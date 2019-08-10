Dream-Fever, Box

ATLANTA (82)

Breland 5-10 0-0 13, Hayes 12-21 6-8 34, Montgomery 2-5 1-1 7, Sykes 6-16 2-3 15, Williams 2-4 0-0 4, Billings 0-1 1-2 1, Cazorla 0-3 2-2 2, Coates 0-0 0-0 0, Coffey 1-3 0-0 3, Gulich 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 29-66 12-16 82.

INDIANA (87)

Achonwa 4-11 3-3 12, Dupree 6-12 4-4 16, Laney 3-6 0-0 8, T.Mitchell 1-10 0-0 2, Wheeler 6-8 5-6 19, Burke 1-3 0-0 2, Johnson 1-7 2-2 5, K.Mitchell 4-10 0-0 10, Mavunga 0-1 0-0 0, McCall 0-1 0-0 0, McCowan 3-4 7-10 13. Totals 29-73 21-25 87.

Atlanta 21 18 24 19—82 Indiana 20 21 19 27—87

3-Point Goals_Atlanta 12-31 (Hayes 4-8, Breland 3-5, Montgomery 2-4, Gulich 1-2, Coffey 1-3, Sykes 1-6, Cazorla 0-3), Indiana 8-20 (Laney 2-2, Wheeler 2-3, K.Mitchell 2-7, Achonwa 1-2, Johnson 1-3, T.Mitchell 0-3). Fouled Out_Williams. Rebounds_Atlanta 36 (Sykes 9), Indiana 40 (Dupree 9). Assists_Atlanta 18 (Sykes 5), Indiana 17 (Wheeler 7). Total Fouls_Atlanta 21, Indiana 19. Technicals_Wheeler. A_7,923 (20,000).

