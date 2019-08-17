Listen Live Sports

...

Dominican Summer League

August 17, 2019 7:12 pm
 
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Boca Chica Baseball City
W L Pct. GB
Reds (Reds) 45 21 .682
White Sox (White Sox) 34 32 .515 11
Orioles1 (Orioles) 31 35 .470 14
Blue Jays (Blue Jays) 31 35 .470 14
Padres (Padres) 30 36 .455 15
Diamondbacks1 (Diamondbacks) 27 39 .409 18
Boca Chica North
W L Pct. GB
Rangers1 (Rangers) 54 12 .818
Rays2 (Rays) 41 24 .631 12½
Dodgers Shoemaker (Dodgers) 33 31 .516 20
Cubs1 (Cubs) 31 35 .470 23
Pirates1 (Pirates) 30 36 .455 24
Red Sox2 (Red Sox) 30 36 .455 24
Indians (Indians) 25 39 .391 28
Indians/Brewers (Indians/Brewers) 16 47 .254 36½
Boca Chica North East
W L Pct. GB
Pirates2 (Pirates) 51 15 .773
Tigers2 (Tigers) 32 34 .485 19
Mariners (Mariners) 31 35 .470 20
Giants (Giants) 29 37 .439 22
Royals2 (Royals) 28 38 .424 23
Colorado (Rockies) 27 39 .409 24
Boca Chica North West
W L Pct. GB
Royals1 (Royals) 36 28 .563
Astros (Astros) 35 30 .538
Red Sox1 (Red Sox) 35 30 .538
Dodgers Bautista (Dodgers) 34 30 .531 2
Braves (Braves) 34 32 .515 3
Marlins (Marlins) 32 32 .500 4
Athletics (Athletics) 26 37 .413
Rays1 (Rays) 26 39 .400 10½
Boca Chica San Pedro de Macoris
W L Pct. GB
Diamondbacks2 (Diamondbacks) 40 25 .615
Phillies White (Phillies) 39 27 .591
Cubs2 (Cubs) 37 29 .561
Brewers (Brewers) 34 32 .515
Mets2 (Mets) 31 35 .470
Rangers2 (Rangers) 29 37 .439 11½
Cardinals Red (Cardinals) 28 38 .424 12½
Tigers1 (Tigers) 25 40 .385 15
Boca Chica South
W L Pct. GB
Cardinals Blue (Cardinals) 39 18 .684
Rockies (Rockies) 40 19 .678
Phillies Red (Phillies) 36 21 .632 3
Mets1 (Mets) 31 28 .525 9
Yankees (Yankees) 29 30 .492 11
Orioles2 (Orioles) 26 31 .456 13
Angels (Angels) 21 37 .362 18½
Twins (Twins) 21 38 .356 19
Nationals (Nationals) 19 40 .322 21

___

Saturday’s Games

Dodgers Bautista 6, Athletics 1, 7 innings

Athletics 3, Dodgers Bautista 2, 7 innings

Indians/Brewers at Indians, cancelled

Rays2 2, Dodgers Shoemaker 0, 6 innings

Astros 6, Red Sox1 5

Braves 6, Royals1 1

Phillies White 6, Brewers 4

Tigers2 10, Colorado 5

Cardinals Red 7, Cubs2 6

Reds 10, Diamondbacks1 1

Giants 5, Pirates2 3

Indians/Brewers at Indians, ppd.

Rays1 4, Marlins 1

Mets1 4, Twins 0, 10 innings

Rockies 7, Nationals 3

Blue Jays 9, Orioles1 2

White Sox 9, Padres 3, 7 innings

Phillies Red at Orioles2, ppd.

Pirates1 5, Cubs1 3

Mets2 3, Rangers2 2, 10 innings

Rays2 at Dodgers Shoemaker, ppd.

Rangers1 6, Red Sox2 1

Mariners 8, Royals2 3

Tigers1 at Diamondbacks2, ppd.

Yankees 8, Cardinals Blue 6

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

Indians/Brewers at Dodgers Shoemaker, Game 1, 10 a.m.

Indians/Brewers at Dodgers Shoemaker, Game 2, TBD

Marlins at Athletics, Game 1, 10 a.m.

Marlins at Athletics, Game 2, TBD

Royals1 at Rays1, Game 1, 10 a.m.

Royals1 at Rays1, Game 2, TBD

Blue Jays at Diamondbacks1, 10:30 a.m.

Braves at Red Sox1, 10:30 a.m.

Cardinals Blue at Nationals, 10:30 a.m.

Cubs2 at Brewers, 10:30 a.m.

Diamondbacks2 at Rangers2, 10:30 a.m.

Dodgers Bautista at Astros, 10:30 a.m.

Giants at Mariners, 10:30 a.m.

Mets2 at Cardinals Red, 10:30 a.m.

Orioles2 at Angels, 10:30 a.m.

Phillies White at Tigers1, 10:30 a.m.

Pirates2 at Colorado, 10:30 a.m.

Rangers1 at Indians, 10:30 a.m.

Rays2 at Cubs1, 10:30 a.m.

Red Sox2 at Pirates1, 10:30 a.m.

Reds at Padres, 10:30 a.m.

Rockies at Mets1, 10:30 a.m.

Tigers2 at Royals2, 10:30 a.m.

Twins at Phillies Red, 10:30 a.m.

White Sox at Orioles1, 10:30 a.m.

