Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Dream-Wings, Box

August 25, 2019 6:24 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
ATLANTA (77)

Breland 4-8 2-2 10, Hayes 5-13 12-15 23, Montgomery 3-7 2-2 8, Sykes 1-5 2-2 5, Williams 3-5 0-0 6, Bentley 5-9 2-2 12, Billings 1-2 0-0 2, Cazorla 0-0 0-0 0, Coates 3-4 3-4 9, Coffey 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 26-56 23-27 77.

DALLAS (73)

Davis 2-6 2-2 6, Gray 2-8 4-4 9, Harrison 5-14 2-2 12, Ogunbowale 10-24 7-10 29, Thornton 2-8 4-4 9, Anigwe 2-5 0-1 4, Gustafson 0-0 0-0 0, Johnson 2-7 0-0 4, McCarty-Williams 0-0 0-0 0, McGee-Stafford 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-72 19-23 73.

Atlanta 14 23 25 15—77
Dallas 13 17 18 25—73

3-Point Goals_Atlanta 2-11 (Sykes 1-2, Hayes 1-3, Coffey 0-1, Breland 0-1, Bentley 0-1, Montgomery 0-3), Dallas 4-13 (Ogunbowale 2-5, Thornton 1-2, Gray 1-3, Davis 0-1, Johnson 0-2). Fouled Out_Davis. Rebounds_Atlanta 32 (Breland 12), Dallas 37 (Harrison 10). Assists_Atlanta 15 (Bentley 4), Dallas 8 (Ogunbowale, Gray 2). Total Fouls_Atlanta 20, Dallas 25. Technicals_Atlanta coach Dream (Defensive three second), Dallas coach Brian Agler, Anigwe. A_4,715 (7,000).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|26 iFest 2019
8|27 USGIF Working Group Summit
8|28 Azure Gov Meetup: Mastering cloud...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Tuskegee Airmen honored during National Aviation Week

Today in History

1861: Secret Service arrest Confederate spy Rose Greenhow