Padres 0
Cardinals Blue 8, Phillies Red 1
Pirates1 12, Rays2 6
Rangers1 15, Indians/Brewers 3
Astros 7, Rays1 2
Dodgers Shoemaker 8, Red Sox2 7
Reds 10, Blue Jays 8
Red Sox1 3, Royals1 1
Giants 10, Tigers2 3
Rockies 5, Twins 2
White Sox 5, Diamondbacks1 0
Orioles2 9, Yankees 4
No games scheduled
Angels at Mets1, Game 1, 10 a.m.
Angels at Mets1, Game 2, TBD
Tigers1 at Brewers, Game 1, 10 a.m.
Tigers1 at Brewers, Game 2, TBD
Athletics at Astros, 10:30 a.m.
Blue Jays at White Sox, 10:30 a.m.
Cardinals Blue at Twins, 10:30 a.m.
Colorado at Giants, 10:30 a.m.
Cubs2 at Rangers2, 10:30 a.m.
Diamondbacks2 at Cardinals Red, 10:30 a.m.
Dodgers Bautista at Royals1, 10:30 a.m.
Indians at Dodgers Shoemaker, 10:30 a.m.
Mariners at Tigers2, 10:30 a.m.
Marlins at Braves, 10:30 a.m.
Mets2 at Phillies White, 10:30 a.m.
Orioles2 at Rockies, 10:30 a.m.
Padres at Diamondbacks1, 10:30 a.m.
Pirates1 at Indians/Brewers, 10:30 a.m.
Rangers1 at Cubs1, 10:30 a.m.
Rays1 at Red Sox1, 10:30 a.m.
Red Sox2 at Rays2, 10:30 a.m.
Reds at Orioles1, 10:30 a.m.
Royals2 at Pirates2, 10:30 a.m.
Yankees at Nationals, 10:30 a.m.
