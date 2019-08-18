Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Dominican Summer League

August 18, 2019 5:45 pm
 
2 min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Boca Chica Baseball City
W L Pct. GB
Reds (Reds) 45 21 .682
White Sox (White Sox) 34 32 .515 11
Orioles1 (Orioles) 31 35 .470 14
Blue Jays (Blue Jays) 31 35 .470 14
Padres (Padres) 30 36 .455 15
Diamondbacks1 (Diamondbacks) 27 39 .409 18
Boca Chica North
W L Pct. GB
Rangers1 (Rangers) 54 12 .818
Rays2 (Rays) 41 24 .631 12½
Dodgers Shoemaker (Dodgers) 33 31 .516 20
Cubs1 (Cubs) 31 35 .470 23
Pirates1 (Pirates) 30 36 .455 24
Red Sox2 (Red Sox) 30 36 .455 24
Indians (Indians) 25 39 .391 28
Indians/Brewers (Indians/Brewers) 16 47 .254 36½
Boca Chica North East
W L Pct. GB
Pirates2 (Pirates) 51 15 .773
Tigers2 (Tigers) 32 34 .485 19
Mariners (Mariners) 31 35 .470 20
Giants (Giants) 29 37 .439 22
Royals2 (Royals) 28 38 .424 23
Colorado (Rockies) 27 39 .409 24
Boca Chica North West
W L Pct. GB
Royals1 (Royals) 36 28 .563
Astros (Astros) 35 30 .538
Red Sox1 (Red Sox) 35 30 .538
Dodgers Bautista (Dodgers) 34 30 .531 2
Braves (Braves) 34 32 .515 3
Marlins (Marlins) 32 32 .500 4
Athletics (Athletics) 26 37 .413
Rays1 (Rays) 26 39 .400 10½
Boca Chica San Pedro de Macoris
W L Pct. GB
Diamondbacks2 (Diamondbacks) 40 25 .615
Phillies White (Phillies) 39 27 .591
Cubs2 (Cubs) 37 29 .561
Brewers (Brewers) 34 32 .515
Mets2 (Mets) 31 35 .470
Rangers2 (Rangers) 29 37 .439 11½
Cardinals Red (Cardinals) 28 38 .424 12½
Tigers1 (Tigers) 25 40 .385 15
Boca Chica South
W L Pct. GB
Cardinals Blue (Cardinals) 39 18 .684
Rockies (Rockies) 40 19 .678
Phillies Red (Phillies) 36 21 .632 3
Mets1 (Mets) 31 28 .525 9
Yankees (Yankees) 29 30 .492 11
Orioles2 (Orioles) 26 31 .456 13
Angels (Angels) 21 37 .362 18½
Twins (Twins) 21 38 .356 19
Nationals (Nationals) 19 40 .322 21

___

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

Indians/Brewers at Dodgers Shoemaker, Game 1, 10 a.m.

Indians/Brewers at Dodgers Shoemaker, Game 2, TBD

Advertisement

Marlins at Athletics, Game 1, 10 a.m.

        Insight by CenturyLink: Learn how GSA, SBA and USCIS are managing IT complexities to deliver a better customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Marlins at Athletics, Game 2, TBD

Royals1 at Rays1, Game 1, 10 a.m.

Royals1 at Rays1, Game 2, TBD

Blue Jays at Diamondbacks1, 10:30 a.m.

Braves at Red Sox1, 10:30 a.m.

Cardinals Blue at Nationals, 10:30 a.m.

        Get your daily dose of the Federal Report with Mike Causey delivered to your inbox. Subscribe now.

Cubs2 at Brewers, 10:30 a.m.

Diamondbacks2 at Rangers2, 10:30 a.m.

Dodgers Bautista at Astros, 10:30 a.m.

Giants at Mariners, 10:30 a.m.

Mets2 at Cardinals Red, 10:30 a.m.

Orioles2 at Angels, 10:30 a.m.

Phillies White at Tigers1, 10:30 a.m.

Pirates2 at Colorado, 10:30 a.m.

Rangers1 at Indians, 10:30 a.m.

Rays2 at Cubs1, 10:30 a.m.

Red Sox2 at Pirates1, 10:30 a.m.

Reds at Padres, 10:30 a.m.

Rockies at Mets1, 10:30 a.m.

Tigers2 at Royals2, 10:30 a.m.

Twins at Phillies Red, 10:30 a.m.

White Sox at Orioles1, 10:30 a.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Astros at Dodgers Bautista, 10:30 a.m.

Athletics at Marlins, 10:30 a.m.

Brewers at Cubs2, 10:30 a.m.

Cardinals Red at Mets2, 10:30 a.m.

Colorado at Pirates2, 10:30 a.m.

Cubs1 at Rays2, 10:30 a.m.

Diamondbacks1 at Blue Jays, 10:30 a.m.

Dodgers Shoemaker at Indians/Brewers, 10:30 a.m.

Indians at Rangers1, 10:30 a.m.

Mariners at Giants, 10:30 a.m.

Mets1 at Cardinals Blue, 10:30 a.m.

Orioles1 at White Sox, 10:30 a.m.

Padres at Reds, 10:30 a.m.

Phillies Red at Rockies, 10:30 a.m.

Pirates1 at Red Sox2, 10:30 a.m.

Rangers2 at Diamondbacks2, 10:30 a.m.

Rays1 at Royals1, 10:30 a.m.

Red Sox1 at Braves, 10:30 a.m.

Royals2 at Tigers2, 10:30 a.m.

Tigers1 at Phillies White, 10:30 a.m.

Twins at Orioles2, 10:30 a.m.

Yankees at Angels, 10:30 a.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 930gov 2019 - Where IT Comes Together
8|20 Cloud Connect 2019
8|20 Federal Marketing Program @930gov
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Guardsman sharpens survival skills

Today in History

1974: US ambassador shot during protest in Cyprus