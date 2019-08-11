Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Dominican Summer League

August 11, 2019 6:38 pm
 
2 min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Boca Chica Baseball City
W L Pct. GB
Reds (Reds) 41 19 .683
White Sox (White Sox) 31 29 .517 10
Orioles1 (Orioles) 28 32 .467 13
Blue Jays (Blue Jays) 28 32 .467 13
Padres (Padres) 27 32 .458 13½
Diamondbacks1 (Diamondbacks) 24 35 .407 16½
Boca Chica North
W L Pct. GB
Rangers1 (Rangers) 48 12 .800
Rays2 (Rays) 37 21 .638 10
Dodgers Shoemaker (Dodgers) 29 29 .500 18
Cubs1 (Cubs) 29 31 .483 19
Pirates1 (Pirates) 28 32 .467 20
Red Sox2 (Red Sox) 27 32 .458 20½
Indians (Indians) 23 34 .404 23½
Indians/Brewers (Indians/Brewers) 13 43 .232 33
Boca Chica North East
W L Pct. GB
Pirates2 (Pirates) 49 11 .817
Tigers2 (Tigers) 28 32 .467 21
Giants (Giants) 26 34 .433 23
Mariners (Mariners) 26 34 .433 23
Royals2 (Royals) 26 34 .433 23
Colorado (Rockies) 25 35 .417 24
Boca Chica North West
W L Pct. GB
Royals1 (Royals) 33 24 .579
Red Sox1 (Red Sox) 33 26 .559 1
Astros (Astros) 31 28 .525 3
Dodgers Bautista (Dodgers) 29 27 .518
Marlins (Marlins) 29 28 .509 4
Braves (Braves) 30 29 .508 4
Athletics (Athletics) 22 33 .400 10
Rays1 (Rays) 23 35 .397 10½
Boca Chica San Pedro de Macoris
W L Pct. GB
Diamondbacks2 (Diamondbacks) 37 23 .617
Cubs2 (Cubs) 35 25 .583 2
Phillies White (Phillies) 33 26 .559
Brewers (Brewers) 32 27 .542
Mets2 (Mets) 28 32 .467 9
Rangers2 (Rangers) 26 33 .441 10½
Cardinals Red (Cardinals) 24 36 .400 13
Tigers1 (Tigers) 23 36 .390 13½
Boca Chica South
W L Pct. GB
Rockies (Rockies) 37 17 .685
Cardinals Blue (Cardinals) 35 17 .673 1
Phillies Red (Phillies) 35 18 .660
Mets1 (Mets) 27 25 .519 9
Yankees (Yankees) 24 29 .453 12½
Orioles2 (Orioles) 24 29 .453 12½
Twins (Twins) 20 34 .370 17
Angels (Angels) 19 33 .365 17
Nationals (Nationals) 17 36 .321 19½

___

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

Angels at Mets1, Game 1, 10 a.m.

Angels at Mets1, Game 2, TBD

Advertisement

Tigers1 at Brewers, Game 1, 10 a.m.

        Insight by Veritas: Learn how to make data work for agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Tigers1 at Brewers, Game 2, TBD

Athletics at Astros, 10:30 a.m.

Blue Jays at White Sox, 10:30 a.m.

Cardinals Blue at Twins, 10:30 a.m.

Colorado at Giants, 10:30 a.m.

Cubs2 at Rangers2, 10:30 a.m.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

Diamondbacks2 at Cardinals Red, 10:30 a.m.

Dodgers Bautista at Royals1, 10:30 a.m.

Indians at Dodgers Shoemaker, 10:30 a.m.

Mariners at Tigers2, 10:30 a.m.

Marlins at Braves, 10:30 a.m.

Mets2 at Phillies White, 10:30 a.m.

Orioles2 at Rockies, 10:30 a.m.

Padres at Diamondbacks1, 10:30 a.m.

Pirates1 at Indians/Brewers, 10:30 a.m.

Rangers1 at Cubs1, 10:30 a.m.

Rays1 at Red Sox1, 10:30 a.m.

Red Sox2 at Rays2, 10:30 a.m.

Reds at Orioles1, 10:30 a.m.

Royals2 at Pirates2, 10:30 a.m.

Yankees at Nationals, 10:30 a.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Diamondbacks1 at Padres, ppd.

Cardinals Red at Diamondbacks2, 10:30 a.m.

Angels at Phillies Red, 10:30 a.m.

Astros at Athletics, 10:30 a.m.

Braves at Marlins, 10:30 a.m.

Brewers at Tigers1, cancelled

Cubs1 at Rangers1, 10:30 a.m.

Diamondbacks1 at Padres, 10:30 a.m.

Dodgers Shoemaker at Indians, 10:30 a.m.

Giants at Colorado, 10:30 a.m.

Indians/Brewers at Pirates1, 10:30 a.m.

Mets1 at Yankees, 10:30 a.m.

Nationals at Orioles2, 10:30 a.m.

Orioles1 at Reds, 10:30 a.m.

Phillies White at Mets2, 10:30 a.m.

Pirates2 at Royals2, 10:30 a.m.

Rangers2 at Cubs2, 10:30 a.m.

Rays2 at Red Sox2, 10:30 a.m.

Red Sox1 at Rays1, 10:30 a.m.

Rockies at Cardinals Blue, 10:30 a.m.

Royals1 at Dodgers Bautista, 10:30 a.m.

Tigers2 at Mariners, 10:30 a.m.

White Sox at Blue Jays, 10:30 a.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|11 APCO 2019 - Association of...
8|11 Military Technician Hiring Conference -...
8|12 The GAO Green Book Training Seminar
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Friends and family greet National Guard members returning from Kosovo

Today in History

1941: FDR and Churchill map out Atlantic Charter