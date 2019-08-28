Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Dortmund, Burnley share UEFA annual diversity award

August 28, 2019 11:55 am
 
< a min read
Share       

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — UEFA has given Borussia Dortmund a share of European soccer’s annual award to fans for the club’s “tireless long-term work” tackling racism and supporting refugees.

UEFA says Dortmund will share the Equal Game award with Burnley fan Scott Cunliffe as “role models highlighting diversity, inclusion and accessibility in football.”

Dortmund was is praised for “tackling far-right infiltration of their fan base, challenging everyday racism, and adopting a clear policy on the humanitarian rights of refugees and asylum seekers.”

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin says Dortmund “set an important example for other clubs throughout Europe.”

Advertisement

Cunliffe ran to each of Burnley’s away games in the Premier League last season, covering nearly 5,000 kilometers (3,100 miles) and raising more than 60,000 euros ($66,000) for charity.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

UEFA will present the awards on Thursday at the Champions League draw in Monaco.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|26 iFest 2019
8|28 Azure Gov Meetup: Mastering cloud...
8|29 GSA, NTSB, FAA, HUD, Dept. of Energy...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Armies revitalizing coral reef to combat climate change

Today in History

1957: Longest Senate filibuster to stop Civil Rights Act begins