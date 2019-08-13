Dominican Summer League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Boca Chica Baseball City
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Reds (Reds)
|42
|20
|.677
|—
|White Sox (White Sox)
|32
|30
|.516
|10
|Orioles1 (Orioles)
|29
|33
|.468
|13
|Blue Jays (Blue Jays)
|29
|33
|.468
|13
|Padres (Padres)
|28
|34
|.452
|14
|Diamondbacks1 (Diamondbacks)
|26
|36
|.419
|16
|Boca Chica North
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Rangers1 (Rangers)
|50
|12
|.806
|—
|Rays2 (Rays)
|38
|22
|.633
|11
|Dodgers Shoemaker (Dodgers)
|31
|29
|.517
|18
|Pirates1 (Pirates)
|29
|33
|.468
|21
|Cubs1 (Cubs)
|29
|33
|.468
|21
|Red Sox2 (Red Sox)
|28
|33
|.459
|21½
|Indians (Indians)
|23
|36
|.390
|25½
|Indians/Brewers (Indians/Brewers)
|14
|44
|.241
|34
|Boca Chica North East
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Pirates2 (Pirates)
|50
|12
|.806
|—
|Tigers2 (Tigers)
|29
|33
|.468
|21
|Colorado (Rockies)
|27
|35
|.435
|23
|Mariners (Mariners)
|27
|35
|.435
|23
|Royals2 (Royals)
|27
|35
|.435
|23
|Giants (Giants)
|26
|36
|.419
|24
|Boca Chica North West
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Royals1 (Royals)
|34
|25
|.576
|—
|Red Sox1 (Red Sox)
|34
|27
|.557
|1
|Astros (Astros)
|32
|29
|.525
|3
|Dodgers Bautista (Dodgers)
|30
|28
|.517
|3½
|Braves (Braves)
|31
|30
|.508
|4
|Marlins (Marlins)
|30
|29
|.508
|4
|Athletics (Athletics)
|23
|34
|.404
|10
|Rays1 (Rays)
|24
|36
|.400
|10½
|Boca Chica San Pedro de Macoris
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Diamondbacks2 (Diamondbacks)
|38
|24
|.613
|—
|Cubs2 (Cubs)
|36
|26
|.581
|2
|Phillies White (Phillies)
|35
|26
|.574
|2½
|Brewers (Brewers)
|34
|27
|.557
|3½
|Mets2 (Mets)
|28
|34
|.452
|10
|Rangers2 (Rangers)
|27
|34
|.443
|10½
|Cardinals Red (Cardinals)
|25
|37
|.403
|13
|Tigers1 (Tigers)
|23
|38
|.377
|14½
|Boca Chica South
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Cardinals Blue (Cardinals)
|37
|17
|.685
|—
|Rockies (Rockies)
|38
|18
|.679
|—
|Phillies Red (Phillies)
|36
|18
|.667
|1
|Mets1 (Mets)
|28
|27
|.509
|9½
|Yankees (Yankees)
|26
|29
|.473
|11½
|Orioles2 (Orioles)
|25
|30
|.455
|12½
|Angels (Angels)
|20
|35
|.364
|17½
|Twins (Twins)
|20
|35
|.364
|17½
|Nationals (Nationals)
|17
|38
|.309
|20½
___
Diamondbacks1 2, Padres 1
Diamondbacks2 6, Cardinals Red 2
Phillies Red 2, Angels 1
Athletics 4, Astros 2
Marlins 5, Braves 3
Brewers at Tigers1, cancelled
Rangers1 5, Cubs1 4
Diamondbacks1 10, Padres 6, 7 innings
Dodgers Shoemaker 17, Indians 7
Colorado 4, Giants 3
Pirates1 16, Indians/Brewers 3
Yankees 8, Mets1 6
Orioles2 7, Nationals 6, 10 innings
Orioles1 10, Reds 6
Phillies White 6, Mets2 5
Pirates2 4, Royals2 0
Cubs2 10, Rangers2 7
Red Sox2 4, Rays2 3
Rays1 4, Red Sox1 3
Cardinals Blue 8, Rockies 7, 10 innings
Royals1 4, Dodgers Bautista 1, 11 innings
Mariners 7, Tigers2 4
White Sox 9, Blue Jays 1
Indians/Brewers at Red Sox2, Game 1, 10 a.m.
Indians/Brewers at Red Sox2, Game 2, TBD
Braves at Astros, 10:30 a.m.
Brewers at Diamondbacks2, 10:30 a.m.
Cardinals Red at Phillies White, 10:30 a.m.
Cubs1 at Dodgers Shoemaker, 10:30 a.m.
Diamondbacks1 at Orioles1, 10:30 a.m.
Dodgers Bautista at Rays1, 10:30 a.m.
Mariners at Colorado, 10:30 a.m.
Marlins at Royals1, 10:30 a.m.
Mets2 at Cubs2, 10:30 a.m.
Nationals at Mets1, 10:30 a.m.
Orioles2 at Cardinals Blue, 10:30 a.m.
Padres at Blue Jays, 10:30 a.m.
Pirates2 at Tigers2, cancelled
Rangers1 at Pirates1, 10:30 a.m.
Rays2 at Indians, 10:30 a.m.
Red Sox1 at Athletics, 10:30 a.m.
Reds at White Sox, 10:30 a.m.
Royals2 at Giants, 10:30 a.m.
Tigers1 at Rangers2, Game 1, 10:30 a.m.
Tigers1 at Rangers2, cancelled
Twins at Angels, 10:30 a.m.
Yankees at Phillies Red, 10:30 a.m.
Indians at Rays2, ppd.
Rangers2 at Tigers1, Game 1, 10 a.m.
Rangers2 at Tigers1, Game 2, TBD
Tigers2 at Pirates2, Game 1, 10 a.m.
Tigers2 at Pirates2, Game 2, TBD
Cubs2 at Mets2, 10:30 a.m.
Diamondbacks2 at Brewers, 10:30 a.m.
Dodgers Shoemaker at Cubs1, 10:30 a.m.
Giants at Royals2, 10:30 a.m.
Indians at Rays2, 10:30 a.m.
Mets1 at Orioles2, 10:30 a.m.
Nationals at Phillies Red, 10:30 a.m.
Orioles1 at Diamondbacks1, 10:30 a.m.
Phillies White at Cardinals Red, 10:30 a.m.
Pirates1 at Rangers1, 10:30 a.m.
Rays1 at Dodgers Bautista, 10:30 a.m.
Red Sox2 at Indians/Brewers, 10:30 a.m.
Royals1 at Marlins, 10:30 a.m.
White Sox at Reds, 10:30 a.m.
Yankees at Twins, 10:30 a.m.
Colorado at Mariners, 10:30 a.m.
Angels at Rockies, 10:30 a.m.
Astros at Braves, 10:30 a.m.
Athletics at Red Sox1, 10:30 a.m.
Blue Jays at Padres, 10:30 a.m.
