Dominican Summer League

|Boca Chica Baseball City
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Reds (Reds)
|45
|21
|.682
|—
|White Sox (White Sox)
|34
|32
|.515
|11
|Orioles1 (Orioles)
|31
|35
|.470
|14
|Blue Jays (Blue Jays)
|31
|35
|.470
|14
|Padres (Padres)
|30
|36
|.455
|15
|Diamondbacks1 (Diamondbacks)
|27
|39
|.409
|18
|Boca Chica North
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Rangers1 (Rangers)
|54
|12
|.818
|—
|Rays2 (Rays)
|41
|24
|.631
|12½
|Dodgers Shoemaker (Dodgers)
|33
|31
|.516
|20
|Cubs1 (Cubs)
|31
|35
|.470
|23
|Pirates1 (Pirates)
|30
|36
|.455
|24
|Red Sox2 (Red Sox)
|30
|36
|.455
|24
|Indians (Indians)
|25
|39
|.391
|28
|Indians/Brewers (Indians/Brewers)
|16
|47
|.254
|36½
|Boca Chica North East
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Pirates2 (Pirates)
|51
|15
|.773
|—
|Tigers2 (Tigers)
|32
|34
|.485
|19
|Mariners (Mariners)
|31
|35
|.470
|20
|Giants (Giants)
|29
|37
|.439
|22
|Royals2 (Royals)
|28
|38
|.424
|23
|Colorado (Rockies)
|27
|39
|.409
|24
|Boca Chica North West
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Royals1 (Royals)
|36
|28
|.563
|—
|Astros (Astros)
|35
|30
|.538
|1½
|Red Sox1 (Red Sox)
|35
|30
|.538
|1½
|Dodgers Bautista (Dodgers)
|34
|30
|.531
|2
|Braves (Braves)
|34
|32
|.515
|3
|Marlins (Marlins)
|32
|32
|.500
|4
|Athletics (Athletics)
|26
|37
|.413
|9½
|Rays1 (Rays)
|26
|39
|.400
|10½
|Boca Chica San Pedro de Macoris
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Diamondbacks2 (Diamondbacks)
|40
|25
|.615
|—
|Phillies White (Phillies)
|39
|27
|.591
|1½
|Cubs2 (Cubs)
|37
|29
|.561
|3½
|Brewers (Brewers)
|34
|32
|.515
|6½
|Mets2 (Mets)
|31
|35
|.470
|9½
|Rangers2 (Rangers)
|29
|37
|.439
|11½
|Cardinals Red (Cardinals)
|28
|38
|.424
|12½
|Tigers1 (Tigers)
|25
|40
|.385
|15
|Boca Chica South
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Cardinals Blue (Cardinals)
|39
|18
|.684
|—
|Rockies (Rockies)
|40
|19
|.678
|—
|Phillies Red (Phillies)
|36
|21
|.632
|3
|Mets1 (Mets)
|31
|28
|.525
|9
|Yankees (Yankees)
|29
|30
|.492
|11
|Orioles2 (Orioles)
|26
|31
|.456
|13
|Angels (Angels)
|21
|37
|.362
|18½
|Twins (Twins)
|21
|38
|.356
|19
|Nationals (Nationals)
|19
|40
|.322
|21
Dodgers Bautista 6, Athletics 1, 7 innings
Athletics 3, Dodgers Bautista 2, 7 innings
Indians/Brewers at Indians, cancelled
Rays2 2, Dodgers Shoemaker 0, 6 innings
Astros 6, Red Sox1 5
Braves 6, Royals1 1
Phillies White 6, Brewers 4
Tigers2 10, Colorado 5
Cardinals Red 7, Cubs2 6
Reds 10, Diamondbacks1 1
Giants 5, Pirates2 3
Indians/Brewers at Indians, ppd.
Rays1 4, Marlins 1
Mets1 4, Twins 0, 10 innings
Rockies 7, Nationals 3
Blue Jays 9, Orioles1 2
White Sox 9, Padres 3, 7 innings
Phillies Red at Orioles2, ppd.
Pirates1 5, Cubs1 3
Mets2 3, Rangers2 2, 10 innings
Rays2 at Dodgers Shoemaker, ppd.
Rangers1 6, Red Sox2 1
Mariners 8, Royals2 3
Tigers1 at Diamondbacks2, ppd.
Yankees 8, Cardinals Blue 6
No games scheduled
Indians/Brewers at Dodgers Shoemaker, Game 1, 10 a.m.
Indians/Brewers at Dodgers Shoemaker, Game 2, TBD
Marlins at Athletics, Game 1, 10 a.m.
Marlins at Athletics, Game 2, TBD
Royals1 at Rays1, Game 1, 10 a.m.
Royals1 at Rays1, Game 2, TBD
Blue Jays at Diamondbacks1, 10:30 a.m.
Braves at Red Sox1, 10:30 a.m.
Cardinals Blue at Nationals, 10:30 a.m.
Cubs2 at Brewers, 10:30 a.m.
Diamondbacks2 at Rangers2, 10:30 a.m.
Dodgers Bautista at Astros, 10:30 a.m.
Giants at Mariners, 10:30 a.m.
Mets2 at Cardinals Red, 10:30 a.m.
Orioles2 at Angels, 10:30 a.m.
Phillies White at Tigers1, 10:30 a.m.
Pirates2 at Colorado, 10:30 a.m.
Rangers1 at Indians, 10:30 a.m.
Rays2 at Cubs1, 10:30 a.m.
Red Sox2 at Pirates1, 10:30 a.m.
Reds at Padres, 10:30 a.m.
Rockies at Mets1, 10:30 a.m.
Tigers2 at Royals2, 10:30 a.m.
Twins at Phillies Red, 10:30 a.m.
White Sox at Orioles1, 10:30 a.m.
