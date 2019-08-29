Dominican Summer League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Boca Chica Baseball City
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Reds (Reds)
|48
|25
|.658
|—
|White Sox (White Sox)
|36
|34
|.514
|10½
|Blue Jays (Blue Jays)
|35
|35
|.500
|11½
|Orioles1 (Orioles)
|34
|36
|.486
|12½
|Padres (Padres)
|30
|41
|.423
|17
|Diamondbacks1 (Diamondbacks)
|29
|41
|.414
|17½
|Boca Chica North
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Rangers1 (Rangers)
|55
|15
|.786
|—
|Rays2 (Rays)
|46
|24
|.657
|9
|Dodgers Shoemaker (Dodgers)
|35
|34
|.507
|19½
|Pirates1 (Pirates)
|34
|36
|.486
|21
|Cubs1 (Cubs)
|34
|37
|.479
|21½
|Red Sox2 (Red Sox)
|31
|39
|.443
|24
|Indians (Indians)
|26
|41
|.388
|27½
|Indians/Brewers (Indians/Brewers)
|17
|52
|.246
|37½
|Boca Chica North East
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Pirates2 (Pirates)
|56
|16
|.778
|—
|Mariners (Mariners)
|35
|37
|.486
|21
|Tigers2 (Tigers)
|34
|38
|.472
|22
|Giants (Giants)
|31
|41
|.431
|25
|Royals2 (Royals)
|30
|41
|.423
|25½
|Colorado (Rockies)
|29
|42
|.408
|26½
|Boca Chica North West
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Royals1 (Royals)
|43
|29
|.597
|—
|Astros (Astros)
|38
|31
|.551
|3½
|Dodgers Bautista (Dodgers)
|37
|32
|.536
|4½
|Red Sox1 (Red Sox)
|38
|33
|.535
|4½
|Braves (Braves)
|36
|34
|.514
|6
|Marlins (Marlins)
|34
|36
|.486
|8
|Athletics (Athletics)
|29
|41
|.414
|13
|Rays1 (Rays)
|27
|44
|.380
|15½
|Boca Chica San Pedro de Macoris
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Diamondbacks2 (Diamondbacks)
|45
|27
|.625
|—
|Phillies White (Phillies)
|41
|30
|.577
|3½
|Cubs2 (Cubs)
|40
|31
|.563
|4½
|Brewers (Brewers)
|36
|36
|.500
|9
|Mets2 (Mets)
|33
|38
|.465
|11½
|Cardinals Red (Cardinals)
|32
|39
|.451
|12½
|Rangers2 (Rangers)
|30
|41
|.423
|14½
|Tigers1 (Tigers)
|28
|43
|.394
|16½
|Boca Chica South
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Rockies (Rockies)
|43
|23
|.652
|—
|Cardinals Blue (Cardinals)
|41
|23
|.641
|1
|Phillies Red (Phillies)
|38
|25
|.603
|3½
|Mets1 (Mets)
|34
|30
|.531
|8
|Yankees (Yankees)
|33
|31
|.516
|9
|Orioles2 (Orioles)
|28
|34
|.452
|13
|Twins (Twins)
|24
|40
|.375
|18
|Angels (Angels)
|23
|40
|.365
|18½
|Nationals (Nationals)
|22
|42
|.344
|20
___
Royals1 at Rockies, cancelled
TBD at TBD, cancelled
Diamondbacks2 at Reds, ppd.
Royals1 at Rangers1, 10:30 a.m.
TBD at TBD, 10:30 a.m.
Rangers1 at Royals1, 10:30 a.m.
TBD at TBD, 10:30 a.m.
