Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Dominican Summer League

August 16, 2019 7:13 pm
 
2 min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Boca Chica Baseball City
W L Pct. GB
Reds (Reds) 44 21 .677
White Sox (White Sox) 33 32 .508 11
Orioles1 (Orioles) 31 34 .477 13
Padres (Padres) 30 35 .462 14
Blue Jays (Blue Jays) 30 35 .462 14
Diamondbacks1 (Diamondbacks) 27 38 .415 17
Boca Chica North
W L Pct. GB
Rangers1 (Rangers) 53 12 .815
Rays2 (Rays) 40 24 .625 12½
Dodgers Shoemaker (Dodgers) 33 30 .524 19
Cubs1 (Cubs) 31 34 .477 22
Red Sox2 (Red Sox) 30 35 .462 23
Pirates1 (Pirates) 29 36 .446 24
Indians (Indians) 25 39 .391 27½
Indians/Brewers (Indians/Brewers) 16 47 .254 36
Boca Chica North East
W L Pct. GB
Pirates2 (Pirates) 51 14 .785
Tigers2 (Tigers) 31 34 .477 20
Mariners (Mariners) 30 35 .462 21
Giants (Giants) 28 37 .431 23
Royals2 (Royals) 28 37 .431 23
Colorado (Rockies) 27 38 .415 24
Boca Chica North West
W L Pct. GB
Royals1 (Royals) 36 27 .571
Red Sox1 (Red Sox) 35 29 .547
Dodgers Bautista (Dodgers) 33 29 .532
Astros (Astros) 34 30 .531
Braves (Braves) 33 32 .508 4
Marlins (Marlins) 32 31 .508 4
Athletics (Athletics) 25 36 .410 10
Rays1 (Rays) 25 39 .391 11½
Boca Chica San Pedro de Macoris
W L Pct. GB
Diamondbacks2 (Diamondbacks) 40 25 .615
Phillies White (Phillies) 38 27 .585 2
Cubs2 (Cubs) 37 28 .569 3
Brewers (Brewers) 34 31 .523 6
Mets2 (Mets) 30 35 .462 10
Rangers2 (Rangers) 29 36 .446 11
Cardinals Red (Cardinals) 27 38 .415 13
Tigers1 (Tigers) 25 40 .385 15
Boca Chica South
W L Pct. GB
Cardinals Blue (Cardinals) 39 17 .696
Rockies (Rockies) 39 19 .672 1
Phillies Red (Phillies) 36 21 .632
Mets1 (Mets) 30 28 .517 10
Yankees (Yankees) 28 30 .483 12
Orioles2 (Orioles) 26 31 .456 13½
Angels (Angels) 21 37 .362 19
Twins (Twins) 21 37 .362 19
Nationals (Nationals) 19 39 .328 21

___

Friday’s Games

Athletics 6, Dodgers Bautista 5

Athletics at Dodgers Bautista, cancelled

Indians/Brewers 4, Indians 2

Advertisement

Phillies White 11, Brewers 9

        Insight by Trezza Media Group: Learn how ONC, HHS and VA are addressing healthcare IT in this free webinar.

Marlins 4, Rays1 3, 10 innings

Cardinals Blue 6, Angels 5

Dodgers Bautista 3, Athletics 2, 7 innings

Orioles1 6, Blue Jays 5

Cardinals Red 6, Cubs2 2

Cubs1 3, Pirates1 2

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

Tigers1 8, Diamondbacks2 5

Dodgers Shoemaker 6, Rays2 4

Indians 6, Indians/Brewers 1, 7 innings

Mariners 9, Royals2 3

Mets2 10, Rangers2 7

Mets1 9, Phillies Red 4

Phillies White 2, Brewers 1, 7 innings

Giants 8, Pirates2 4

Rangers1 9, Red Sox2 2

Rays1 4, Marlins 0, 7 innings

Astros 8, Red Sox1 4

Reds 8, Diamondbacks1 6

Yankees 3, Rockies 2, 10 innings

Braves 3, Royals1 2, 7 innings

Royals1 7, Braves 4, 7 innings

Tigers2 7, Colorado 5

Nationals 8, Twins 4

Padres 17, White Sox 4

Saturday’s Games

Dodgers Bautista at Athletics, Game 1, 9 a.m.

Dodgers Bautista at Athletics, Game 2, TBD

Indians/Brewers at Indians, cancelled

Dodgers Shoemaker at Rays2, ppd.

Astros at Red Sox1, 10 a.m.

Braves at Royals1, 10 a.m.

Brewers at Phillies White, 10 a.m.

Colorado at Tigers2, 10 a.m.

Cubs2 at Cardinals Red, 10 a.m.

Diamondbacks1 at Reds, 10 a.m.

Giants at Pirates2, 10 a.m.

Indians/Brewers at Indians, 10 a.m.

Marlins at Rays1, 10 a.m.

Mets1 at Twins, 10 a.m.

Nationals at Rockies, 10 a.m.

Orioles1 at Blue Jays, 10 a.m.

Padres at White Sox, 10 a.m.

Phillies Red at Orioles2, 10 a.m.

Pirates1 at Cubs1, 10 a.m.

Rangers2 at Mets2, 10 a.m.

Rays2 at Dodgers Shoemaker, 10 a.m.

Red Sox2 at Rangers1, 10 a.m.

Royals2 at Mariners, 10 a.m.

Tigers1 at Diamondbacks2, 10 a.m.

Yankees at Cardinals Blue, 10 a.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 930gov 2019 - Where IT Comes Together
8|20 Cloud Connect 2019
8|20 Federal Marketing Program @930gov
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force airman dodges military dog through smoke grenade during training

Today in History

1916: Migratory Bird Treaty signed between Canada and US