Dream-Wings, Box

ATLANTA (77)

Breland 4-8 2-2 10, Hayes 5-13 12-15 23, Montgomery 3-7 2-2 8, Sykes 1-5 2-2 5, Williams 3-5 0-0 6, Bentley 5-9 2-2 12, Billings 1-2 0-0 2, Cazorla 0-0 0-0 0, Coates 3-4 3-4 9, Coffey 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 26-56 23-27 77.

DALLAS (73)

Davis 2-6 2-2 6, Gray 2-8 4-4 9, Harrison 5-14 2-2 12, Ogunbowale 10-24 7-10 29, Thornton 2-8 4-4 9, Anigwe 2-5 0-1 4, Gustafson 0-0 0-0 0, Johnson 2-7 0-0 4, McCarty-Williams 0-0 0-0 0, McGee-Stafford 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-72 19-23 73.

Atlanta 14 23 25 15—77 Dallas 13 17 18 25—73

3-Point Goals_Atlanta 2-11 (Sykes 1-2, Hayes 1-3, Coffey 0-1, Breland 0-1, Bentley 0-1, Montgomery 0-3), Dallas 4-13 (Ogunbowale 2-5, Thornton 1-2, Gray 1-3, Davis 0-1, Johnson 0-2). Fouled Out_Davis. Rebounds_Atlanta 32 (Breland 12), Dallas 37 (Harrison 10). Assists_Atlanta 15 (Bentley 4), Dallas 8 (Ogunbowale, Gray 2). Total Fouls_Atlanta 20, Dallas 25. Technicals_Atlanta coach Dream (Defensive three second), Dallas coach Brian Agler, Anigwe. A_4,715 (7,000).

