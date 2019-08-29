Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Dominican Summer League

August 29, 2019 12:10 am
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Boca Chica Baseball City
W L Pct. GB
Reds (Reds) 48 25 .658
White Sox (White Sox) 36 34 .514 10½
Blue Jays (Blue Jays) 35 35 .500 11½
Orioles1 (Orioles) 34 36 .486 12½
Padres (Padres) 30 41 .423 17
Diamondbacks1 (Diamondbacks) 29 41 .414 17½
Boca Chica North
W L Pct. GB
Rangers1 (Rangers) 55 15 .786
Rays2 (Rays) 46 24 .657 9
Dodgers Shoemaker (Dodgers) 35 34 .507 19½
Pirates1 (Pirates) 34 36 .486 21
Cubs1 (Cubs) 34 37 .479 21½
Red Sox2 (Red Sox) 31 39 .443 24
Indians (Indians) 26 41 .388 27½
Indians/Brewers (Indians/Brewers) 17 52 .246 37½
Boca Chica North East
W L Pct. GB
Pirates2 (Pirates) 56 16 .778
Mariners (Mariners) 35 37 .486 21
Tigers2 (Tigers) 34 38 .472 22
Giants (Giants) 31 41 .431 25
Royals2 (Royals) 30 41 .423 25½
Colorado (Rockies) 29 42 .408 26½
Boca Chica North West
W L Pct. GB
Royals1 (Royals) 43 29 .597
Astros (Astros) 38 31 .551
Dodgers Bautista (Dodgers) 37 32 .536
Red Sox1 (Red Sox) 38 33 .535
Braves (Braves) 36 34 .514 6
Marlins (Marlins) 34 36 .486 8
Athletics (Athletics) 29 41 .414 13
Rays1 (Rays) 27 44 .380 15½
Boca Chica San Pedro de Macoris
W L Pct. GB
Diamondbacks2 (Diamondbacks) 45 27 .625
Phillies White (Phillies) 41 30 .577
Cubs2 (Cubs) 40 31 .563
Brewers (Brewers) 36 36 .500 9
Mets2 (Mets) 33 38 .465 11½
Cardinals Red (Cardinals) 32 39 .451 12½
Rangers2 (Rangers) 30 41 .423 14½
Tigers1 (Tigers) 28 43 .394 16½
Boca Chica South
W L Pct. GB
Rockies (Rockies) 43 23 .652
Cardinals Blue (Cardinals) 41 23 .641 1
Phillies Red (Phillies) 38 25 .603
Mets1 (Mets) 34 30 .531 8
Yankees (Yankees) 33 31 .516 9
Orioles2 (Orioles) 28 34 .452 13
Twins (Twins) 24 40 .375 18
Angels (Angels) 23 40 .365 18½
Nationals (Nationals) 22 42 .344 20

___

Wednesday’s Games

Royals1 at Rockies, cancelled

TBD at TBD, cancelled

Thursday’s Games

Diamondbacks2 at Reds, ppd.

Advertisement

Royals1 at Rangers1, 10:30 a.m.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

TBD at TBD, 10:30 a.m.

Friday’s Games

Rangers1 at Royals1, 10:30 a.m.

TBD at TBD, 10:30 a.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|26 iFest 2019
8|28 Azure Gov Meetup: Mastering cloud...
8|29 GSA, NTSB, FAA, HUD, Dept. of Energy...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Armies revitalizing coral reef to combat climate change

Today in History

1958: Air Force Academy opens in Colorado Springs