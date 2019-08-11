Dominican Summer League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Boca Chica Baseball City
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Reds (Reds)
|41
|19
|.683
|—
|White Sox (White Sox)
|31
|29
|.517
|10
|Orioles1 (Orioles)
|28
|32
|.467
|13
|Blue Jays (Blue Jays)
|28
|32
|.467
|13
|Padres (Padres)
|27
|32
|.458
|13½
|Diamondbacks1 (Diamondbacks)
|24
|35
|.407
|16½
|Boca Chica North
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Rangers1 (Rangers)
|48
|12
|.800
|—
|Rays2 (Rays)
|37
|21
|.638
|10
|Dodgers Shoemaker (Dodgers)
|29
|29
|.500
|18
|Cubs1 (Cubs)
|29
|31
|.483
|19
|Pirates1 (Pirates)
|28
|32
|.467
|20
|Red Sox2 (Red Sox)
|27
|32
|.458
|20½
|Indians (Indians)
|23
|34
|.404
|23½
|Indians/Brewers (Indians/Brewers)
|13
|43
|.232
|33
|Boca Chica North East
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Pirates2 (Pirates)
|49
|11
|.817
|—
|Tigers2 (Tigers)
|28
|32
|.467
|21
|Giants (Giants)
|26
|34
|.433
|23
|Mariners (Mariners)
|26
|34
|.433
|23
|Royals2 (Royals)
|26
|34
|.433
|23
|Colorado (Rockies)
|25
|35
|.417
|24
|Boca Chica North West
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Royals1 (Royals)
|33
|24
|.579
|—
|Red Sox1 (Red Sox)
|33
|26
|.559
|1
|Astros (Astros)
|31
|28
|.525
|3
|Dodgers Bautista (Dodgers)
|29
|27
|.518
|3½
|Marlins (Marlins)
|29
|28
|.509
|4
|Braves (Braves)
|30
|29
|.508
|4
|Athletics (Athletics)
|22
|33
|.400
|10
|Rays1 (Rays)
|23
|35
|.397
|10½
|Boca Chica San Pedro de Macoris
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Diamondbacks2 (Diamondbacks)
|37
|23
|.617
|—
|Cubs2 (Cubs)
|35
|25
|.583
|2
|Phillies White (Phillies)
|33
|26
|.559
|3½
|Brewers (Brewers)
|32
|27
|.542
|4½
|Mets2 (Mets)
|28
|32
|.467
|9
|Rangers2 (Rangers)
|26
|33
|.441
|10½
|Cardinals Red (Cardinals)
|24
|36
|.400
|13
|Tigers1 (Tigers)
|23
|36
|.390
|13½
|Boca Chica South
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Rockies (Rockies)
|37
|17
|.685
|—
|Cardinals Blue (Cardinals)
|35
|17
|.673
|1
|Phillies Red (Phillies)
|35
|18
|.660
|1½
|Mets1 (Mets)
|27
|25
|.519
|9
|Yankees (Yankees)
|24
|29
|.453
|12½
|Orioles2 (Orioles)
|24
|29
|.453
|12½
|Twins (Twins)
|20
|34
|.370
|17
|Angels (Angels)
|19
|33
|.365
|17
|Nationals (Nationals)
|17
|36
|.321
|19½
___
No games scheduled
Angels at Mets1, Game 1, 10 a.m.
Angels at Mets1, Game 2, TBD
Tigers1 at Brewers, Game 1, 10 a.m.
Tigers1 at Brewers, Game 2, TBD
Athletics at Astros, 10:30 a.m.
Blue Jays at White Sox, 10:30 a.m.
Cardinals Blue at Twins, 10:30 a.m.
Colorado at Giants, 10:30 a.m.
Cubs2 at Rangers2, 10:30 a.m.
Diamondbacks2 at Cardinals Red, 10:30 a.m.
Dodgers Bautista at Royals1, 10:30 a.m.
Indians at Dodgers Shoemaker, 10:30 a.m.
Mariners at Tigers2, 10:30 a.m.
Marlins at Braves, 10:30 a.m.
Mets2 at Phillies White, 10:30 a.m.
Orioles2 at Rockies, 10:30 a.m.
Padres at Diamondbacks1, 10:30 a.m.
Pirates1 at Indians/Brewers, 10:30 a.m.
Rangers1 at Cubs1, 10:30 a.m.
Rays1 at Red Sox1, 10:30 a.m.
Red Sox2 at Rays2, 10:30 a.m.
Reds at Orioles1, 10:30 a.m.
Royals2 at Pirates2, 10:30 a.m.
Yankees at Nationals, 10:30 a.m.
Diamondbacks1 at Padres, ppd.
Cardinals Red at Diamondbacks2, 10:30 a.m.
Angels at Phillies Red, 10:30 a.m.
Astros at Athletics, 10:30 a.m.
Braves at Marlins, 10:30 a.m.
Brewers at Tigers1, cancelled
Cubs1 at Rangers1, 10:30 a.m.
Diamondbacks1 at Padres, 10:30 a.m.
Dodgers Shoemaker at Indians, 10:30 a.m.
Giants at Colorado, 10:30 a.m.
Indians/Brewers at Pirates1, 10:30 a.m.
Mets1 at Yankees, 10:30 a.m.
Nationals at Orioles2, 10:30 a.m.
Orioles1 at Reds, 10:30 a.m.
Phillies White at Mets2, 10:30 a.m.
Pirates2 at Royals2, 10:30 a.m.
Rangers2 at Cubs2, 10:30 a.m.
Rays2 at Red Sox2, 10:30 a.m.
Red Sox1 at Rays1, 10:30 a.m.
Rockies at Cardinals Blue, 10:30 a.m.
Royals1 at Dodgers Bautista, 10:30 a.m.
Tigers2 at Mariners, 10:30 a.m.
White Sox at Blue Jays, 10:30 a.m.
