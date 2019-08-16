Dominican Summer League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Boca Chica Baseball City
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Reds (Reds)
|44
|21
|.677
|—
|White Sox (White Sox)
|33
|32
|.508
|11
|Orioles1 (Orioles)
|31
|34
|.477
|13
|Padres (Padres)
|30
|35
|.462
|14
|Blue Jays (Blue Jays)
|30
|35
|.462
|14
|Diamondbacks1 (Diamondbacks)
|27
|38
|.415
|17
|Boca Chica North
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Rangers1 (Rangers)
|53
|12
|.815
|—
|Rays2 (Rays)
|40
|24
|.625
|12½
|Dodgers Shoemaker (Dodgers)
|33
|30
|.524
|19
|Cubs1 (Cubs)
|31
|34
|.477
|22
|Red Sox2 (Red Sox)
|30
|35
|.462
|23
|Pirates1 (Pirates)
|29
|36
|.446
|24
|Indians (Indians)
|25
|39
|.391
|27½
|Indians/Brewers (Indians/Brewers)
|16
|47
|.254
|36
|Boca Chica North East
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Pirates2 (Pirates)
|51
|14
|.785
|—
|Tigers2 (Tigers)
|31
|34
|.477
|20
|Mariners (Mariners)
|30
|35
|.462
|21
|Giants (Giants)
|28
|37
|.431
|23
|Royals2 (Royals)
|28
|37
|.431
|23
|Colorado (Rockies)
|27
|38
|.415
|24
|Boca Chica North West
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Royals1 (Royals)
|36
|27
|.571
|—
|Red Sox1 (Red Sox)
|35
|29
|.547
|1½
|Dodgers Bautista (Dodgers)
|33
|29
|.532
|2½
|Astros (Astros)
|34
|30
|.531
|2½
|Braves (Braves)
|33
|32
|.508
|4
|Marlins (Marlins)
|32
|31
|.508
|4
|Athletics (Athletics)
|25
|36
|.410
|10
|Rays1 (Rays)
|25
|39
|.391
|11½
|Boca Chica San Pedro de Macoris
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Diamondbacks2 (Diamondbacks)
|40
|25
|.615
|—
|Phillies White (Phillies)
|38
|27
|.585
|2
|Cubs2 (Cubs)
|37
|28
|.569
|3
|Brewers (Brewers)
|34
|31
|.523
|6
|Mets2 (Mets)
|30
|35
|.462
|10
|Rangers2 (Rangers)
|29
|36
|.446
|11
|Cardinals Red (Cardinals)
|27
|38
|.415
|13
|Tigers1 (Tigers)
|25
|40
|.385
|15
|Boca Chica South
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Cardinals Blue (Cardinals)
|39
|17
|.696
|—
|Rockies (Rockies)
|39
|19
|.672
|1
|Phillies Red (Phillies)
|36
|21
|.632
|3½
|Mets1 (Mets)
|30
|28
|.517
|10
|Yankees (Yankees)
|28
|30
|.483
|12
|Orioles2 (Orioles)
|26
|31
|.456
|13½
|Angels (Angels)
|21
|37
|.362
|19
|Twins (Twins)
|21
|37
|.362
|19
|Nationals (Nationals)
|19
|39
|.328
|21
___
Athletics 6, Dodgers Bautista 5
Athletics at Dodgers Bautista, cancelled
Indians/Brewers 4, Indians 2
Phillies White 11, Brewers 9
Marlins 4, Rays1 3, 10 innings
Cardinals Blue 6, Angels 5
Dodgers Bautista 3, Athletics 2, 7 innings
Orioles1 6, Blue Jays 5
Cardinals Red 6, Cubs2 2
Cubs1 3, Pirates1 2
Tigers1 8, Diamondbacks2 5
Dodgers Shoemaker 6, Rays2 4
Indians 6, Indians/Brewers 1, 7 innings
Mariners 9, Royals2 3
Mets2 10, Rangers2 7
Mets1 9, Phillies Red 4
Phillies White 2, Brewers 1, 7 innings
Giants 8, Pirates2 4
Rangers1 9, Red Sox2 2
Rays1 4, Marlins 0, 7 innings
Astros 8, Red Sox1 4
Reds 8, Diamondbacks1 6
Yankees 3, Rockies 2, 10 innings
Braves 3, Royals1 2, 7 innings
Royals1 7, Braves 4, 7 innings
Tigers2 7, Colorado 5
Nationals 8, Twins 4
Padres 17, White Sox 4
Dodgers Bautista at Athletics, Game 1, 9 a.m.
Dodgers Bautista at Athletics, Game 2, TBD
Indians/Brewers at Indians, cancelled
Dodgers Shoemaker at Rays2, ppd.
Astros at Red Sox1, 10 a.m.
Braves at Royals1, 10 a.m.
Brewers at Phillies White, 10 a.m.
Colorado at Tigers2, 10 a.m.
Cubs2 at Cardinals Red, 10 a.m.
Diamondbacks1 at Reds, 10 a.m.
Giants at Pirates2, 10 a.m.
Indians/Brewers at Indians, 10 a.m.
Marlins at Rays1, 10 a.m.
Mets1 at Twins, 10 a.m.
Nationals at Rockies, 10 a.m.
Orioles1 at Blue Jays, 10 a.m.
Padres at White Sox, 10 a.m.
Phillies Red at Orioles2, 10 a.m.
Pirates1 at Cubs1, 10 a.m.
Rangers2 at Mets2, 10 a.m.
Rays2 at Dodgers Shoemaker, 10 a.m.
Red Sox2 at Rangers1, 10 a.m.
Royals2 at Mariners, 10 a.m.
Tigers1 at Diamondbacks2, 10 a.m.
Yankees at Cardinals Blue, 10 a.m.
No games scheduled
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.