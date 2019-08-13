Listen Live Sports

Dominican Summer League

August 13, 2019 6:09 pm
 
All Times EDT
Boca Chica Baseball City
W L Pct. GB
Reds (Reds) 42 20 .677
White Sox (White Sox) 32 30 .516 10
Orioles1 (Orioles) 29 33 .468 13
Blue Jays (Blue Jays) 29 33 .468 13
Padres (Padres) 28 34 .452 14
Diamondbacks1 (Diamondbacks) 26 36 .419 16
Boca Chica North
W L Pct. GB
Rangers1 (Rangers) 50 12 .806
Rays2 (Rays) 38 22 .633 11
Dodgers Shoemaker (Dodgers) 31 29 .517 18
Pirates1 (Pirates) 29 33 .468 21
Cubs1 (Cubs) 29 33 .468 21
Red Sox2 (Red Sox) 28 33 .459 21½
Indians (Indians) 23 36 .390 25½
Indians/Brewers (Indians/Brewers) 14 44 .241 34
Boca Chica North East
W L Pct. GB
Pirates2 (Pirates) 50 12 .806
Tigers2 (Tigers) 29 33 .468 21
Colorado (Rockies) 27 35 .435 23
Mariners (Mariners) 27 35 .435 23
Royals2 (Royals) 27 35 .435 23
Giants (Giants) 26 36 .419 24
Boca Chica North West
W L Pct. GB
Royals1 (Royals) 34 25 .576
Red Sox1 (Red Sox) 34 27 .557 1
Astros (Astros) 32 29 .525 3
Dodgers Bautista (Dodgers) 30 28 .517
Braves (Braves) 31 30 .508 4
Marlins (Marlins) 30 29 .508 4
Athletics (Athletics) 23 34 .404 10
Rays1 (Rays) 24 36 .400 10½
Boca Chica San Pedro de Macoris
W L Pct. GB
Diamondbacks2 (Diamondbacks) 38 24 .613
Cubs2 (Cubs) 36 26 .581 2
Phillies White (Phillies) 35 26 .574
Brewers (Brewers) 34 27 .557
Mets2 (Mets) 28 34 .452 10
Rangers2 (Rangers) 27 34 .443 10½
Cardinals Red (Cardinals) 25 37 .403 13
Tigers1 (Tigers) 23 38 .377 14½
Boca Chica South
W L Pct. GB
Cardinals Blue (Cardinals) 37 17 .685
Rockies (Rockies) 38 18 .679
Phillies Red (Phillies) 36 18 .667 1
Mets1 (Mets) 28 27 .509
Yankees (Yankees) 26 29 .473 11½
Orioles2 (Orioles) 25 30 .455 12½
Angels (Angels) 20 35 .364 17½
Twins (Twins) 20 35 .364 17½
Nationals (Nationals) 17 38 .309 20½

Tuesday’s Games

Diamondbacks1 2, Padres 1

Diamondbacks2 6, Cardinals Red 2

Phillies Red 2, Angels 1

Athletics 4, Astros 2

Marlins 5, Braves 3

Brewers at Tigers1, cancelled

Rangers1 5, Cubs1 4

Diamondbacks1 10, Padres 6, 7 innings

Dodgers Shoemaker 17, Indians 7

Colorado 4, Giants 3

Pirates1 16, Indians/Brewers 3

Yankees 8, Mets1 6

Orioles2 7, Nationals 6, 10 innings

Orioles1 10, Reds 6

Phillies White 6, Mets2 5

Pirates2 4, Royals2 0

Cubs2 10, Rangers2 7

Red Sox2 4, Rays2 3

Rays1 4, Red Sox1 3

Cardinals Blue 8, Rockies 7, 10 innings

Royals1 4, Dodgers Bautista 1, 11 innings

Mariners 7, Tigers2 4

White Sox 9, Blue Jays 1

Wednesday’s Games

Indians/Brewers at Red Sox2, Game 1, 10 a.m.

Indians/Brewers at Red Sox2, Game 2, TBD

Braves at Astros, 10:30 a.m.

Brewers at Diamondbacks2, 10:30 a.m.

Cardinals Red at Phillies White, 10:30 a.m.

Cubs1 at Dodgers Shoemaker, 10:30 a.m.

Diamondbacks1 at Orioles1, 10:30 a.m.

Dodgers Bautista at Rays1, 10:30 a.m.

Mariners at Colorado, 10:30 a.m.

Marlins at Royals1, 10:30 a.m.

Mets2 at Cubs2, 10:30 a.m.

Nationals at Mets1, 10:30 a.m.

Orioles2 at Cardinals Blue, 10:30 a.m.

Padres at Blue Jays, 10:30 a.m.

Pirates2 at Tigers2, cancelled

Rangers1 at Pirates1, 10:30 a.m.

Rays2 at Indians, 10:30 a.m.

Red Sox1 at Athletics, 10:30 a.m.

Reds at White Sox, 10:30 a.m.

Royals2 at Giants, 10:30 a.m.

Tigers1 at Rangers2, Game 1, 10:30 a.m.

Tigers1 at Rangers2, cancelled

Twins at Angels, 10:30 a.m.

Yankees at Phillies Red, 10:30 a.m.

Thursday’s Games

Indians at Rays2, ppd.

Rangers2 at Tigers1, Game 1, 10 a.m.

Rangers2 at Tigers1, Game 2, TBD

Tigers2 at Pirates2, Game 1, 10 a.m.

Tigers2 at Pirates2, Game 2, TBD

Cubs2 at Mets2, 10:30 a.m.

Diamondbacks2 at Brewers, 10:30 a.m.

Dodgers Shoemaker at Cubs1, 10:30 a.m.

Giants at Royals2, 10:30 a.m.

Indians at Rays2, 10:30 a.m.

Mets1 at Orioles2, 10:30 a.m.

Nationals at Phillies Red, 10:30 a.m.

Orioles1 at Diamondbacks1, 10:30 a.m.

Phillies White at Cardinals Red, 10:30 a.m.

Pirates1 at Rangers1, 10:30 a.m.

Rays1 at Dodgers Bautista, 10:30 a.m.

Red Sox2 at Indians/Brewers, 10:30 a.m.

Royals1 at Marlins, 10:30 a.m.

White Sox at Reds, 10:30 a.m.

Yankees at Twins, 10:30 a.m.

Colorado at Mariners, 10:30 a.m.

Angels at Rockies, 10:30 a.m.

Astros at Braves, 10:30 a.m.

Athletics at Red Sox1, 10:30 a.m.

Blue Jays at Padres, 10:30 a.m.

