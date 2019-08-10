Dominican Summer League

At A Glance All Times EDT Boca Chica Baseball City W L Pct. GB Reds (Reds) 41 19 .683 — White Sox (White Sox) 31 29 .517 10 Orioles1 (Orioles) 28 32 .467 13 Blue Jays (Blue Jays) 28 32 .467 13 Padres (Padres) 27 32 .458 13½ Diamondbacks1 (Diamondbacks) 24 35 .407 16½ Boca Chica North W L Pct. GB Rangers1 (Rangers) 48 12 .800 — Rays2 (Rays) 37 21 .638 10 Dodgers Shoemaker (Dodgers) 29 29 .500 18 Cubs1 (Cubs) 29 31 .483 19 Pirates1 (Pirates) 28 32 .467 20 Red Sox2 (Red Sox) 27 32 .458 20½ Indians (Indians) 23 34 .404 23½ Indians/Brewers (Indians/Brewers) 13 43 .232 33 Boca Chica North East W L Pct. GB Pirates2 (Pirates) 49 11 .817 — Tigers2 (Tigers) 28 32 .467 21 Giants (Giants) 26 34 .433 23 Mariners (Mariners) 26 34 .433 23 Royals2 (Royals) 26 34 .433 23 Colorado (Rockies) 25 35 .417 24 Boca Chica North West W L Pct. GB Royals1 (Royals) 33 24 .579 — Red Sox1 (Red Sox) 33 26 .559 1 Astros (Astros) 31 28 .525 3 Dodgers Bautista (Dodgers) 29 27 .518 3½ Marlins (Marlins) 29 28 .509 4 Braves (Braves) 30 29 .508 4 Athletics (Athletics) 22 33 .400 10 Rays1 (Rays) 23 35 .397 10½ Boca Chica San Pedro de Macoris W L Pct. GB Diamondbacks2 (Diamondbacks) 37 23 .617 — Cubs2 (Cubs) 35 25 .583 2 Phillies White (Phillies) 33 26 .559 3½ Brewers (Brewers) 32 27 .542 4½ Mets2 (Mets) 28 32 .467 9 Rangers2 (Rangers) 26 33 .441 10½ Cardinals Red (Cardinals) 24 36 .400 13 Tigers1 (Tigers) 23 36 .390 13½ Boca Chica South W L Pct. GB Rockies (Rockies) 37 17 .685 — Cardinals Blue (Cardinals) 35 17 .673 1 Phillies Red (Phillies) 35 18 .660 1½ Mets1 (Mets) 27 25 .519 9 Yankees (Yankees) 24 29 .453 12½ Orioles2 (Orioles) 24 29 .453 12½ Twins (Twins) 20 34 .370 17 Angels (Angels) 19 33 .365 17 Nationals (Nationals) 17 36 .321 19½

Saturday’s Games

Colorado 6, Royals2 4

Braves 2, Athletics 0

Rangers2 8, Brewers 4

Tigers1 7, Cardinals Red 6, 10 innings

Cubs2 4, Phillies White 3, 7 innings

Cubs2 3, Phillies White 2, 7 innings

Mets2 4, Diamondbacks2 3

Dodgers Bautista 5, Marlins 1

Indians 7, Cubs1 4

Pirates2 7, Mariners 6

Nationals 4, Angels 2, 10 innings

Orioles1 6, Padres 0

Cardinals Blue 8, Phillies Red 1

Pirates1 12, Rays2 6

Rangers1 15, Indians/Brewers 3

Astros 7, Rays1 2

Dodgers Shoemaker 8, Red Sox2 7

Reds 10, Blue Jays 8

Red Sox1 3, Royals1 1

Giants 10, Tigers2 3

Rockies 5, Twins 2

White Sox 5, Diamondbacks1 0

Orioles2 9, Yankees 4

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

Angels at Mets1, Game 1, 10 a.m.

Angels at Mets1, Game 2, TBD

Tigers1 at Brewers, Game 1, 10 a.m.

Tigers1 at Brewers, Game 2, TBD

Athletics at Astros, 10:30 a.m.

Blue Jays at White Sox, 10:30 a.m.

Cardinals Blue at Twins, 10:30 a.m.

Colorado at Giants, 10:30 a.m.

Cubs2 at Rangers2, 10:30 a.m.

Diamondbacks2 at Cardinals Red, 10:30 a.m.

Dodgers Bautista at Royals1, 10:30 a.m.

Indians at Dodgers Shoemaker, 10:30 a.m.

Mariners at Tigers2, 10:30 a.m.

Marlins at Braves, 10:30 a.m.

Mets2 at Phillies White, 10:30 a.m.

Orioles2 at Rockies, 10:30 a.m.

Padres at Diamondbacks1, 10:30 a.m.

Pirates1 at Indians/Brewers, 10:30 a.m.

Rangers1 at Cubs1, 10:30 a.m.

Rays1 at Red Sox1, 10:30 a.m.

Red Sox2 at Rays2, 10:30 a.m.

Reds at Orioles1, 10:30 a.m.

Royals2 at Pirates2, 10:30 a.m.

Yankees at Nationals, 10:30 a.m.

