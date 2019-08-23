Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Dream-Liberty, Box

August 23, 2019 9:46 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
ATLANTA (90)

Billings 2-5 7-9 11, Breland 5-11 0-0 11, Hayes 5-16 7-10 19, Montgomery 6-14 2-2 18, Sykes 7-14 2-3 17, Bentley 3-9 1-2 7, Cazorla 0-1 0-0 0, Coates 1-1 1-2 3, Coffey 1-2 0-0 2, Gulich 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 30-73 22-30 90.

NEW YORK (87)

Charles 5-17 5-6 15, Hartley 7-15 0-0 17, Nurse 3-6 0-0 7, Wright 0-1 2-2 2, Zahui B 4-6 2-2 10, Allen 4-10 1-1 11, Boyd 4-9 0-0 8, Gray 3-7 2-7 8, Johannes 1-2 1-2 4, Raincock-Ekunwe 1-2 3-5 5. Totals 32-75 16-25 87.

Atlanta 27 19 28 16—90
New York 29 22 17 19—87

3-Point Goals_Atlanta 8-22 (Montgomery 4-11, Hayes 2-2, Breland 1-3, Sykes 1-4, Cazorla 0-1, Coffey 0-1), New York 7-18 (Hartley 3-6, Allen 2-3, Johannes 1-2, Nurse 1-4, Zahui B 0-1, Charles 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Atlanta 32 (Breland 12), New York 38 (Charles, Gray 8). Assists_Atlanta 19 (Sykes 6), New York 28 (Wright 6). Total Fouls_Atlanta 21, New York 27. Technicals_Hayes. A_1,831 (5,000).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|26 iFest 2019
8|27 USGIF Working Group Summit
8|28 Azure Gov Meetup: Mastering cloud...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Tuskegee Airmen honored during National Aviation Week

Today in History

1861: Secret Service arrest Confederate spy Rose Greenhow